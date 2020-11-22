|
|ATL
|NO
Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill's first start
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
With 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees sidelined at least three games with multiple rib fractures, Saints coach Sean Payton gave Hill the nod over offseason free-agent acquisition Jameis Winston.
Hill, who started his career as a utility player with the Saints in 2017, looked comfortable running the scheme Payton designed for him this week. He completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) without an interception and used his all-around athleticism to run intermittently on scrambles or designed read-option plays, finishing with a team-high 51 yards rushing.
He had a considerably better day than Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who was sacked eight times and finished 19-of-37 passing for 232 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions to defensive backs Marcus Williams and Janoris Jenkins. Cameron Jordan sacked Ryan three times, while Trey Hendrickson and David Onyemata each had two sacks.
Because of Hill's unconventional role, with duties ranging from change-of-pace option QB to tight end and special teams, he had played in 46 previous NFL games before finally getting his first start under center.
He entered having thrown just five passes with four completions for 86 yards this season, and was 10 of 18 for 205 yards in his career, leaving him relatively unproven as a passer.
Not anymore. Despite a level of athleticism that would have made scrambling a tempting default choice, he regularly showed patience and poise in the pocket and delivered accurate passes moments before impact from onrushing defenders.
Hill was among the last to leave the field after the game, raising one hand to acknowledge cheers of the pandemic-limited crowd of about 6,000.
All that was missing was a first-career scoring pass - in part because of how effective the Saints were running the ball. Alvin Kamara scored New Orleans' first TD on a 3-yard run, Hill scored the second on a keeper on fourth down from the Atlanta 2, and Hill's second TD came on a 10-yard scramble.
Kamara, Hill and Latavius Murray powered a ground game that netted 168 yards, which helped the Saints (8-2) sustain drives that consumed a total of 33:41.
New Orleans' second-ranked run defense held Atlanta to 52 yards rushing, and the Saints defense did not allow a touchdown for the second time in three games - with only one touchdown given up in between.
The Falcons (3-7) struck first with a field goal set up by Ryan's 46-yard completion to Calvin Ridley and led 9-3 on three Younghoe Koo kicks before the Saints responded with 21 straight points.
MAKING HISTORY
Kamara became the first players in NFL history with at least 500 yards rushing and receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons.
Michael Thomas recorded his 482nd career catch during the first half, giving him ownership of the record for most catches in an NFL player's first five seasons. He finished the game with 489 after catching nine passes for 104 yards.
INURIES
Falcons: Linebacker Mykal Walker limped off in the second quarter favoring his left hamstring. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was treated on the field and walked to the sidelined in the fourth quarter. Receiver Julio Jones saw limited action because of hamstring tightness and made two catches for 39 yards.
Saints: Left guard Andrus Peat left with a concussion and Deonte Harris left with a stinger, both in the first half.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Host Oakland on Sunday.
Saints: Visit Denver on Sunday.
C. Ridley
18 WR
90 ReYds, 5 RECs
9
FPTS
T. Hill
7 QB
233 PaYds, 51 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:12
|33:41
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|1
|12
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|248
|378
|Total Plays
|59
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|168
|Rush Attempts
|14
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.0
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|18
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|196
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
5
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|19/37
|232
|0
|2
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|8
|26
|0
|7
|2
|
B. Hill 23 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Hill
|4
|18
|0
|7
|1
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|9
|5
|90
|0
|46
|9
|
R. Gage 83 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Gage
|12
|7
|58
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|39
|0
|22
|3
|
C. Blake 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Blake
|4
|2
|28
|0
|25
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
1
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wreh-Wilson 33 CB
|B. Wreh-Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 23 RB
|B. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lindstrom 63 OG
|C. Lindstrom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Reynolds 59 LB
|L. Reynolds
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 47 LS
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
9
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|52
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|50.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
24
FPTS
|T. Hill
|18/23
|233
|0
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
24
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|51
|2
|20
|24
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|12
|49
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|13
|45
|1
|12
|10
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|12
|9
|104
|0
|23
|10
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
6
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|4
|66
|0
|44
|6
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|36
|0
|25
|7
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Robinson 21 CB
|P. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Glasgow DT
|R. Glasgow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
6
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/2
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|39.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|3
|6.0
|14
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to T.Gurley pushed ob at ATL 28 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 2 YAC 1
|+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(14:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep middle to C.Ridley to NO 26 for 46 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 42 YAC 4
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 26(13:36 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at NO 16 for 10 yards (P.Robinson). Pass 11 YAC -1
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(12:57 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to NO 14 for 2 yards (R.Glasgow).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 14(12:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith pushed ob at NO 10 for 4 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 1 YAC 3
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 10(11:32 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ATL 10(11:26 - 1st) Y.Koo 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 24 for 21 yards (S.Neasman).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(11:17 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 32 for 8 yards (D.Jones). Pass 3 YAC 5
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 32(10:42 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to NO 33 for 1 yard (E.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 33(10:05 - 1st) T.Hill sacked at NO 24 for -9 yards (sack split by A.Bailey and G.Jarrett). Penalty on NO-A.Peat Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NO 24(9:49 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 44 yards to ATL 32 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(9:42 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-C.Lindstrom False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ATL 27(9:42 - 1st) B.Powell right end pushed ob at ATL 30 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - ATL 30(9:06 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 31 for 1 yard (M.Brown; D.Davis). Pass -1 YAC 2
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ATL 31(8:23 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 26 for -5 yards (C.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ATL 26(7:31 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 46 yards to NO 28 Center-J.Harris. D.Harris to NO 30 for 2 yards (J.Harris; L.Reynolds).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(7:17 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 36 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 36(6:45 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at ATL 41 for 23 yards (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(6:17 - 1st) T.Hill scrambles right end to ATL 37 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 37(5:33 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to ATL 33 for 4 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NO 33(4:58 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas. PENALTY on ATL-D.Dennard Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ATL 33 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(4:53 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to A.Trautman to ATL 4 for 19 yards (E.Robinson; D.Dennard). Pass 6 YAC 13
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(4:08 - 1st) Direct snap to A.Kamara. A.Kamara right tackle to ATL 4 for no gain (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 4(3:36 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete right to M.Thomas (M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 4(3:31 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to ATL 4 for no gain (D.Dennard). Pass 0 YAC 0
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NO 4(2:50 - 1st) W.Lutz 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(2:47 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 25 for 0 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(2:05 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to ATL 42 for 17 yards (M.Williams; D.Davis). Pass 13 YAC 4
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(1:30 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 48 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 48(0:48 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 45 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(0:07 - 1st) B.Hill right tackle to NO 41 for 4 yards (C.Granderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 41(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gurley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ATL 42(14:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith to NO 42 for -1 yards (K.Alexander) [M.Davenport]. PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(14:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle (S.Tuttle) [D.Davis].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 36(14:45 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to NO 33 for 3 yards (R.Glasgow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 33(14:04 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ATL 33(14:01 - 2nd) Y.Koo 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:56 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass deep left to M.Thomas to NO 48 for 23 yards (A.Terrell). ATL-M.Walker was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 19 YAC 4
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:25 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to ATL 43 for 9 yards (D.Dennard). Pass 9 YAC 0
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 43(12:45 - 2nd) A.Kamara right end to ATL 37 for 6 yards (D.Jones; A.Terrell). PENALTY on ATL-T.Davison Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 37.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(12:12 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NO 32(12:07 - 2nd) T.Hill sacked at ATL 35 for -3 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NO 35(11:18 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - NO 35(11:14 - 2nd) W.Lutz 53 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(11:09 - 2nd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 47 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ATL 47(10:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-L.Stocker False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 47 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ATL 42(10:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to 50 for 8 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 3
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ATL 50(9:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 44 for -6 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(9:04 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 56 yards to end zone Center-J.Harris Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(8:57 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 22 for 2 yards (A.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 22(8:17 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 22(8:14 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to D.Harris to NO 24 for 2 yards (A.Terrell). Pass -4 YAC 6
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NO 24(7:36 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 46 yards to ATL 30 Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to ATL 30 for no gain (A.Anzalone).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(7:25 - 2nd) B.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 33 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 33(6:51 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 35 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 35(6:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 46 for 11 yards (P.Williams). Pass 11 YAC 0
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 46(5:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left to R.Gage pushed ob at NO 37 for 17 yards (M.Williams). NO-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 17 YAC 0
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(5:27 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to NO 34 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 34(4:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Blake (J.Jenkins). INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #75 A.Peat CONCUSSION OUT FOR THE GAME.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 34(4:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ATL 34(4:36 - 2nd) Y.Koo 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to NO 0. D.Harris to NO 20 for 20 yards (S.Neasman).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(4:26 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 36 for 16 yards (A.Terrell). Pass 14 YAC 2
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(3:48 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 43 for 7 yards (K.Neal).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 43(3:09 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to ATL 12 for 45 yards (D.Dennard). FUMBLES (D.Dennard) RECOVERED by ATL-K.Neal at ATL 12. K.Neal to ATL 26 for 14 yards (N.Easton). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass deep left to E.Sanders to ATL 13 for 44 yards (K.Neal). Pass 44 YAC 0
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(2:52 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.Kamara. A.Kamara left guard to ATL 11 for 2 yards (C.Harris; G.Jarrett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 11(2:16 - 2nd) T.Hill scrambles right end to ATL 9 for 2 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 9(2:00 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook to ATL 3 for 6 yards (R.Allen; F.Oluokun). Pass 6 YAC 0 The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 3(1:51 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 32 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 4 YAC 3
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 32(1:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to ATL 43 for 11 yards (P.Williams) [T.Hendrickson]. Pass 11 YAC 0
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(1:01 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley. PENALTY on NO-K.Alexander Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(0:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ATL 47(0:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill to NO 47 for 5 yards (D.Davis) [T.Hendrickson]. PENALTY on NO-P.Robinson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 48 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(0:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage pushed ob at NO 39 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass 0 YAC 8
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ATL 39(0:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Blake (J.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - ATL 39(0:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at NO 47 for -8 yards (C.Jordan).
|Int
|
4 & 10 - ATL 47(0:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NO 0. M.Williams to NO 20 for 20 yards (B.Hill). Penalty on ATL-B.Hill Horse Collar Tackle declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to NO 0. M.Callaway to NO 20 for 20 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(14:53 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 21 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NO 21(14:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-S.Means Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NO 21 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 26(13:57 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 41 for 15 yards (D.Dennard). Pass 15 YAC 0
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(13:22 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to 50 for 9 yards (D.Dennard) [D.Jones]. Pass 7 YAC 2
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 50(12:47 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to ATL 46 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun; I.Oliver).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(12:12 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray to ATL 21 for 25 yards (M.Walker). Pass -5 YAC 30
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(11:25 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to ATL 10 for 11 yards (K.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(10:40 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles left end ran ob at ATL 7 for 3 yards (D.Dennard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 7(9:58 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas (C.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 7(9:55 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to ATL 2 for 5 yards (A.Terrell). Pass 4 YAC 1
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NO 2(9:14 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 18 for -7 yards (D.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - ATL 18(8:27 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 22 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata). Penalty on ATL Illegal Formation declined. Pass -1 YAC 5
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - ATL 22(8:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 16 for -6 yards (D.Onyemata).
|
4 & 19 - ATL 16(7:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-J.Tuioti-Mariner False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - ATL 11(7:11 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 50 yards to NO 39 Center-J.Harris. M.Callaway to NO 43 for 4 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 0(7:01 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass deep left to E.Sanders for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 43 - No Play. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #11 D.Harris stinger QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - NO 33(6:52 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to NO 40 for 7 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - NO 40(6:11 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass deep middle to M.Thomas to ATL 41 for 19 yards (R.Allen). Pass 19 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(5:30 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to ATL 41 for no gain (S.Means).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NO 41(4:45 - 3rd) T.Hill sacked at NO 48 for -11 yards (D.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - NO 48(4:04 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to ATL 45 for 7 yards (D.Dennard). Pass -2 YAC 9
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NO 45(3:29 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 33 yards to ATL 12 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(3:22 - 3rd) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 15 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; M.Davenport).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 15(2:40 - 3rd) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 15 for no gain (C.Granderson R.Glasgow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 15(1:57 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to R.Gage (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ATL 15(1:52 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 52 yards to NO 33 Center-J.Harris. M.Callaway to NO 47 for 14 yards (L.Reynolds).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(1:41 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to J.Cook. PENALTY on ATL-F.Oluokun Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at NO 47 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(1:36 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at ATL 19 for 16 yards (K.Sheffield). PENALTY on NO-J.Cook Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - NO 45(1:25 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray to ATL 34 for 11 yards (K.Neal). Pass -7 YAC 18
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 34(0:45 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to E.Sanders to ATL 28 for 6 yards (K.Sheffield). Pass 4 YAC 2
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to ATL 22 for 6 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner; K.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(14:18 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to ATL 17 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 17(13:36 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to ATL 10 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(12:50 - 4th) T.Hill left end for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 66 yards from NO 35 to ATL -1. B.Powell to ATL 17 for 18 yards (J.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 17(12:37 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Blake to ATL 20 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 4 YAC -1
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 20(12:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley (J.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ATL 20(11:54 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 19 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ATL 19(11:16 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 46 yards to NO 35 Center-J.Harris. M.Callaway to NO 35 for no gain (B.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(11:07 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 47 for 12 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 47(10:26 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 49 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 49(9:42 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to E.Sanders ran ob at ATL 42 for 9 yards (K.Sheffield). Pass -2 YAC 11
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(9:02 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right tackle to ATL 42 for no gain (J.Cominsky; T.Davison).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 42(8:20 - 4th) T.Hill left tackle to ATL 22 for 20 yards (A.Terrell). FUMBLES (A.Terrell) RECOVERED by ATL-F.Oluokun at ATL 18.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(8:11 - 4th) I.Smith right end to ATL 23 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ATL 23(7:48 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to L.Stocker (K.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 23(7:44 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 31 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; J.Jenkins) [M.Brown]. Pass 4 YAC 4
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 31(7:16 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 31(7:12 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage (D.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ATL 31(7:06 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 28 for -3 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 13 - ATL 28(6:22 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to 50 for 22 yards (P.Robinson). Pass 19 YAC 3
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 50(5:52 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 50(5:46 - 4th) B.Hill left guard to NO 43 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins; D.Davis).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - ATL 43(5:11 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left intended for C.Ridley INTERCEPTED by J.Jenkins at NO 37. J.Jenkins to NO 40 for 3 yards (C.Lindstrom).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(5:03 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to NO 48 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 48(4:57 - 4th) T.Hill right tackle to NO 49 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 49(4:52 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to ATL 49 for 2 yards (T.Davison; E.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(4:08 - 4th) L.Murray right end to ATL 44 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 44(3:25 - 4th) L.Murray left tackle to ATL 40 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett; T.Davison). ATL-F.Oluokun was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 40(2:56 - 4th) T.Hill left guard to ATL 39 for 1 yard (S.Means).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(2:14 - 4th) A.Kamara left end to ATL 44 for -5 yards (S.Means).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - NO 44(2:00 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to ATL 42 for 2 yards (T.Davison; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NO 42(1:55 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to ATL 42 for no gain (S.Means).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NO 42(1:09 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 36 yards to ATL 6 Center-Z.Wood downed by NO-J.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 6(0:59 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley to ATL 24 for 18 yards (P.Williams). Pass 17 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 24(0:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 24(0:32 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ATL 24(0:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 33 for 9 yards (P.Robinson). Pass 6 YAC 3
|+25 YD
|
4 & 1 - ATL 33(0:07 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Blake to NO 42 for 25 yards (M.Williams). Pass 15 YAC 10
