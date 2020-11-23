|
|
|KC
|LV
Mahomes hits Kelce in last minute, Chiefs edge Raiders 35-31
LAS VEGAS (AP) Patrick Mahomes threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds to play, and the Kansas City Chiefs avenged their only loss in the last 12 months with a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.
Mahomes passed for 348 yards and led two go-ahead scoring drives in the frantic fourth quarter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who split their season series with Las Vegas (6-4) in dramatic fashion.
Kelce caught eight passes for 127 yards for the Chiefs (9-1), who are in firm control of the race for their fifth straight AFC West title - but only after another comeback led by their Super Bowl MVP, who rebounded impressively from his second interception of the season late in the first half.
''I'd take him over everybody,'' Kansas City coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes. ''And I'm lucky to have him, as we are as a football team, as we are as a city. When you're behind, he can make things happen. And he sees. He's got great vision in the things around him.''
The Raiders led 24-21 on Darren Waller's TD catch on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Mahomes led a 91-yard scoring drive midway through the period capped by Le'Veon Bell's first TD for Kansas City.
Derek Carr and the Raiders replied with a crisp drive ending on Jason Witten's 1-yard TD catch with 1:43 left.
But the Chiefs' powerhouse offense needed only 75 seconds to go 75 yards for another score, with Mahomes going 6 of 7 on the drive. Kelce got open across the middle for a comfortable score.
''The whole thing I was saying on the sideline is, we've got Patrick Mahomes,'' running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said of watching the Raiders' last scoring drive. ''I'm not worried about anything.''
Daniel Sorensen then picked off a heave to midfield by Carr with 19 seconds left, and the Chiefs kneeled out their 18th win in the last 19 games since Nov. 10, 2019.
''Proud of our football team and the job they did, reaching down when needed against a good football team,'' Reid said. ''The rivalry between the Raiders and the Chiefs, I think, is a great thing for football. It's great to be a part of it. I look forward to more future challenges like the ones they presented against us.''
Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a strong performance, but the Raiders couldn't match their offensive excellence in their 40-32 win at Kansas City last month. The Chiefs have won five straight since that defeat.
''It's as good as you can play,'' Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Carr. ''He had four or five balls that were magnificent throws that we could have caught that we didn't make the play on. He played tremendous tonight. He played almost flawless.''
Nelson Agholor also caught a TD and Josh Jacobs rushed for a score for the Raiders, who dropped to 2-3 at Allegiant Stadium in their new hometown.
Tyreek Hill caught an early TD pass for the Chiefs, and Edwards-Helaire rushed for 69 yards and two TDs as Kansas City responded to a rare defeat with an inspired performance. These rivals' mutual distaste was obvious throughout the night, with plenty of confrontations and yapping after whistles. Kelce and Johnathan Abram had particularly active mouths.
The Raiders capped their win in Kansas City last month with a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in their team buses, a swaggering gesture that annoyed the Chiefs and Reid, who improved to 19-3 after his bye week with this payback victory.
Las Vegas' defense hung in against the high-powered Chiefs despite having nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, essentially preventing the defense from practicing for its toughest opponent. Six of those players returned for the game, but the Raiders still played without starters Cory Littleton and Clelin Ferrell.
''It's hard to swallow right now,'' Gruden said. ''We're giving great effort. We've got to get some people back out on the field playing. Hopefully we can.''
With two touchdowns apiece on their first two drives, both offenses started even more impressively than they did in their first meeting, which was tied 24-all at halftime after 645 total combined yards.
Las Vegas opened the rematch with a 75-yard TD drive, and Kansas City replied with an 85-yard march ending in Hill's short TD catch. Agholor made an exceptional toe-tap 17-yard TD catch to end the first quarter, but Edwards-Helaire's first TD evened it again.
Mahomes drove the Chiefs deep into Raiders territory right before halftime, but Trayvon Mullen snared a pass intended for Demarcus Robinson to preserve Vegas' 17-14 lead. Mahomes had matched Drew Brees' NFL record by throwing 26 touchdown passes this season before his second interception.
Kansas City matched its lowest first-half point total against the Raiders since Reid arrived in 2013, but the Chiefs calmly went 93 yards after halftime. The drive was extended by an incredible one-handed catch by Robinson and capped by Edwards-Helaire's 14-yard catch-and-run TD.
The Raiders responded again, with Carr going 6 for 6 and finding Waller all alone for a 3-yard TD on the first snap of the fourth quarter.
INJURIES
Chiefs: WR Byron Pringle hurt his ankle, but returned to the game.
Raiders: RT Sam Young missed the game with a knee injury, forcing Vegas to use its seventh offensive line combination in 10 games. ... DL David Irving injured his knee.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.
Raiders: Visit the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
348 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 16 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
D. Carr
4 QB
275 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:04
|27:55
|1st Downs
|36
|25
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|22
|17
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|460
|364
|Total Plays
|73
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|89
|Rush Attempts
|27
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|352
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|35-46
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-89
|8-72
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.5
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|80
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-67
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|352
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
24
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|34/45
|348
|2
|1
|24
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
18
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
18
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|14
|69
|2
|14
|18
|
L. Bell 26 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Bell
|7
|25
|1
|11
|9
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
24
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|16
|0
|11
|24
|
T. Hill 10 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
18
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|10
|8
|127
|1
|22
|18
|
T. Hill 10 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Hill
|14
|11
|102
|1
|15
|16
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|8
|6
|44
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Williams 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|3
|22
|0
|11
|2
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|4
|3
|17
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
L. Bell 26 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Bell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|9
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
18
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|18
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
|A. Hitchens
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
5
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|53.5
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|22.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Carr
|23/31
|275
|3
|1
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|17
|55
|1
|13
|11
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|5
|16
|0
|6
|1
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Carr 4 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Carr
|3
|6
|0
|5
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
14
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|9
|6
|88
|1
|29
|14
|
D. Waller 83 TE
14
FPTS
|D. Waller
|7
|7
|88
|1
|26
|14
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|2
|37
|0
|21
|3
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
D. Carrier 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Carrier
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
1
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|11
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Witten 82 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Witten
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DE
|K. Vickers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 92 DE
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Irving 79 DT
|D. Irving
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Johnson 31 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
7
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|36.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 26 for 1 yard (T.Kpassagnon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:27 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 30 for 4 yards (D.Nnadi; D.Wilson).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 30(13:43 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Waller to KC 44 for 26 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(12:54 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to KC 15 for 29 yards (B.Breeland).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(12:08 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to KC 2 for 13 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LV 2(11:29 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 61 yards from LV 35 to KC 4. B.Pringle to KC 25 for 21 yards (E.Harris; D.Carrier). PENALTY on KC-W.Gay Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 25.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(11:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at KC 23 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; J.Abram).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 23(10:50 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to B.Pringle to KC 33 for 10 yards (J.Heath).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 33(10:16 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 37 for 4 yards (C.Nassib).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 37(9:38 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 42 for 5 yards (C.Nassib).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 42(8:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to LV 44 for 14 yards (D.Arnette).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(8:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to LV 38 for 6 yards (N.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 38(7:39 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to LV 35 for 3 yards (N.Morrow; A.Key).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - KC 35(6:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 35(6:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at LV 29 for 6 yards (N.Lawson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 29(6:27 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at LV 21 for 8 yards (T.Mullen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 21(6:07 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to LV 13 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; J.Heath).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 13(5:24 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to LV 7 for 6 yards (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 7(4:46 - 1st) Direct snap to T.Kelce. T.Kelce pass short middle to B.Pringle to LV 3 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(4:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 63 yards from KC 35 to LV 2 out of bounds.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(4:01 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 42 for 2 yards (D.Wilson; C.Jones).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 42(3:17 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to KC 42 for 16 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(2:37 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at KC 40 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 40(2:04 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to KC 35 for 5 yards (W.Gay).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 35(1:22 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to KC 28 for 7 yards (W.Gay).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(0:38 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold to KC 17 for 11 yards (D.Wilson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 17(0:01 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle to KC 27 for 29 yards (J.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(14:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 27(14:50 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 37 for 10 yards (N.Morrow).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(14:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to D.Robinson to LV 46 for 17 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(13:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-M.Collins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LV 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - KC 41(13:14 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to LV 37 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; N.Lawson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 37(12:32 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to LV 16 for 21 yards (D.Arnette).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 0(11:47 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to D.Robinson. PENALTY on KC-E.Fisher Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at LV 16 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - KC 15(11:42 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to B.Pringle (D.Irving). PENALTY on LV-A.Key Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 26 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - KC 3(11:38 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Kelce. PENALTY on LV-D.Arnette Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at LV 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(11:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 3(11:27 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:16 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to Z.Jones to LV 43 for 18 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(10:34 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 49 for 6 yards (C.Ward; T.Kpassagnon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 49(9:55 - 2nd) D.Booker right tackle to KC 46 for 5 yards (W.Gay).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(9:16 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Carrier pushed ob at KC 32 for 14 yards (B.Breeland).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(8:41 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to KC 29 for 3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 29(8:19 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to KC 18 for 11 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(7:39 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to KC 18 for no gain (C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 18(6:53 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to KC 7 for 11 yards (B.Breeland).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - LV 7(6:16 - 2nd) D.Booker left guard to KC 5 for 2 yards (M.Danna).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 5(5:33 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to KC 1 for 4 yards (B.Breeland; M.Danna).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 1(4:46 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to B.Edwards (C.Ward). PENALTY on LV Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at KC 1.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - LV 16(4:41 - 2nd) D.Carlson 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:36 - 2nd) L.Bell right guard to KC 30 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KC 30(4:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to KC 30 for no gain (D.Arnette). PENALTY on KC-D.Robinson Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at KC 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - KC 15(3:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC-B.Pringle False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 15 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 25 - KC 10(3:13 - 2nd) L.Bell left end to KC 21 for 11 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - KC 21(2:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson (I.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - KC 21(2:19 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 55 yards to LV 24 Center-J.Winchester. H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 8 yards (J.Winchester).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(2:07 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to B.Edwards to LV 33 for 1 yard (C.Ward).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 33(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at KC 49 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu) [C.Jones].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(1:51 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at KC 44 for 5 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 44(1:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 44(1:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 44(1:31 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 31 yards to KC 13 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by D.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 13(1:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams ran ob at KC 24 for 11 yards (E.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(1:19 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at KC 32 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 32(1:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Pringle ran ob at KC 35 for 3 yards (N.Lawson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(1:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce pushed ob at LV 46 for 19 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(1:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left [C.Smith].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 46(0:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill (T.Mullen).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - KC 46(0:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to LV 35 for 11 yards (D.Irving). PENALTY on LV-D.Arnette Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 35.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(0:43 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill (N.Lawson) [M.Crosby]. PENALTY on LV-I.Johnson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 30 - No Play. Penalty on LV-N.Lawson Defensive Holding declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(0:38 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LV 14 for 11 yards (J.Abram).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(0:30 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for D.Robinson INTERCEPTED by T.Mullen at LV 3. T.Mullen to LV 3 for no gain (D.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 68 yards from LV 35 to KC -3. B.Pringle to KC 24 for 27 yards (J.Abram; N.Lawson). PENALTY on KC-A.Sherman Illegal Double-Team Block 7 yards enforced at KC 14.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 7(14:53 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 10 for 3 yards (C.Nassib).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 10(14:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to KC 16 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 16(13:43 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to KC 19 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). Las Vegas challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 19(13:27 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at KC 28 for 9 yards (T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 28(13:03 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 30 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(12:29 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 39 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 39(11:52 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 41 for 2 yards (K.Vickers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(11:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 49 for 8 yards (J.Heath).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 49(10:33 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to LV 48 for 3 yards (D.Irving; N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(9:53 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell to LV 37 for 11 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(9:12 - 3rd) L.Bell left end to LV 37 for no gain (M.Crosby; J.Abram).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 37(8:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to LV 25 for 12 yards (I.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(7:45 - 3rd) L.Bell left end to LV 27 for -2 yards (A.Key).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - KC 27(7:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at LV 14 for 13 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(6:34 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce [C.Smith].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 14(6:29 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(6:23 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 27 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 27(5:55 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 29(5:13 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 45 for 16 yards (C.Ward).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(4:32 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to KC 48 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 48(3:52 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to KC 39 for 9 yards (L.Sneed; A.Hitchens).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(3:10 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to KC 28 for 11 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(2:27 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to KC 27 for 1 yard (M.Pennel; W.Gay).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 27(1:40 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to KC 24 for 3 yards (M.Danna).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 24(0:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to KC 3 for 21 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - LV 3(0:10 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to KC 3 for no gain (T.Mathieu; D.Sorensen).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 3(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:54 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 21 for -4 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - KC 21(14:16 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to D.Robinson to KC 24 for 3 yards (D.Arnette).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - KC 24(13:35 - 4th) PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - KC 19(13:34 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to B.Pringle (N.Morrow) [N.Kwiatkoski].
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KC 19(13:25 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 52 yards to LV 29 Center-J.Winchester. H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 3 yards (D.O'Daniel).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(13:14 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 36 for 4 yards (F.Clark; A.Hitchens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 36(12:36 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 38 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LV 38(11:52 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LV 38(11:46 - 4th) A.Cole punts 42 yards to KC 20 Center-T.Sieg. D.Robinson to KC 18 for -2 yards (D.Carrier). PENALTY on KC-L.Sneed Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at KC 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 9(11:33 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (D.Arnette).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 9(11:28 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Keizer ran ob at KC 14 for 5 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 14(10:59 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 29 for 15 yards (T.Mullen). PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at KC 29.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(10:36 - 4th) T.Hill left tackle to KC 39 for -5 yards (K.Vickers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - KC 39(9:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to KC 45 for 6 yards (T.Mullen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - KC 45(9:12 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles left end pushed ob at LV 48 for 7 yards (C.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - KC 48(8:36 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to D.Robinson to LV 39 for 9 yards (E.Harris) [M.Crosby].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(8:04 - 4th) L.Bell right guard to LV 37 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 37(7:33 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce ran ob at LV 18 for 19 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(7:07 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill to LV 9 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 9(6:23 - 4th) T.Hill left end pushed ob at LV 6 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - KC 6(6:00 - 4th) L.Bell left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:54 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 30 for 5 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 30(5:18 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to A.Ingold.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 30(5:10 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to 50 for 20 yards (J.Thornhill). Penalty on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(4:42 - 4th) H.Ruggs left end to KC 38 for 12 yards (B.Breeland; L.Sneed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(4:03 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs to KC 33 for 5 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 33(3:14 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to KC 29 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 29(2:29 - 4th) D.Carr FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 32 recovered by LV-G.Jackson at KC 32. PENALTY on KC-C.Jones Defensive Offside 6 yards enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(2:24 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to A.Ingold.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 23(2:21 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LV 0(2:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor (B.Breeland). PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at KC 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LV 1(2:10 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to KC 1 for no gain (D.Wilson). PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu Unsportsmanlike Conduct 0 yards enforced at KC 1. Penalty on KC-C.Jones Defensive Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - LV 1(2:05 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-J.Witten False Start 4 yards enforced at KC 1 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(2:05 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to KC 8 for -3 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 8(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to KC 1 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 1(1:53 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(1:43 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 35 for 10 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(1:26 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [J.Heath].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 35(1:20 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 44 for 9 yards (D.Arnette).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 44(1:14 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to LV 40 for 16 yards (N.Lawson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(0:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LV 25 for 15 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(0:40 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams to LV 22 for 3 yards (J.Abram).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 22(0:34 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Kelce for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
-
ARI
SEA
21
28
Final NFLN
-
TEN
BAL
30
24
Final/OT CBS
-
ATL
NO
9
24
Final FOX
-
PIT
JAC
27
3
Final CBS
-
CIN
WAS
9
20
Final CBS
-
NE
HOU
20
27
Final CBS
-
DET
CAR
0
20
Final FOX
-
PHI
CLE
17
22
Final FOX
-
MIA
DEN
13
20
Final CBS
-
NYJ
LAC
28
34
Final CBS
-
GB
IND
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
DAL
MIN
31
28
Final FOX
-
KC
LV
35
31
Final NBC
-
LAR
TB
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN