|
|
|PIT
|JAC
Steelers-Jaguars Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Pittsburgh and Jacksonville have played some real nail-biters.
Ten of their past 12 meetings have been one-score games, including several decided on the final drive and a few on the final play.
The past two might have been the best between the former AFC Central foes, with Jacksonville winning a 45-42 shootout in Pittsburgh in the 2017 playoffs and the Steelers overcoming a 16-point deficit in the second half and scoring on their final play to pull out a 20-16 road victory 10 months later.
The next chapter might not be as close.
The undefeated Steelers (9-0) visit reeling Jacksonville (1-8) on Sunday, a matchup of one of the NFL's most quintessential franchises and one of its most dysfunctional.
''It's been fortunate that the games have been tight, but we have a lot of challenges this week in all three phases,'' Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.
The Steelers are trying to get to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history. They are the 21st team since the 1970 merger to start 9-0. All 20 previous teams reached the playoffs, with seven of them winning the Super Bowl.
''They have a lot at stake,'' Marrone said.
Marrone might have more, honestly.
The Jaguars have lost eight in a row since stunning Indianapolis in the opener, leaving them one shy of tying the single-season franchise record. Owner Shad Khan fired then-coach Gus Bradley following his ninth straight loss in 2016.
The Jaguars are 41-99 in Khan's nine-year tenure. A loss Sunday would tie him with former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100. Khan would hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.
The positives for Jacksonville: the team played well in its past two loses and had chances to upset Houston and Green Bay, and the Jaguars have traditionally played Pittsburgh tight. The Steelers have won their past three trips to Jacksonville, but each has been decided by a touchdown or less.
Pittsburgh, though, is a 10-point favorite this time around.
''We're not playing Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell, and they're not playing Hines Ward and Jerome Bettis, so none of that is very relevant,'' Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. ''We respect the challenge that's 2020, and that's what we're getting ready for.''
ON THE RUN, PART I
Pittsburgh's defense has developed a surprising weakness over the past month: an inability to shut down the run. The Steelers were second in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed over the first five games, giving up just 66.2 yards.
That number has more than doubled to 157.5 yards over the past four weeks. Cincinnati averaged more than 5.0 yards a carry against Pittsburgh last week, providing a blueprint of sorts for a Jacksonville offense that will rely on rookie running back James Robinson to take some pressure off rookie quarterback Jake Luton, who will make his third start.
''It's up to us to stop the run,'' Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said. ''With a younger quarterback, you tend to lean more on the run. They've got a lot of road graders in the offensive line that do a good job. So it's going to be up to us to really set the tempo, get off the run early, put them in advantageous situations for us.''
ON THE RUN, PART 2
The Steelers aren't just having issues stopping the run, they're having trouble generating any sort of momentum on the ground on offense. While Roethlisberger has been able to pick up the slack - throwing for four touchdowns last week against the Bengals - Tomlin is well aware his team's running game needs to take a significant step forward after failing to go over 50 yards rushing in any of their past three games.
''We are not up to snuff right now,'' Tomlin said. ''We accept ownership for that. We are going to roll our sleeves up and solve it.''
SPECIAL ADVANTAGE?
The Jaguars are counting on special teams to help close an apparent talent gap on both sides off the ball. The units helped give Jacksonville a chance the past two weeks.
Keelan Cole had the longest punt return in team history, a 91-yarder for a score against the Packers. Logan Cooke dropped five punts inside the 10-yard line the past two games, including three inside the 5. And Chase McLaughlin seemingly stopped the team's season-long place-kicking carousel by making every kick last week, including a 52-yard field goal.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
267 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|
20
FPTS
|
J. Robinson
38 RB
73 RuYds, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
9
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:55
|23:31
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|372
|206
|Total Plays
|1
|56
|Avg Gain
|372.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|73
|Rush Attempts
|28
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|32-46
|16-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|8-105
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|6-54.0
|Return Yards
|67
|63
|Punts - Returns
|3-19
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-48
|1-53
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|133
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|372
|TOTAL YDS
|206
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
20
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|32/46
|267
|2
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Conner
|13
|89
|0
|25
|9
|
B. Snell 24 RB
7
FPTS
|B. Snell
|7
|15
|1
|5
|7
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|3
|-4
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|16
|12
|111
|0
|23
|11
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|8
|4
|59
|1
|31
|11
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
9
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|7
|4
|36
|1
|20
|9
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|4
|4
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|5
|4
|19
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Washington 13 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Washington
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Conner 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|3
|10
|0
|14
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-2
|0.0
|2
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 21 FS
|S. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
9
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/3
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|5
|43.2
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|6.3
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Luton 6 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Luton
|16/37
|151
|0
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|17
|73
|0
|18
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Chark 17 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Chark
|8
|4
|41
|0
|19
|4
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|5
|2
|32
|0
|17
|3
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|5
|2
|26
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|9
|
C. Conley 18 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Conley
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
B. Ellefson 86 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|3
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
E. Saubert TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hayden 25 CB
|D. Hayden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa 55 OLB
|K. Correa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 36 CB
|L. Barcoo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 96 DT
|D. Ekuale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
3
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|41
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|6
|54.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Luton pass deep right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 42 for 17 yards (J.Haden) [C.Heyward].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(14:18 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 5 yards (C.Heyward; Te.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 47(13:39 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (T.Watt).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 50(13:02 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to J.Robinson pushed ob at PIT 35 for 15 yards (J.Haden).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 35(12:29 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to PIT 23 for 12 yards (V.Williams; M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(11:52 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to PIT 23 for no gain (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 23(11:11 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JAC 23(11:06 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr. [T.Watt].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - JAC 23(11:02 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 1st) K.Cole Sr. kicks onside 11 yards from JAC 35 to JAC 46. M.Allen (didn't try to advance) to JAC 46 for no gain (A.Wingard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(10:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to JAC 39 for 7 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 39(10:20 - 1st) J.Conner right end to JAC 34 for 5 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(9:43 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (D.Costin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 34(9:39 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to JAC 27 for 7 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 27(8:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - PIT 27(8:51 - 1st) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(8:47 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 36 for no gain (B.Dupree).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 36(8:07 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 45 for 9 yards (R.Spillane).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 45(7:25 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 2 yards (S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(6:47 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep middle to D.Chark Jr..
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 47(6:41 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JAC 47(6:38 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - JAC 47(6:34 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 48 yards to PIT 5 Center-R.Matiscik. R.McCloud to PIT 5 for no gain (C.Claybrooks).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 5(6:24 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 30 for 25 yards (T.Herndon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(5:53 - 1st) J.Conner right end to PIT 33 for 3 yards (D.Smoot).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 33(5:13 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 41 for 8 yards (T.Herndon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(4:34 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 44 for 3 yards (J.Schobert).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 44(3:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 45 for 1 yard (J.Schobert) [D.Hayden].
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 45(3:10 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at JAC 45 for 10 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(2:35 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to JAC 45 for no gain (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:57 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to JAC 42 for 3 yards (D.Hayden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 42(1:17 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron (J.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 42(1:11 - 1st) J.Berry punts 33 yards to JAC 9 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 9(1:02 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 14 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - JAC 14(0:25 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JAC 14(0:18 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr. (B.Dupree).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - JAC 14(0:13 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 67 yards to PIT 19 Center-R.Matiscik. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 5 yards (N.Cottrell).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to D.Johnson to PIT 46 for 22 yards (T.Herndon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(14:20 - 2nd) J.Conner right end pushed ob at PIT 48 for 2 yards (K.Chaisson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 48(13:41 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool ran ob at JAC 42 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(13:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 42(13:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to JAC 28 for 14 yards (J.Schobert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(12:14 - 2nd) A.McFarland up the middle to JAC 27 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 27(11:34 - 2nd) A.McFarland up the middle to JAC 26 for 1 yard (C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PIT 26(10:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (D.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PIT 26(10:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:45 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 26 for 1 yard (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 26(10:08 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to C.Conley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - JAC 26(10:04 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - JAC 26(9:57 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 45 yards to PIT 29 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(9:49 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 34 for 5 yards (T.Herndon). PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at PIT 34.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(9:30 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (J.Schobert).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 50(8:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to JAC 46 for 4 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 46(8:17 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Washington pushed ob at JAC 34 for 12 yards (T.Herndon) [D.Smoot].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(7:42 - 2nd) R.McCloud up the middle to JAC 31 for 3 yards (J.Schobert; D.Ekuale).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 31(7:07 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to C.Claypool for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:00 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 21 for -4 yards (S.Nelson C.Heyward).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - JAC 21(6:19 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end pushed ob at JAC 39 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on PIT-S.Nelson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at JAC 39.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 46(5:54 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end pushed ob at PIT 43 for 3 yards (O.Adeniyi).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 43(5:17 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Chark Jr. to PIT 25 for 18 yards (M.Hilton; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:36 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to PIT 12 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 12(3:50 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to PIT 11 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - JAC 11(3:09 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right intended for T.Eifert INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick (T.Alualu) at PIT 2. M.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at PIT 39 for 37 yards (J.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(2:57 - 2nd) J.Conner left end pushed ob at JAC 44 for 17 yards (T.Bryan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(2:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to JAC 42 for 2 yards (J.Schobert).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 42(2:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to JAC 44 for -2 yards (D.Hayden).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 44(1:17 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to D.Johnson to JAC 24 for 20 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(1:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to E.Ebron.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 24(1:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to D.Johnson to JAC 1 for 23 yards (T.Herndon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(0:48 - 2nd) B.Snell right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:44 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 44 for 19 yards (V.Williams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - JAC 44(0:36 - 2nd) J.Luton pass deep middle intended for T.Eifert INTERCEPTED by Te.Edmunds at PIT 25. Te.Edmunds to PIT 29 for 4 yards (K.Cole Sr.).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(0:29 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 35 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PIT 35(0:25 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Smith-Schuster (A.Wingard).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 35(0:20 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 47 for 12 yards (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 17(0:15 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool. PENALTY on JAC-C.Claybrooks Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(0:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle intended for J.Washington INTERCEPTED by D.Thomas at JAC -8. D.Thomas pushed ob at JAC 45 for 53 yards (B.Roethlisberger).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 23 for -2 yards (M.Jack J.Schobert).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - PIT 23(14:22 - 3rd) A.McFarland up the middle to PIT 24 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton; D.Hayden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PIT 24(13:39 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PIT 24(13:34 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 55 yards to JAC 21 Center-K.Canaday. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 31 for 10 yards (O.Adeniyi).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(13:21 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for 10 yards (Te.Edmunds; C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(12:43 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 43 for 2 yards (C.Heyward; R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 43(12:00 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to K.Cole Sr..
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 43(11:55 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to T.Eifert to PIT 42 for 15 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(11:17 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to PIT 41 for 1 yard (J.Haden). PIT-J.Haden was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - JAC 41(10:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-B.Dupree Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - JAC 36(10:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 41(10:18 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to T.Eifert (S.Tuitt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - JAC 41(10:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 41 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - JAC 46(10:13 - 3rd) J.Luton sacked at JAC 45 for -9 yards (S.Tuitt). FUMBLES (S.Tuitt) [S.Tuitt] and recovers at JAC 45.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - JAC 45(9:39 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 55 yards to end zone Center-R.Matiscik Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(9:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 25 for 5 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 25(8:52 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at PIT 29 for 4 yards (C.Claybrooks; A.Wingard). JAC-J.Allen was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 29(8:41 - 3rd) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 31 for 2 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(7:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 32 for 1 yard (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 32(7:27 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - PIT 32(7:23 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud to PIT 40 for 8 yards (J.Wilson; M.Jack).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 40(6:39 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 40 yards to JAC 20 Center-K.Canaday. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 20 for no gain (J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(6:30 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 28 for 8 yards (R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 28(5:53 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 29 for 1 yard (B.Dupree; C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 29(5:12 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr. [B.Dupree].
|
4 & 1 - JAC 29(5:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at JAC 29 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - JAC 24(5:07 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to PIT 29 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(4:59 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 31 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis; J.Schobert).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 31(4:19 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 34 for 3 yards (T.Herndon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 34(3:46 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 38 for 4 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 1 - PIT 38(3:02 - 3rd) J.Conner right end pushed ob at JAC 45 for 17 yards (D.Hayden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(2:27 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to JAC 45 for no gain (C.Claybrooks; J.Wilson). JAC-J.Schobert was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-M.Feiler False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 45 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - PIT 50(1:28 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at JAC 48 for 2 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PIT 48(0:50 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PIT 48(0:45 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 48 yards to end zone Center-K.Canaday Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(0:37 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 28 for 8 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - JAC 28(0:04 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr.. PENALTY on PIT-Te.Edmunds Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at JAC 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 35(0:00 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to K.Cole Sr. [T.Watt].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - JAC 35(14:56 - 4th) J.Luton sacked at JAC 26 for -9 yards (B.Dupree).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - JAC 26(14:25 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 62 yards to PIT 12 Center-R.Matiscik. R.McCloud to PIT 26 for 14 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(14:11 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 35 for 9 yards (J.Wilson; D.Hayden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 35(13:32 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. JAC-C.Claybrooks was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 35(13:25 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 44 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(12:48 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 44(12:44 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PIT 35(12:39 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. JAC-D.Hayden was injured during the play. PENALTY on JAC-D.Hayden Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at PIT 44 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(12:32 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to JAC 27 for 8 yards (L.Barcoo; D.Costin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - PIT 27(11:48 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 32(11:47 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to JAC 27 for 5 yards (J.Wilson) [A.Gotsis].
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 27(11:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to JAC 29 for -2 yards (K.Chaisson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PIT 29(10:26 - 4th) C.Boswell 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:21 - 4th) J.Luton pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 31 for 6 yards (V.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 31(9:58 - 4th) J.Luton pass deep middle to T.Eifert to JAC 48 for 17 yards (C.Sutton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(9:32 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 49 for 1 yard (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 49(9:12 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to C.Conley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - JAC 39(9:06 - 4th) J.Luton pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to PIT 39 for 12 yards (M.Hilton). PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 49 - No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 19 - JAC 39(8:41 - 4th) J.Luton pass deep left intended for D.Chark Jr. INTERCEPTED by Te.Edmunds at PIT 43. Te.Edmunds to 50 for 7 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 50(8:32 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to JAC 47 for 3 yards (D.Costin; J.Schobert).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 47(7:51 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to JAC 48 for -1 yards (J.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 48(7:06 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud pushed ob at JAC 35 for 13 yards (J.Scott). PENALTY on JAC-J.Scott Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at JAC 35.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(6:46 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:40 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to B.Ellefson (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(6:35 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - JAC 25(6:29 - 4th) J.Luton pass short middle to B.Ellefson to JAC 35 for 10 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - JAC 35(6:05 - 4th) J.Luton pass deep middle intended for B.Ellefson INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick at PIT 41. M.Fitzpatrick to PIT 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(5:57 - 4th) B.Snell left end to PIT 46 for 5 yards (K.Correa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 46(5:11 - 4th) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 49 for 3 yards (A.Wingard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 49(4:24 - 4th) B.Snell up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (A.Wingard).
|
4 & 1 - PIT 50(3:37 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 45(3:37 - 4th) J.Berry punts 40 yards to JAC 15 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 15(3:30 - 4th) J.Luton pass short left to D.Ozigbo to JAC 14 for -1 yards (J.Pierre).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAC 14(2:52 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to E.Saubert to JAC 17 for 3 yards (C.Sutton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 17(2:15 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to D.Ozigbo pushed ob at JAC 20 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 5 - JAC 20(2:07 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to D.Ozigbo to JAC 23 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith) [H.Mondeaux].
-
TEN
BAL
24
24
OT 5:42 CBS
-
PHI
CLE
16
22
4th 0:35 FOX
-
NYJ
LAC
6
0
1st 9:05 CBS
-
MIA
DEN
0
0
1st 13:03 CBS
-
ARI
SEA
21
28
Final NFLN
-
ATL
NO
9
24
Final FOX
-
CIN
WAS
9
20
Final CBS
-
PIT
JAC
27
3
Final CBS
-
NE
HOU
20
27
Final CBS
-
DET
CAR
0
20
Final FOX
-
GB
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
DAL
MIN
0
050 O/U
-7
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
KC
LV
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
TB
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN