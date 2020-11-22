|
Henry's TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24
BALTIMORE (AP) For three quarters, the undermanned Ravens put the clamps on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.
By the time if was all over, the star running back and Tennessee would again head out of Baltimore with an upset victory to savor.
Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime Sunday to cap another memorable performance against the Ravens and provide Tennessee with a 30-24 win.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Henry had 44 yards on 18 carries and the Titans trailed 21-13. He finished with 133 yards on 28 carries - his sixth 100-yard game of the season. His big day also put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.
''You could just kind of tell as the game wore on to the fourth quarter that we were wearing on them offensively,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
It was reminiscent of Henry's outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff.
''I try to do anything I can when the ball's in my hand to help our team win,'' Henry said.
This one didn't have the same win-or-go-home significance, but it was close.
''It's a violent game, a physical game, an emotional game,'' Vrabel said.
The harsh stare downs and trash talking began before the game and carried well into overtime.
''We kind of knew there was going to be some extra stuff coming into this game because of last year,'' Titans wide receiver Corey Davis said. ''We tried to keep our poise and go out there and handle business.''
After forcing a punt to begin overtime, Tennessee (7-3) moved 73 yards on six plays to get back on track after losing three of its previous four games.
''I had a ton of confidence that as soon as we got the ball we were going to march it down and get in the end zone,'' Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.
Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four. Until the fourth quarter, the Ravens did a decent job of controlling Henry without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle).
''We just didn't stop him,'' rookie middle linebacker Patrick Queen said. ''We've been preaching that we have to play all four quarters and dominate.''
Tennessee trailed 21-10 early in the third quarter and 21-16 late in regulation before launching a 90-yard drive featuring the running of Henry and some precise throws by Tannehill.
On third down from the Baltimore 14, A. J. Brown caught a short pass on the right side and broke four tackles before scoring while standing up with 2:18 left. Tannehill ran in the conversion to make it 24-21.
Lamar Jackson then drove the Ravens to the Tennessee 10 before Justin Tucker kicked a 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to force overtime.
''We've got to finish drives,'' Jackson lamented. ''We've got to stop putting Tuck out there. We've got to punch it in.''
Jackson went 17 for 29 for 186 yards and J.K. Dobbins, seeing the most extensive action of his first NFL season with Baltimore, ran for 70 yards on 15 carries and scored a second-quarter touchdown.
Baltimore went up 21-10 early in the second half on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews.
The Titans used a pair of field goals by Stephen Gostkowski to close to 21-16, setting the stage for a thrilling fourth quarter.
''First half, we were a little iffy,'' Davis said. ''That last stretch was who we are.''
Baltimore allowed the Titans to march 79 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession, but bounced back to take a 14-10 halftime lead.
Henry had only 37 yards rushing on 13 carries in the first half. But his big second half provided Tennessee with a feel-good feeling heading down the stretch.
''We got to start doing things that will break us away from the pack,'' Vrabel said. ''Today was a great step.''
DEZ RETURNS
Baltimore's Dez Bryant had four receptions for 28 yards, all in the third quarter, his first catches in an NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017, with Dallas. The 32-year-old Bryant closed his career with the Cowboys after the 2017 season, tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 and was inactive last season.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Patrick Mekari started at center for Baltimore in place of Matt Skura, who had fired several errant snaps in each of the previous two games. Mekari did an ample job of getting the ball to Jackson in shotgun and pistol formation. Skura instead was used on the outside of the line.
INJURIES
Titans: LB Jayon Brown left with an elbow injury. ... LT Ty Sambrailo left in the fourth quarter during the pivotal touchdown drive.
UP NEXT
Titans: For the second time in 18 days, Tennessee faces AFC South rival Indianapolis next Sunday.
Ravens: Baltimore has an AFC North matchup with unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.
R. Tannehill
17 QB
259 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds
25
FPTS
L. Jackson
8 QB
186 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 51 RuYds
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:33
|31:06
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|423
|306
|Total Plays
|68
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|129
|Rush Attempts
|34
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|250
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|6-81
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|53
|86
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-47
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|1-25
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|250
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
25
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|22/31
|259
|2
|1
|25
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Henry
|28
|133
|1
|29
|19
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
25
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|4
|35
|0
|21
|25
|
C. Batson 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Foreman 40 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Davis
|7
|5
|113
|0
|50
|11
|
A. Brown 11 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|4
|62
|1
|25
|12
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|5
|4
|33
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Batson 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Smith 81 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Smith
|6
|4
|20
|1
|8
|8
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Henry 22 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Brown 55 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Borders 39 CB
|B. Borders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bates 56 LB
|D. Bates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 35 DB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
10
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Daniel 12 P
|T. Daniel
|2
|46.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|3
|15.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/29
|186
|1
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|15
|70
|1
|11
|16
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13
|51
|0
|14
|18
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
15
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|5
|96
|1
|31
|15
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|5
|4
|28
|0
|16
|2
|
W. Snead 83 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Snead
|7
|3
|23
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|16
|
J. Proche 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Brown 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Levine 41 DB
|A. Levine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
|D. Duvernay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 LB
|L. Fort
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
10
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|3/3
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|3
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|27.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to BAL -1. D.Duvernay to BAL 36 for 37 yards (C.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(14:54 - 1st) M.Skura and P.Mekari reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to BAL 39 for 3 yards (R.Evans; A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAL 39(14:17 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to W.Snead (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAL 39(14:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Bryant. Penalty on BAL-B.Powers Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 39(14:04 - 1st) S.Koch punts 40 yards to TEN 21 Center-M.Cox downed by BAL-A.Levine.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(13:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown (M.Humphrey). PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 39 yards enforced at TEN 21 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(13:45 - 1st) D.Henry right end to BAL 36 for 4 yards (J.Ellis).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 36(13:13 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to BAL 41 for -5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEN 41(12:28 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson ran ob at BAL 27 for 14 yards (M.Judon) [C.Board].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(11:51 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to BAL 22 for 5 yards (P.Queen; M.Harrison).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 22(11:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Firkser to BAL 15 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(10:37 - 1st) D.Henry right end to BAL 13 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 13(9:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to BAL 5 for 8 yards (D.Elliott; P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(9:19 - 1st) Direct snap to C.Batson. C.Batson left end to BAL 1 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 1(8:42 - 1st) D.Kelly reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(8:37 - 1st) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 27 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 27(7:55 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 32 for 5 yards (K.Byard). Shovel pass
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 32(7:18 - 1st) L.Jackson right end to BAL 37 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(6:38 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. M.Ingram right tackle to BAL 37 for no gain (D.King; J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 37(5:52 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 37(5:47 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to TEN 49 for 14 yards (K.Byard; J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(5:10 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to TEN 47 for 2 yards (R.Evans; M.Dickerson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 47(4:32 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to TEN 37 for 10 yards (D.King).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:51 - 1st) L.Jackson right end ran ob at TEN 30 for 7 yards. PENALTY on TEN-D.King Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TEN 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(3:24 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (K.Byard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 15(3:19 - 1st) G.Edwards left end to TEN 14 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 14(2:36 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right guard to TEN 12 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAL 12(1:54 - 1st) J.Tucker 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 2. C.Batson to TEN 16 for 14 yards (J.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 16(1:45 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 24 for 8 yards (L.Fort; P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 24(1:12 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 32 for 8 yards (D.Elliott; P.Queen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(0:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 31 for -1 yards (M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 31(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson to TEN 38 for 7 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - BAL 38(14:18 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by T.Bowser [P.Queen] at TEN 47. T.Bowser to TEN 22 for 25 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 22(14:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to W.Snead (D.King).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 22(14:01 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to TEN 16 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 16(13:18 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to TEN 7 for 9 yards (J.Simmons).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAL 7(12:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to TEN 10 for -3 yards (J.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 10(11:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at TEN 9 for 1 yard (J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAL 9(11:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to W.Snead.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BAL 9(11:08 - 2nd) J.Tucker 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 2. C.Batson to TEN 16 for 14 yards (J.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 16(11:01 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 19 for 3 yards (P.McPhee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 19(10:23 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 19 for no gain (M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 19(9:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown [P.McPhee].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 19(9:31 - 2nd) T.Daniel punts 41 yards to BAL 40 Center-M.Overton fair catch by J.Proche.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 40(9:25 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to TEN 49 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(8:49 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to TEN 45 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 45(8:10 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to TEN 38 for 7 yards (M.Dickerson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(7:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at TEN 36 for 2 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 36(6:50 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Brown (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAL 36(6:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-W.Holden False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAL 41(6:44 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews to TEN 11 for 30 yards (J.Kalu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 11(6:05 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to TEN 7 for 4 yards (A.Hooker; T.Tart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 7(5:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to TEN 2 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 2(5:22 - 2nd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins left guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|(5:17 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Jackson pass to J.Dobbins is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 6. C.Batson to TEN 25 for 19 yards (L.Fort).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(5:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill right end ran ob at TEN 46 for 21 yards (C.Board).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(4:46 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 49 for 3 yards (J.Ferguson). BAL-P.Queen was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 49(4:13 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep middle to C.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 49(4:07 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - TEN 49(4:03 - 2nd) Direct snap to L.Woodside. L.Woodside pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at BAL 44 for 7 yards (A.Levine). Fake punt
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(3:22 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to BAL 41 for 3 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 41(2:41 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (L.Fort).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TEN 29(2:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [P.McPhee]. PENALTY on BAL-P.McPhee Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 26(2:31 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to BAL 23 for 3 yards (J.Ellis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 23(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith ran ob at BAL 17 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 17(1:55 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to BAL 14 for 3 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(1:50 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to BAL 14 for no gain (P.Queen; D.Wolfe).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TEN 14(1:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at BAL 22 for -8 yards (Y.Ngakoue). FUMBLES (Y.Ngakoue) ball out of bounds at BAL 12.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TEN 22(0:56 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to J.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - TEN 22(0:52 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:48 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 26 for 1 yard (H.Landry III). TEN-J.Brown was injured during the play. PENALTY on BAL-B.Powers Clipping 13 yards enforced at BAL 26.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 22 - BAL 13(0:41 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 16 for 3 yards (W.Compton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Judon; D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Henry [M.Judon].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 27(14:17 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to TEN 29 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; D.Wolfe).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEN 29(13:38 - 3rd) T.Daniel punts 52 yards to BAL 19 Center-M.Overton. J.Proche to BAL 26 for 7 yards (N.Dzubnar; D.Bates).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 26(13:26 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant to BAL 30 for 4 yards (M.Butler). Bryant's first catch as a Raven.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 30(12:51 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 36 for 6 yards (R.Evans; W.Compton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 38 for 2 yards (D.Roberson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 38(11:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 3 yards (H.Landry III).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 41(10:51 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins pushed ob at BAL 47 for 6 yards (A.Hooker). PENALTY on TEN-A.Hooker Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at BAL 47.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(10:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left. quarterback throws pass away PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(10:20 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to TEN 31 for 2 yards (H.Landry III; K.Byard).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 31(9:40 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Andrews for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:34 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 30 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 30(8:46 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle to TEN 31 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(8:01 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 43 for 12 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(7:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis pushed ob at BAL 7 for 50 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TEN 7(7:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown. TEN-B.Jones was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 7(7:03 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry Aborted. J.Douglas FUMBLES at BAL 12 recovered by TEN-D.Henry at BAL 27.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 27 - TEN 27(6:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to BAL 22 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - TEN 22(5:37 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay to BAL 17 for 17 yards (D.Bates).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(5:29 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right end to BAL 20 for 3 yards (W.Compton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAL 20(4:52 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 20(4:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Proche to BAL 34 for 14 yards (B.Borders).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(4:10 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant to BAL 39 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 39(3:30 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant to BAL 42 for 3 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 42(2:48 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 44 for 2 yards (D.King).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:58 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass deep left intended for D.Duvernay INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker at TEN 9. A.Hooker to TEN 15 for 6 yards (D.Duvernay).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(1:46 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 17 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 17(1:08 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 15 for -2 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 15(0:23 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 27 for 12 yards (C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis to TEN 43 for 16 yards (M.Humphrey). TEN-J.Smith was injured during the play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(14:30 - 4th) D.Henry right end pushed ob at BAL 33 for 24 yards (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(14:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to BAL 24 for 9 yards (M.Harrison; D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 24(13:43 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to BAL 23 for 1 yard (J.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 23(13:01 - 4th) D.Henry left end to BAL 12 for 11 yards (M.Harrison). BAL-D.Wolfe was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 12(12:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 9 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 9(11:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Firkser ran ob at BAL 4 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAL 4(11:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Firkser [P.McPhee].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAL 4(11:15 - 4th) S.Gostkowski 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:12 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 30 for 5 yards (W.Compton; J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 30(10:34 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to BAL 30 for no gain (H.Landry III; R.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 30(9:49 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to BAL 36 for 6 yards (D.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(9:06 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 37 for 1 yard (W.Compton; J.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 37(8:36 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to BAL 45 for 8 yards (W.Compton). Baltimore challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BAL 45(7:54 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-M.Andrews False Start 4 yards enforced at BAL 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 41(7:54 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 41(7:49 - 4th) S.Koch punts 40 yards to TEN 19 Center-M.Cox fair catch by K.Raymond. PENALTY on TEN-N.Dzubnar Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at TEN 19.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 10(7:43 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 11 for 1 yard (T.Bowser; D.Wolfe). TEN-T.Sambrailo was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 11(7:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to TEN 23 for 12 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(6:35 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 4 yards (M.Harrison; P.McPhee).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 27(5:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 36 for 9 yards (C.Clark) [M.Judon].
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(5:17 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis ran ob at BAL 42 for 22 yards (M.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(4:50 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to BAL 39 for 3 yards (C.Clark; C.Board).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 39(4:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at BAL 14 for 25 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(3:56 - 4th) D.Henry right end to BAL 6 for 8 yards (M.Harrison; P.Queen).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - TEN 6(3:12 - 4th) R.Tannehill FUMBLES (Aborted) at BAL 11 and recovers at BAL 12. R.Tannehill sacked at BAL 14 for -8 yards (M.Judon).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 14(2:26 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Tannehill rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:18 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead to BAL 33 for 8 yards (R.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 33(2:00 - 4th) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 8 yards (J.Kalu).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 41(1:44 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at TEN 44 for 15 yards (M.Butler).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:37 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to TEN 30 for 14 yards (J.Kalu).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(1:17 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Bryant to TEN 14 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 14(0:51 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-D.Bryant False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 14 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 19(0:39 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to TEN 10 for 9 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAL 10(0:32 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to W.Snead (D.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAL 10(0:28 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [D.Roberson]. Jackson throws pass away to avoid sack.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BAL 10(0:18 - 4th) J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(10:00 - 5) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 27 for 2 yards (A.Hooker; H.Landry III).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BAL 27(9:24 - 5) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 18 for -9 yards (H.Landry III).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - BAL 18(8:40 - 5) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BAL 27 for 9 yards (H.Landry III).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAL 27(8:05 - 5) S.Koch punts 46 yards to TEN 27 Center-M.Cox fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(7:58 - 5) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 41 for 14 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 41(7:25 - 5) D.Henry left end to TEN 45 for 4 yards (M.Harrison).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 45(6:44 - 5) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to BAL 44 for 11 yards (M.Peters). BAL-M.Judon was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(6:20 - 5) D.Henry left guard to BAL 40 for 4 yards (P.McPhee).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 40(5:43 - 5) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at BAL 29 for 11 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(5:29 - 5) D.Henry left end for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
