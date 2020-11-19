|
|
|NE
|HOU
Patriots-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) After failing to stop the run all season, the Houston Texans will face another test on Sunday against the New England Patriots, a team that runs the ball more than any team in the NFL.
The Patriots (4-5) lead the NFL this season with 301 rushing attempts and rank third by averaging 161.1 yards rushing a game. Houston's run defense has been the biggest problem in a dismal season where the team ranks last in the league in allowing 167.4 yards rushing a game.
Now the Texans (2-7) will have to face a New England team that not only has Damien Harris, who rushed for a career-high 121 yards last week, but also quarterback Cam Newton, who ranks third in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns.
Houston defensive end J.J. Watt was asked about the challenge of facing New England's unique rushing attack.
''We've got to stop all running games period,'' Watt said. ''That's something we haven't done well all year. You have to play your gap, shed your blocks, make tackles. Everybody's got to do their job.''
Watt, who has become increasingly frustrated this season as the losses have piled up, believes the key to success on Sunday will be limiting Newton.
''You've got to be aware of his capabilities in every single play,'' Watt said. ''He can do just about anything out there.''
The Patriots are trying to build on the momentum of winning two in a row after losing their previous four games.
While the Texans are focused on slowing down New England's running game, the Patriots will look to limit Deshaun Watson and Houston's dynamic passing game. Watson threw for a season-low 163 yards in a loss to Cleveland last week in tough weather conditions, but has nine touchdown passes with no interceptions in his past four games.
New England coach Bill Belichick knows Sunday's game will be a challenge for his team despite Houston's struggles this season.
''We all know this is a very good and talented football team,'' Belichick said. ''Their record doesn't really mean anything to me. What means something is the way they play, the way that they're coached and the talent that they have on the field. They're very good at everything.''
HAVING A BALL
Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel and Belichick have known each other for decades and when they were both assistants for the Giants in the 1980s, they often played racquetball together.
''That was a good indicator of how Bill approached competition and the game because he would figure out your weakness and then he would attack your weakness,'' Crennel said. ''That is the way he does with football.''
Belichick, who is often short with reporters, spoke at length when asked about those games and his relationship with Crennel.
''He's a great football coach. One of the very best I've ever worked with,'' Belichick said. ''He's a great friend. I'm not going to call him a great racquetball player. I'd say neither one of us would fall into that category, but we did have a lot of good times trying to stay in shape there back in the days.''
DEFENDING WATSON
New England's win over Baltimore last week was the start of a three-week stretch in which the Patriots will face three of the NFL's top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Watson and Arizona's Kyler Murray.
The Patriots held Jackson to 55 yards on 11 carries. Watson enters Sunday's game averaging a career-low 4.9 yards an attempt with one rushing touchdown. But he ranks in the top 10 in completion rate (68.1%), yards (2,539) and touchdown passes (18).
Patriots safety Devin McCourty said facing Jackson last week was a perfect primer for Sunday's matchup with Watson.
''(Watson) definitely creates just as big of a threat that we had last week,'' McCourty said. ''Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, we'll see some of those same things Sunday.''
LOOKING UP
Watson was in high school when he first met Newton and now considers him a mentor, a brother and his favorite quarterback.
''He's a guy that I based my game, especially at a young age, around what he did,'' Watson said.
Watson and Newton talked on the phone often as he finished high school and throughout his college career at Clemson. Newton shared advice on school, life and what it was like to be an NFL quarterback - lessons that Watson will forever be grateful for.
''I just kind of followed his lead and his guidance and it led me here,'' Watson said.
JACKSON IS ON A ROLL
Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore began the week as a limited participant in practice and remains questionable this week after missing the past three games with a knee injury.
It could leave the Patriots' defense short-handed for another game as it prepares to face the league's eighth-ranked passing offense.
The encouraging news is that cornerback J.C. Jackson is playing some of the best football of his career. He leads the NFL in 2020 with six interceptions and has a pick in each of the past five games. His 14 INTs since the start of the 2018 season are the most in the NFL over that span.
---
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Byrd
14 WR
132 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs, 11 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
|
D. Watson
4 QB
344 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 36 RuYds, RuTD
|
34
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:18
|27:42
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|16
|17
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|435
|399
|Total Plays
|66
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|55
|Rush Attempts
|24
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|349
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|26-40
|28-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.3
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|15
|36
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|349
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
20
FPTS
|C. Newton
|26/40
|365
|1
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Harris
|11
|43
|1
|9
|11
|
J. White 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. White
|5
|19
|0
|8
|7
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|11
|0
|11
|20
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|4
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
C. Newton 1 QB
20
FPTS
|C. Newton
|3
|6
|0
|5
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|7
|6
|132
|1
|42
|20
|
J. White 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. White
|9
|6
|64
|0
|34
|7
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
5
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|3
|2
|59
|0
|50
|5
|
N. Harry 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Harry
|8
|5
|41
|0
|13
|4
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|3
|3
|38
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Moncrief 14 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|11
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|2
|5
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Thomas 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brooks 25 DB
|T. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mack 94 DT
|I. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
8
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|50.3
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
34
FPTS
|D. Watson
|28/37
|344
|2
|0
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
34
FPTS
|D. Watson
|6
|36
|1
|11
|34
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|15
|0
|3
|3
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|5
|4
|85
|0
|44
|8
|
J. Akins 88 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Akins
|6
|5
|83
|0
|25
|8
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
8
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|8
|6
|80
|0
|22
|8
|
D. Fells 87 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Fells
|2
|2
|29
|0
|16
|2
|
P. Brown 86 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Brown
|3
|2
|22
|0
|18
|2
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|3
|20
|0
|9
|3
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|4
|2
|10
|1
|6
|7
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|2
|2
|7
|1
|4
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 LB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gaines 29 CB
|P. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hall 96 DE
|P. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
|W. Mercilus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
9
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|4
|40.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|2
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 27 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(14:29 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to D.Fells pushed ob at HOU 40 for 13 yards (A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(13:50 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 46 for 6 yards (J.Bentley; T.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 46(13:21 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 47 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 47(12:39 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - HOU 47(12:31 - 1st) B.Anger punts 37 yards to NE 16 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 16(12:24 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 19 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 19(11:42 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to HOU 47 for 34 yards (B.Roby).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(11:03 - 1st) C.Newton pass deep middle to D.Byrd to HOU 30 for 17 yards (B.Roby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(10:21 - 1st) D.Harris left end ran ob at HOU 26 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 26(9:46 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 19 for 7 yards (T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(9:07 - 1st) D.Harris left guard pushed ob at HOU 12 for 7 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 12(8:28 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at HOU 10 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 10(7:47 - 1st) R.Burkhead up the middle to HOU 9 for 1 yard (P.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - NE 9(7:03 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete to R.Burkhead.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 9(6:57 - 1st) D.Harris right end for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 60 yards from NE 35 to HOU 5. C.Prosise to HOU 27 for 22 yards (M.Slater; J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 27(6:47 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to HOU 31 for 4 yards (T.Hall C.Winovich).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 31(6:09 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep left to B.Cooks to NE 25 for 44 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:33 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to NE 27 for -2 yards (K.Dugger).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 27(4:56 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to NE 25 for 2 yards (A.Phillips; K.Dugger).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 25(4:26 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at NE 3 for 22 yards (J.McCourty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - HOU 3(3:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. HOU-R.Cobb was injured during the play. He is Out.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:36 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 32 for 7 yards (Ju.Reid; L.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 32(2:59 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 36 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(2:20 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle (J.Watt) [Z.Cunningham].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 36(2:17 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete to D.Moncrief (B.Roby).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 36(2:13 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to R.Burkhead to NE 34 for -2 yards (Ju.Reid).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NE 34(1:29 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 53 yards to HOU 13 Center-J.Cardona. K.Coutee to HOU 20 for 7 yards (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(1:20 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 21 for 1 yard (K.Dugger).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 21(0:44 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to D.Fells to HOU 37 for 16 yards (D.McCourty A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(0:02 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 37(15:00 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 39 for 2 yards (B.Cowart; J.Bentley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - HOU 44(14:18 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to W.Fuller to NE 44 for 17 yards (K.Dugger). PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - HOU 29(13:50 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to K.Coutee (A.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - HOU 29(13:45 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 42 yards to NE 29 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 29(13:37 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to R.Izzo [R.Blacklock].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 29(13:32 - 2nd) D.Byrd left end to NE 40 for 11 yards (Ju.Reid P.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(12:58 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to NE 43 for 3 yards (R.Blacklock Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 43(12:15 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left end to NE 47 for 4 yards (J.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 47(11:33 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to HOU 48 for 5 yards (E.Murray).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 48(10:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers pushed ob at HOU 28 for 20 yards (L.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(10:24 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to HOU 25 for 3 yards (W.Mercilus Z.Cunningham).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NE 18(9:48 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 18 for 7 yards (L.Johnson). PENALTY on NE-N.Harry Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at HOU 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NE 35(9:22 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.White (J.Watt).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - NE 35(9:18 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to HOU 26 for 9 yards (A.Moore) [C.Omenihu].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NE 26(8:36 - 2nd) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(8:32 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 29 for 4 yards (J.Bentley). PENALTY on NE-I.Mack Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at HOU 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(8:13 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 38 for 8 yards (J.Bentley; I.Mack).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 38(7:26 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to J.Akins to HOU 44 for 6 yards (B.Cowart).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(6:46 - 2nd) C.Prosise left tackle to HOU 43 for -1 yards (A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 43(6:09 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right end pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (J.Simon).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 50(5:28 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep right to J.Akins to NE 25 for 25 yards (K.Dugger).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:47 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to NE 4 for 21 yards (T.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - HOU 4(4:02 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks [L.Guy].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 4(3:58 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NE-J.Jackson Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep right to D.Byrd to NE 44 for 19 yards (V.Hargreaves). Houston challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to D.Byrd.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(3:51 - 2nd) J.White left guard to NE 28 for 3 yards (B.Dunn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NE 28(3:13 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to NE 28 for no gain (T.Adams) [L.Johnson].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 28(2:30 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to HOU 13 Center-J.Cardona. K.Coutee ran ob at HOU 20 for 7 yards (Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(2:20 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to P.Brown (J.Simon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(2:15 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 31 for 11 yards (L.Guy). PENALTY on NE-K.Dugger Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at HOU 31.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-M.Scharping False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 31(2:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to P.Brown to HOU 49 for 18 yards (T.Hall; S.Gilmore).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(1:28 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller ran ob at NE 42 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 42(1:20 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at NE 18 for 24 yards (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(1:13 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to NE 14 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - HOU 0(1:03 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at NE 14 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 19(0:54 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to NE 5 for 14 yards (J.McCourty; J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - HOU 5(0:30 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on HOU-R.Johnson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at NE 5 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 10(0:23 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to NE 6 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 6(0:16 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger. PENALTY on NE-J.Bethel Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to NE 26 for 1 yard (P.Hall). HOU-P.Hall was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NE-N.Harry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - NE 15(14:39 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to N.Harry pushed ob at NE 21 for 6 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - NE 21(14:01 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry ran ob at NE 34 for 13 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 34(13:21 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left end to NE 33 for -1 yards (B.Roby Ju.Reid). NE-R.Burkhead was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NE 33(12:42 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 39 yards to HOU 28 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:36 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 31 for 3 yards (T.Hall; K.Dugger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 31(11:57 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to W.Fuller.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 31(11:52 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 34 for 3 yards (J.Uche).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 34(11:05 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to NE 28 Center-J.Weeks. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for no gain (K.Crossen). PENALTY on NE-J.Bethel Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 18(10:57 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Thomas (C.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 18(10:53 - 3rd) J.White right tackle to NE 18 for no gain (J.Watt).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 18(10:13 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep middle to D.Byrd ran ob at NE 48 for 30 yards (A.Moore). Penalty on HOU-V.Hargreaves Illegal Contact declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 48(9:42 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 48(9:36 - 3rd) J.White right end to HOU 44 for 8 yards (Z.Cunningham T.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 44(8:59 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to HOU 42 for 2 yards (T.Adams).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(8:21 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep middle to D.Byrd for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:14 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to HOU 32 for 7 yards (L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(7:42 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 35 for 3 yards (J.Bentley). PENALTY on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 32 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - HOU 22(7:19 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 25 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 25(6:33 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to HOU 38 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(5:47 - 3rd) D.Watson pass deep right to W.Fuller to NE 40 for 22 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(5:15 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to W.Fuller.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 40(5:08 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to NE 31 for 9 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 31(4:31 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins to NE 25 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:49 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end to NE 22 for 3 yards (S.Gilmore; C.Winovich).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 22(3:05 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to P.Brown to NE 18 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 18(2:13 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Coutee.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - HOU 18(2:07 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 69 yards from HOU 35 to NE -4. G.Olszewski MUFFS catch and recovers at NE 5. G.Olszewski to NE 17 for 12 yards (N.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(1:59 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 15 for -2 yards (J.Watt). HOU-B.Dunn was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - NE 15(1:38 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Moncrief ran ob at NE 30 for 15 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(1:04 - 3rd) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 27 for -3 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - NE 27(0:22 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep right to D.Byrd ran ob at NE 46 for 19 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(15:00 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at NE 39 for -7 yards (J.Greenard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 39(14:21 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White to NE 48 for 9 yards (V.Hargreaves T.Adams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 48(13:34 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to HOU 44 for 8 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(13:10 - 4th) J.White up the middle to HOU 36 for 8 yards (T.Adams). PENALTY on NE-J.Thuney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 44 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 46(12:42 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to HOU 42 for 12 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 42(11:56 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.White.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 42(11:52 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep left to D.Byrd to HOU 26 for 16 yards (B.Roby; E.Murray).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(11:14 - 4th) D.Harris right end to HOU 17 for 9 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 17(10:38 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to HOU 15 for 2 yards (R.Blacklock).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(9:51 - 4th) C.Newton sacked at HOU 24 for -9 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - HOU 24(9:10 - 4th) J.White left guard to HOU 22 for 2 yards (J.Martin A.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - HOU 22(8:31 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to HOU 18 for 4 yards (E.Murray) [L.Johnson].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - HOU 18(7:42 - 4th) N.Folk 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:39 - 4th) D.Watson pass right to C.Prosise pushed ob at HOU 29 for 4 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 29(7:04 - 4th) C.Prosise up the middle to HOU 31 for 2 yards (B.Cowart; A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 31(6:19 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to W.Fuller to HOU 45 for 14 yards (D.McCourty).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(5:45 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to NE 35 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(5:01 - 4th) C.Prosise up the middle to NE 32 for 3 yards (B.Cowart). HOU-T.Howard was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 32(4:25 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to C.Prosise pushed ob at NE 28 for 4 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 28(4:18 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to J.Akins [D.Wise].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - HOU 28(4:14 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(4:11 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Harris to NE 36 for 11 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(3:32 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to N.Harry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 36(3:26 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White (J.Watt).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 36(3:20 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to 50 for 14 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 50(2:38 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to N.Harry to HOU 46 for 4 yards (L.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 46(2:01 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to N.Harry to HOU 40 for 6 yards (B.Roby).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(1:56 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to HOU 30 for 10 yards (L.Johnson). HOU-L.Johnson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(1:32 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 30(1:28 - 4th) J.White left tackle to HOU 24 for 6 yards (E.Murray). NE-I.Wynn was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 24(1:20 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry (J.Watt).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NE 24(1:18 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle [Ju.Reid].
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:11 - 4th) D.Johnson left guard to HOU 28 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 28(0:27 - 4th) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 29 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 29(0:23 - 4th) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 30 for 1 yard (J.Bentley; L.Guy).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 30(0:19 - 4th) B.Anger punts 44 yards to NE 26 Center-J.Weeks. G.Olszewski to NE 29 for 3 yards (A.Moore).
