|
|
|DET
|CAR
Lions-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Matthew Stafford has earned a reputation for being tough and playing through injuries.
The Detroit Lions are going to need their franchise quarterback to be tough - and to stay on the field - if they hope to rebound from a 4-5 start and make a run at the NFC playoffs.
If the Lions are going to make a run, it probably needs to happen now.
Detroit is preparing to face three struggling teams in the Panthers, Texans and Bears, given them a golden opportunity to build some momentum heading into the final four games of the season.
First up is Carolina, which will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey and possibly quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is dealing with a knee sprain. If Bridgewater sits out the Panthers will turn to either Will Grier or P.J. Walker, who have two combined starts between them at quarterback.
But Lions coach Matt Patricia isn't going to overlook Carolina regardless of who is playing QB.
''Carolina is going to be ready to go,'' Patricia said. ''It's a copycat league. There's things that come up in the game that are going to show up in the next game or a couple games down the road. So we have to get that stuff cleaned up and try to improve. For us, we just try to stay within the week and make sure we're focused on that because I think if you looked outside of that, you can just get distracted.''
Stafford is dealing with an injury of his own.
He injured his right thumb in the first half of Detroit's 30-27 win over Washington last Sunday, but went on to throw for 276 yards and three touchdowns. X-rays were negative. Stafford rested the thumb on Wednesday, but returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday.
Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye said Stafford looked good in practice and appeared as if he hadn't missed a beat.
Bridgewater said Thursday he's not sure if he'll be ready to play.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said while the QB is making throws in practice, he hasn't tested out his mobility.
''I don't know what we will do until he does,'' Rhule said Thursday. ''We are trying to be smart about when to do that. He's preparing as if he's going to play. If we get to Sunday and he feels like he can play, then we are going to play him.''
McCAFFREY NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY
Bridgewater's injury is even more concerning considering the Panthers will again be without running back Christian McCaffrey, their top offensive playmaker. McCaffrey will miss his eighth game of the season because of an injury - the past two because of a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.
McCaffrey has been effective when he plays, averaging 124.7 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns. The Panthers have struggled in the red zone without him.
Mike Davis would get the start for McCaffrey. Davis has totaled 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but hasn't been as effective in his past four starts for the Panthers.
SWIFT DEALING WITH CONCUSSION
Detroit drafted D'Andre Swift in the second round this year and he appeared to emerge as the team's No. 1 running back last week after gaining a season-high 149 yards from scrimmage in his first NFL start. Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said days later that the pecking order in the backfield was made clear to 35-year-old Adrian Peterson.
However, Swift was added to the injury report with a concussion on Thursday and did not practice, leaving his playing status for Sunday up in the air. Peterson and Kerryon Johnson would get extra work if Swift is held out.
Swift had 81 yards rushing and season highs with 16 carries and 68 yards receiving and matched a season high with five receptions, including a short one he turned into a 15-yard score, in the win over Washington. The former Georgia star has 331 yards rushing, is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has four touchdowns along with 31 catches for 275 and two more scores.
SAVVY VETERAN
Detroit defensive end Everson Griffen, acquired last month in a trade with Dallas, had his first sack in his second game with the Lions against Washington. He also made a pivotal play that didn't show up in the box score, helping stop a reverse without making a tackle.
''Everson has a tremendous amount of energy,'' Patricia said of Everson, who has 3 1/2 sacks in nine games this season and 78 in his career, ranking 15th among active players.
THIRD DOWN WOES
The Panthers' defense has really struggled getting off the field on third downs.
Carolina is allowing opponents to convert a league-high 55.3% of third down chances. Last week Tom Brady converted 10 of 16 third down chances and the Buccaneers piled up 30 first downs in all in a 46-23 drubbing of the Panthers.
''We (stink) in that department,'' Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas said. ''We haven't been able to do it, while we as a defense have to find a way to do it. I think the coaches are putting us in positions to get off the field and we're not doing it, myself included.''
WATCH THE FAKE
The Panthers have tried a fake punt in each of the past three games, with two of those resulting in first downs. However, last week's attempt didn't fool anyone as punter Joe Charlton was sacked for a 5-yard loss on a fourth-and-5 giving the Buccaneers the ball at the Carolina 40.
---
AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Stafford
9 QB
178 PaYds, 5 RuYds
|
7
FPTS
|
D. Moore
12 WR
127 ReYds, 7 RECs, 21 RuYds
|
14
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:12
|36:13
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|0
|7
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|185
|374
|Total Plays
|55
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|116
|Rush Attempts
|17
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|7-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|16
|21
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|374
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|18/33
|178
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|7
|18
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|6
|17
|0
|8
|3
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|4
|5
|0
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|7
|4
|68
|0
|35
|6
|
M. Jones 11 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Jones
|6
|4
|51
|0
|21
|5
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|5
|2
|21
|0
|14
|3
|
M. Hall 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hall
|3
|3
|16
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|6
|3
|10
|0
|5
|1
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Okudah 30 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trufant 23 CB
|D. Trufant
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Decker 68 OT
|T. Decker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 75 DE
|F. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
0
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|6
|42.2
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|8.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Davis
|19
|64
|1
|9
|13
|
R. Smith 36 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Smith
|8
|29
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Moore 12 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|21
|0
|21
|14
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|4
|0
|4
|13
|
P. Walker 6 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Walker
|5
|-2
|0
|2
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 12 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Moore
|11
|7
|127
|0
|52
|14
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|10
|8
|70
|1
|17
|13
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|9
|7
|46
|0
|18
|4
|
M. Davis 28 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|13
|
C. Manhertz 82 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Walker 6 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver 23 CB
|S. Thomas-Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
|T. Bridgewater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
8
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/2
|56
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|4
|47.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|3
|7.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 34 for 9 yards (J.Tavai; W.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 34(14:21 - 1st) R.Smith left guard to CAR 39 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(13:41 - 1st) R.Smith left tackle to CAR 42 for 3 yards (R.Ragland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 42(13:03 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to CAR 44 for 2 yards (A.Oruwariye; J.Collins).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 44(12:19 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.Samuel to DET 44 for 12 yards (D.Trufant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(11:39 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to A.Armah (J.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 44(11:32 - 1st) R.Smith up the middle to DET 38 for 6 yards (J.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CAR 38(10:54 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at DET 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CAR 43(10:40 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (N.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CAR 43(10:35 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 43 yards to end zone Center-J.Jansen Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(10:28 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 24 for 4 yards (J.Chinn; J.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 24(9:55 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 27 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 27(9:22 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at DET 34 for 7 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(8:52 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to Q.Cephus (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 34(8:47 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to A.Peterson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DET 34(8:41 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson. Penalty on DET-F.Ragnow Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DET 34(8:36 - 1st) J.Fox punts 56 yards to CAR 10 Center-D.Muhlbach. P.Cooper to CAR 18 for 8 yards (M.Killebrew). PENALTY on CAR-S.Thomas-Oliver Offensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 10.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 5(8:24 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 6 for 1 yard (J.Penisini).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 6(7:46 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 14 for 8 yards (D.Shelton; J.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 14(7:22 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to CAR 16 for 2 yards (D.Shelton; J.Okudah).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 16(6:44 - 1st) R.Smith left tackle to CAR 17 for 1 yard (J.Okudah R.Okwara).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 17(6:02 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 31 for 14 yards (J.Okudah).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(5:23 - 1st) P.Walker pass deep left to D.Moore to DET 17 for 52 yards (D.Harmon).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(4:36 - 1st) P.Walker pass short middle to C.Samuel to DET 7 for 10 yards (J.Tavai).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - CAR 7(3:51 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to DET 3 for 4 yards (R.Ragland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 3(3:11 - 1st) P.Walker right guard to DET 1 for 2 yards (Ch.Jones; J.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 1(2:24 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:21 - 1st) A.Peterson right guard to DET 27 for 2 yards (B.Roy; M.Haynes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 27(1:46 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 30 for 3 yards (Z.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 30(1:02 - 1st) M.Stafford Aborted. F.Ragnow FUMBLES at DET 25 touched at DET 25 RECOVERED by CAR-M.Haynes at DET 23. M.Haynes to DET 22 for 1 yard (J.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(0:56 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to DET 13 for 9 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 13(0:12 - 1st) R.Smith up the middle to DET 9 for 4 yards (F.Herron).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CAR 9(15:00 - 2nd) M.Davis right guard to DET 6 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 6(14:23 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to C.Samuel to DET 4 for 2 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - CAR 4(13:47 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by A.Oruwariye at DET -8. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(13:43 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Hall pushed ob at DET 26 for 6 yards (T.Boston).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 26(13:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones to DET 47 for 21 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(12:40 - 2nd) K.Johnson left end pushed ob at CAR 49 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 49(12:09 - 2nd) K.Johnson up the middle to CAR 48 for 1 yard (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 48(11:31 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to K.Johnson (B.Burns).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 48(11:27 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 38 yards to CAR 10 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 10(11:20 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 10 for no gain (R.Ragland). FUMBLES (R.Ragland) recovered by CAR-D.Daley at CAR 9.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CAR 9(10:39 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (E.Griffen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAR 9(10:35 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 13 for 4 yards (J.Kearse).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAR 13(9:50 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 53 yards to DET 34 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(9:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to DET 40 for 6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 40(9:04 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to Q.Cephus to DET 49 for 9 yards (J.Burris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(8:31 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to CAR 47 for 4 yards (J.Carter; A.Larkin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DET 47(7:50 - 2nd) A.Peterson right end pushed ob at CAR 47 for no gain (T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DET 47(7:12 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 47(7:06 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 37 yards to CAR 10 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 10(6:59 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 16 for 6 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 16(6:22 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 21 for 5 yards (D.Trufant; J.Collins). CAR-D.Daley was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 21(5:54 - 2nd) P.Walker sacked ob at CAR 21 for 0 yards (J.Penisini).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 21(5:22 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to C.Samuel to CAR 24 for 3 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAR 24(4:35 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to C.Samuel.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAR 24(4:29 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 53 yards to DET 23 Center-J.Jansen. J.Agnew to DET 35 for 12 yards (J.Jansen; J.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(4:16 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 37 for 2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; J.Burris).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 37(3:38 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 48 for 11 yards (S.Thompson; J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(2:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to J.James.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 48(2:47 - 2nd) K.Johnson left tackle to CAR 44 for 8 yards (T.Boston).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 44(2:07 - 2nd) K.Johnson right end to CAR 45 for -1 yards (J.Burris).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DET 45(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 33 yards to CAR 12 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 12(1:53 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 20 for 8 yards (J.Kearse).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CAR 20(1:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-T.Scott False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 15(1:14 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 22 for 7 yards (T.Walker; J.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(0:45 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson (D.Trufant).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 22(0:40 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to C.Samuel pushed ob at CAR 37 for 15 yards (J.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(0:34 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete short middle to R.Anderson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 37(0:30 - 2nd) P.Walker scrambles up the middle to CAR 49 for 12 yards (D.Trufant). PENALTY on CAR-M.Schofield Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CAR 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CAR 27(0:22 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 20 - CAR 27(0:17 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 34 for 7 yards (J.Collins).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CAR 34(0:12 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 40 yards to DET 26 Center-J.Jansen. J.Agnew to DET 30 for 4 yards (T.Cannon).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Hall to DET 30 for 5 yards (T.Boston; R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 30(14:23 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (J.Burris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 30(14:18 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones [B.Burns].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 30(14:16 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 43 yards to CAR 27 Center-D.Muhlbach. P.Cooper to CAR 34 for 7 yards (M.Ford). DET-M.Ford was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(14:07 - 3rd) C.Samuel left tackle to CAR 38 for 4 yards (J.Penisini).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 38(13:29 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to R.Anderson to DET 44 for 18 yards (J.Kearse).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(12:42 - 3rd) P.Walker pass deep right to D.Moore to DET 24 for 20 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(11:57 - 3rd) D.Moore pass incomplete short right to P.Walker. Handoff to 10 who lateraled to 12
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 24(11:51 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to DET 17 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye; W.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 17(11:06 - 3rd) P.Walker pass deep right to C.Samuel for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN [R.Okwara].
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:58 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.Agnew to DET 26 for 1 yard (J.Burris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 26(10:25 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Agnew to DET 30 for 4 yards (M.Haynes).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - DET 30(9:43 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DET 49 for 19 yards (J.Burris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 0(9:18 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DET Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DET 49 - No Play. Pitch to 33 who lateraled back to 9
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - DET 44(9:09 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Hall to DET 49 for 5 yards (J.Carter; M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 49(8:27 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to J.Agnew (J.Burris) [D.Brown].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DET 49(8:20 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 43 for -6 yards (sack split by B.Burns and E.Obada).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DET 43(7:42 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 46 yards to CAR 11 Center-D.Muhlbach. P.Cooper to CAR 25 for 14 yards (C.Moore; Ch.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(7:32 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 22 for -3 yards (J.Okudah).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - CAR 22(6:51 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at CAR 33 for 11 yards (W.Harris; J.Okudah).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 33(6:20 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 45 for 12 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(5:36 - 3rd) M.Davis left end to CAR 48 for 3 yards (J.Tavai; R.Okwara).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 48(4:56 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore to DET 42 for 10 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(4:18 - 3rd) P.Walker FUMBLES (Aborted) at DET 43 and recovers at DET 43.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 43(3:37 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to R.Anderson to DET 45 for -2 yards (J.Tavai D.Trufant).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAR 45(2:52 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to C.Samuel to DET 38 for 7 yards (T.Walker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CAR 38(2:04 - 3rd) J.Slye 56 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:59 - 3rd) K.Johnson left end to DET 26 for 1 yard (R.Douglas). PENALTY on CAR-D.Brown Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at DET 26.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(1:44 - 3rd) K.Johnson left end to DET 35 for 4 yards (B.Burns; T.Boston).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 35(1:19 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Agnew to DET 40 for 5 yards (T.Boston).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 40(0:43 - 3rd) T.Crosby reported in as eligible. M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at CAR 25 for 35 yards (T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford right tackle to CAR 25 for no gain (T.Boston).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to J.Agnew.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 25(14:57 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at CAR 33 for -8 yards (sack split by B.Burns and Z.Kerr).
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - CAR 33(14:13 - 4th) M.Prater 51 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(14:08 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 45 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 45(13:29 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to R.Anderson pushed ob at DET 44 for 11 yards (D.Trufant).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(12:56 - 4th) D.Moore left end to DET 23 for 21 yards (J.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 23(12:10 - 4th) R.Smith up the middle to DET 14 for 9 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 14(11:32 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to DET 9 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - CAR 9(10:45 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DET 9 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 14 - CAR 14(10:44 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to DET 11 for 3 yards (Ch.Jones; D.Shelton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 11(10:02 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to DET 7 for 4 yards (J.Penisini; N.Williams).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - CAR 7(9:16 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by D.Trufant at DET -8. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(9:10 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to K.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 20(9:06 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right [D.Brown].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 20(9:00 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 28 for 8 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - DET 28(8:16 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 32 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(7:51 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 25 for -7 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - DET 25(7:07 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 22 for -3 yards (sack split by Z.Kerr and Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - DET 22(6:27 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to K.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 20 - DET 22(6:22 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones (C.Elder).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(6:17 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to DET 19 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAR 19(6:12 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to DET 19 for no gain (D.Shelton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAR 19(5:26 - 4th) M.Davis left end to DET 13 for 6 yards (J.Davis). PENALTY on CAR-T.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 16.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAR 26(5:11 - 4th) R.Smith left end to DET 24 for 2 yards (J.Okudah). DET-J.Okudah was injured during the play.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - CAR 24(5:05 - 4th) J.Slye 42 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton. PENALTY on DET-J.Coleman Running Into the Kicker 5 yards enforced at DET 24 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CAR 19(5:00 - 4th) J.Slye 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(4:57 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to K.Johnson to DET 39 for 14 yards (B.Burns).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 39(4:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to CAR 43 for 18 yards (T.Pride).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(4:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to CAR 40 for 3 yards (T.Pride).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - DET 40(3:45 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at CAR 49 for -9 yards (E.Obada).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - DET 49(3:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Burris).
|No Gain
|
4 & 13 - DET 46(2:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to J.Agnew (S.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(2:51 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 49 for 3 yards (J.Davis; N.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 49(2:07 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to DET 49 for 2 yards (J.Davis; J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 49(2:00 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to C.Manhertz.
|
4 & 5 - CAR 49(1:55 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-R.Okwara Encroachment 4 yards enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CAR 45(1:55 - 4th) G.Little reported in as eligible. PENALTY on DET-N.Williams Defensive Offside 6 yards enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(1:55 - 4th) P.Walker kneels to DET 41 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 41(1:14 - 4th) P.Walker kneels to DET 42 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAR 42(0:35 - 4th) P.Walker kneels to DET 43 for -1 yards.
-
TEN
BAL
24
24
OT 5:42 CBS
-
PHI
CLE
16
22
4th 0:35 FOX
-
NYJ
LAC
6
0
1st 9:05 CBS
-
MIA
DEN
0
0
1st 13:03 CBS
-
ARI
SEA
21
28
Final NFLN
-
ATL
NO
9
24
Final FOX
-
CIN
WAS
9
20
Final CBS
-
PIT
JAC
27
3
Final CBS
-
NE
HOU
20
27
Final CBS
-
DET
CAR
0
20
Final FOX
-
GB
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
DAL
MIN
0
050 O/U
-7
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
KC
LV
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
TB
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN