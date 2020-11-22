|
Denver hands Tagovailoa first loss with 20-13 win over Miami
DENVER (AP) Justin Simmons intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass in the end zone with 63 seconds left Sunday, sealing the Denver Broncos' 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
The Broncos (4-6) not only prevented Tua Tagovailoa from becoming just the second rookie in the past 40 years to win his first four starts but they sacked him a half-dozen times and knocked him from the game in the fourth quarter.
Although the Dolphins (6-4) didn't announce an injury to Tagovailoa before game's end, the lefty walked gingerly to the sideline after his final sack, by Bradley Chubb.
On the play, Tagovailoa's left leg bent awkwardly and guard Solomon Kindley stepped on Tagovailoa's right foot.
Fitzpatrick entered the game with the Dolphins down 10 points and drove them to a field goal that made it a one-score deficit.
The Dolphins, who had won five in a row, had a chance to tie it after they turned away the Broncos at their 1.
Melvin Gordon was just about to score his third touchdown of the game when linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel atoned for a pair of penalties on the previous play by punching the ball loose at the 1. Safety Eric Rowe recovered.
Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards - better than Tagovailoa's line of 11-for-20 for 83 - but Simmons intercepted his underthrown pass in the end zone after he'd driven the Dolphins from their 1 to the Broncos 15-yard line.
The Broncos ran out the clock with Drew Lock completing a 61-yard pass to Tim Patrick on fourth-and-14 from his 16, a play that began with 4 seconds remaining.
Lock completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He started despite missing practice time during the week because of bruised ribs.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts stuffed Gordon a few inches shy of the first down on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins 14 to open the second half, but Gordon scored from 20 yards on Denver's next drive, putting the Broncos ahead 20-10 late in the third quarter.
Brandon McManus nailed a 47-yard field goal as the first half ended, sending the Broncos into the tunnel with a 13-10 lead.
The Broncos got off to another bad start, failing to score a touchdown on the opening drive for the 12th consecutive time when Lock threw his 11th interception of the season.
Xavien Howard stepped in front of Patrick and picked off his sixth pass of 2020, giving Miami the ball at the Denver 22.
It was Lock's league-high sixth straight game with an interception and came on his second throw. He got the start over backup Brett Rypien after missing a day of practice with bruised ribs and a strained oblique courtesy of Arden Key's blindside hit last week in Las Vegas.
Tagovailoa's first career interception, by Simmons, two plays later was negated by A.J. Bouye's holding call, and Bouye was beaten by DeVante Parker for a toe-tapping 3-yard touchdown catch that put Miami ahead 7-0.
The Broncos tied it on Gordon's 1-yard run that capped their longest drive (six minutes) in more than a month and Denver took its first lead in three weeks on McManus' 29-yarder.
FLOYD LITTLE
A former teammate at Syracuse says running back great Floyd Little, who has cancer, has entered hospice care. The 78-year-old Little was known as ''The Franchise'' in Denver because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating in the 1960s and with persuading voters to approve funds to build the old Mile High Stadium.
INJURIES
Dolphins G Solomon Kindley (foot) left briefly but returned and Broncos S Trey Marshall (lower leg) got hurt.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: visit the New York Jets on Nov. 29.
Broncos: host the New Orleans Saints Nov. 29.
---
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
D. Parker
11 WR
61 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
12
FPTS
M. Gordon
25 RB
84 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:41
|30:15
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|223
|459
|Total Plays
|61
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|189
|Rush Attempts
|17
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|167
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.3
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|16
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|167
|PASS YDS
|270
|56
|RUSH YDS
|189
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
2
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|12/18
|117
|0
|1
|2
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|11/20
|83
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|12
|43
|0
|14
|7
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
2
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|2
|6
|0
|5
|2
|
M. Breida 22 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Parker
|9
|6
|61
|1
|21
|12
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|5
|4
|43
|0
|25
|4
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|6
|5
|31
|0
|13
|7
|
M. Perry 10 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Perry
|5
|3
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Callaway 11 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Callaway
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|6
|2
|12
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
P. Laird 32 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Laird
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Perry 33 CB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 58 DE
|J. Strowbridge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
7
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|53
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|6
|47.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Lock
|18/30
|270
|0
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
18
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|15
|84
|2
|25
|18
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
8
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|16
|82
|0
|20
|8
|
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|23
|0
|14
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|8
|5
|119
|0
|61
|11
|
N. Fant 87 TE
5
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|4
|55
|0
|29
|5
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|8
|3
|37
|0
|22
|3
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|6
|4
|35
|0
|16
|3
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|2
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bouye 21 CB
|A. Bouye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
8
FPTS
|B. McManus
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|3
|52.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|3
|3.3
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Grant.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:53 - 1st) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 29 for 4 yards (M.Reed; D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 29(14:10 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Grant.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 29(14:04 - 1st) M.Haack punts 52 yards to DEN 19 Center-B.Ferguson. D.Spencer to DEN 20 for 1 yard (C.Fejedelem).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(13:52 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 20 for no gain (E.Rowe; R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 20(13:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - DEN 20(13:15 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle intended for T.Patrick INTERCEPTED by X.Howard [A.Van Ginkel] at DEN 32. X.Howard to DEN 22 for 10 yards (T.Patrick).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(13:03 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to DEN 18 for 4 yards (K.Jackson; S.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MIA 22(12:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right intended for J.Grant INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN 12. J.Simmons to DEN 22 for 10 yards (J.Grant). PENALTY on DEN-A.Bouye Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DEN 18 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 13(12:18 - 1st) S.Ahmed left end to DEN 6 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 6(11:36 - 1st) S.Ahmed right guard to DEN 4 for 2 yards (J.Simmons; S.Williams). DEN-S.Williams was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 4(10:58 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to DEN 3 for 1 yard (B.Chubb; D.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIA 3(10:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:08 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 26 for 1 yard (Br.Jones; R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 26(9:30 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep middle to T.Patrick [S.Lawson].
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DEN 26(9:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (N.Needham).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DEN 26(9:14 - 1st) S.Martin punts 48 yards to MIA 26 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(9:06 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to MIA 30 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 30(8:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MIA 30(8:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 30 for 0 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 30(7:42 - 1st) M.Haack punts 43 yards to DEN 27 Center-B.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 27(7:34 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 27(7:27 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 27(7:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 42 for 15 yards (N.Needham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(6:49 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant ran ob at DEN 44 for 2 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 44(6:19 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to MIA 36 for 20 yards (B.McCain).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(5:39 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-T.Fumagalli False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - DEN 41(5:21 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-D.Dotson False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 41 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - DEN 46(5:05 - 1st) P.Lindsay left end to MIA 48 for -2 yards (Br.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 22 - DEN 48(4:18 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at MIA 39 for 9 yards (X.Howard).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - DEN 39(3:43 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles right end pushed ob at MIA 25 for 14 yards (J.Perry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(3:06 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to MIA 16 for 9 yards (B.McCain).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 16(2:27 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to MIA 1 for 15 yards (B.McCain; E.Rowe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DEN 1(1:38 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(1:34 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Grant (A.Bouye).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(1:30 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 17 for -8 yards (M.Reed).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIA 17(0:44 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to S.Ahmed to MIA 30 for 13 yards (A.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 30(0:14 - 1st) M.Haack punts 51 yards to DEN 19 Center-B.Ferguson. D.Spencer to DEN 28 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; C.Fejedelem).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 30(15:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 33 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 33(14:16 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler to DEN 37 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DEN 37(13:29 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 52 yards to MIA 11 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. J.Grant pushed ob at MIA 17 for 6 yards (A.Holder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 17(13:18 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 20 for 3 yards (B.Chubb).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 20(12:43 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 17 for -3 yards (M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIA 17(12:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to P.Laird [M.Reed].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIA 17(11:57 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to DEN 41 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by D.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(11:49 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick pushed ob at MIA 18 for 41 yards (X.Howard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(11:16 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at MIA 9 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 9(10:39 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to MIA 11 for -2 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DEN 11(10:02 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant [K.Van Noy].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - DEN 11(9:59 - 2nd) B.McManus 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:55 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to MIA 33 for 8 yards (J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 33(9:21 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 36 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(8:51 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to MIA 40 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 40(8:09 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 42 for 2 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 42(7:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to DEN 49 for 9 yards (A.Bouye).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(6:47 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left end pushed ob at DEN 35 for 14 yards (B.Callahan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(6:12 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Perry pushed ob at DEN 32 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 32(5:38 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to DEN 30 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 30(4:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to DEN 24 for 6 yards (B.Callahan).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 24(4:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at DEN 14 for 10 yards (M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 14(3:33 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Smythe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 14(3:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIA 14(3:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at DEN 23 for -9 yards (sack split by D.Walker and M.Reed).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - MIA 23(2:39 - 2nd) J.Sanders 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to DEN -1. D.Spencer to DEN 25 for 26 yards (C.Fejedelem). PENALTY on DEN-M.Ojemudia Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards enforced at DEN 21.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 11(2:28 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end ran ob at DEN 16 for 5 yards (E.Rowe).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 16(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle pushed ob at DEN 41 for 25 yards (B.McCain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(1:53 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler (N.Needham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 41(1:47 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (X.Howard).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 41(1:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep left to J.Jeudy ran ob at MIA 37 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(1:37 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to K.Hamler.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 37(1:31 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to MIA 36 for 1 yard (By.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 36(0:51 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to MIA 29 for 7 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DEN 29(0:05 - 2nd) B.McManus 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 30 for 5 yards (By.Jones; E.Ogbah).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 30(14:22 - 3rd) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 48 for 18 yards (K.Van Noy; B.McCain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(13:40 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to MIA 49 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 49(12:54 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to MIA 34 for 15 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 34(12:24 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to MIA 32 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 32(11:45 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to MIA 23 for 9 yards (N.Needham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(11:01 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left tackle to MIA 20 for 3 yards (J.Strowbridge; B.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DEN 20(10:20 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Fumagalli.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 20(10:14 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to MIA 14 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DEN 14(9:30 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to MIA 14 for no gain (E.Roberts; R.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 14(9:20 - 3rd) M.Breida left tackle to MIA 14 for no gain (J.Jewell).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIA 14(8:41 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 9 for -5 yards (D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIA 9(7:57 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Laird to MIA 17 for 8 yards (J.Jewell).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIA 17(7:28 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 54 yards to DEN 29 Center-B.Ferguson. D.Spencer to DEN 29 for no gain (C.Munson). PENALTY on DEN-A.Holder Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(7:17 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to DEN 28 for 9 yards (E.Roberts).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 28(6:37 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for -1 yards (Z.Sieler S.Lawson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 27(5:55 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler pushed ob at DEN 43 for 16 yards (X.Howard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(5:26 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at MIA 48 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 48(4:47 - 3rd) P.Lindsay right tackle to MIA 44 for 4 yards (E.Roberts; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(4:04 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 44(3:58 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left end to MIA 42 for 2 yards (A.Van Ginkel; J.Baker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DEN 42(3:18 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler (N.Igbinoghene) [J.Strowbridge]. PENALTY on MIA-J.Strowbridge Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at MIA 42 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-N.Igbinoghene Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 27(3:12 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick pushed ob at MIA 20 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 20(2:38 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 3rd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:31 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to S.Ahmed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(2:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Grant.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 25(2:18 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to A.Callaway to MIA 38 for 13 yards (A.Bouye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(1:38 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 42 for 4 yards (S.Williams; A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 42(0:55 - 3rd) J.Grant right end to MIA 45 for 3 yards (E.Bassey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MIA 37(0:10 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to D.Parker. PENALTY on DEN-A.Bouye Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at MIA 45 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 40(0:04 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end to DEN 30 for 10 yards (D.Williams). PENALTY on MIA-A.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - DEN 50(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked ob at MIA 48 for -2 yards (D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 22 - DEN 48(14:25 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to S.Ahmed to DEN 46 for 6 yards (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - DEN 46(13:42 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA-M.Gesicki False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 46 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 21 - DEN 49(13:41 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 40 for -9 yards (B.Chubb).
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - DEN 40(13:02 - 4th) M.Haack punts 42 yards to DEN 18 Center-B.Ferguson out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(12:53 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler to DEN 18 for no gain (E.Rowe; X.Howard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 18(12:12 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 19 for 1 yard (E.Ogbah).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 19(11:32 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 23 for 4 yards (By.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DEN 23(10:52 - 4th) S.Martin punts 56 yards to MIA 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 21(10:44 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 28 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIA 28(10:21 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to S.Ahmed to MIA 28 for no gain (K.Jackson).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 28(9:49 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep right to M.Gesicki pushed ob at DEN 47 for 25 yards (J.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(9:22 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to S.Ahmed to DEN 36 for 11 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(8:49 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 36(8:45 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short middle to M.Hollins [D.Williams].
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 36(8:40 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick scrambles right end to DEN 35 for 1 yard (B.Chubb).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIA 35(7:57 - 4th) J.Sanders 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:51 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to MIA 46 for 29 yards (B.McCain; S.Lawson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 46(7:05 - 4th) D.Lock left end pushed ob at MIA 37 for 9 yards (N.Needham).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 37(6:26 - 4th) P.Lindsay left tackle pushed ob at MIA 17 for 20 yards (N.Needham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 17(5:51 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to MIA 19 for -2 yards (E.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - DEN 9(5:47 - 4th) D.Lock sacked at MIA 22 for -3 yards (A.Van Ginkel). PENALTY on MIA-A.Van Ginkel Unnecessary Roughness 10 yards enforced at MIA 19 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-A.Van Ginkel Defensive Holding declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - DEN 9(5:22 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Gordon up the middle to MIA 1 for 8 yards (A.Van Ginkel). FUMBLES (A.Van Ginkel) RECOVERED by MIA-E.Rowe at MIA 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 1(5:13 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to M.Perry.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 1(5:09 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Parker pushed ob at MIA 16 for 15 yards (A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 16(4:48 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick up the middle to MIA 21 for 5 yards (B.Chubb). PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at MIA 21.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(4:43 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to S.Ahmed pushed ob at MIA 37 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 37(4:11 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Perry pushed ob at MIA 45 for 8 yards (E.Bassey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 45(4:05 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Gesicki to DEN 49 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(3:31 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to M.Perry (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIA 30(3:26 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hollins [A.Chickillo]. PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - MIA 41(3:19 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to M.Hollins to 50 for 9 yards (J.Simmons).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIA 50(2:50 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Parker to DEN 29 for 21 yards (K.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(2:11 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to M.Perry to DEN 17 for 12 yards (E.Bassey; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 17(2:00 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki (K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 17(1:55 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to J.Grant to DEN 15 for 2 yards (B.Callahan).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - MIA 15(1:10 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep middle intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(1:03 - 4th) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 20 for no gain (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 20(0:58 - 4th) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 23 for 3 yards (E.Roberts).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 23(0:51 - 4th) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 21 for -2 yards (E.Ogbah).
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - DEN 21(0:04 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DEN 21 - No Play.
|+61 YD
|
4 & 14 - DEN 16(0:04 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick to MIA 23 for 61 yards (X.Howard) [K.Van Noy].
