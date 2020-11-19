|
Bengals-Football Team Preview
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Before the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow to be their franchise quarterback, the owners of the top pick in the NFL draft met with Chase Young, who was considered a generational pass rusher.
It wasn't a straightforward choice.
''Any time you're picking in the top five, you have a chance to really change the dynamic of your team with whoever you select,'' coach Zac Taylor said. ''We had the opportunity to pick No. 1 and we took Joe Burrow, and we're very thankful that we did that.''
The Bengals are glad they have Burrow, and Washington is thankful Young fell to them at No. 2. The top picks face off Sunday, more than halfway through the first pro season of two potential cornerstone stars who are also going through growing pains typical of even the most talented players.
Burrow ranks third in the league with 242 completions, but beat himself up for ''lazy'' play in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh that dropped Cincinnati to 2-6-1. Young paces all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks, but committed a costly roughing-the-passer penalty Sunday that set up Detroit to win at the buzzer and make Washington 2-7.
Each player could win rookie of the year honors on his side of the ball, but isn't satisfied with his performance.
''My decision making wasn't as sharp as it was,'' said Burrow, who shrugged off an ankle injury. ''Things weren't clicking for me as fast as they normally do.''
Young was going too fast to stop before hitting Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and was quick to own up to his ''rookie mistake'' and move on.
''I learn from my mistakes, and my mistakes help me grow,'' Young said Thursday. ''I'm going to just be a man about everything I do.''
When the Bengals visited with Young before the draft, that's exactly what Taylor saw - not a kid, but ''a very impressive man.'' Burrow knew that from their time together at Ohio State, before he transferred to LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy and a national title.
''One of a kind: He's a rare talent that is going to continue to get better every single game and every year,'' Burrow said. ''You just always have to have a game plan for those kind of guys.''
Young and Washington's top-ranked passing defense is planning for Burrow and the Bengals, who have allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL. Cincinnati will likely double- (or triple-) team Young like so many opponents already have, but he isn't shying away from trying to get to his old college teammate and make up for last week.
''Going into this game, our plan is to get after it,'' Young said. ''And I'm excited.''
HURTING BENGALS
Injuries keep piling up for the Bengals.
The offensive line has been a mess. Cincinnati was without two starting tackles in last week's blowout loss to the Steelers. One starting guard has been on the injured list since Week 1. Another guard is out because he tested positive for the coronavirus. It's not clear yet who will be able to play.
''Not by choice, we've developed a lot of depth at the offensive line,'' Taylor said. ''Guys have played a lot of different positions. Now it's gotten to a point where we feel really comfortable on game day with moving guys around because they've shown us that they can play at a winning level there.''
The secondary has been nearly as beaten up. Cornerback MacKensie Alexander left last week's game with a concussion. The Bengals already were missing cornerbacks LeShaun Sims (concussion), Trae Waynes (pectoral) and Darius Phillips (groin), and their status for Sunday is yet to be determined.
Running back Joe Mixon has missed the last three games with a foot injury and is questionable once again.
SMITH'S PROGRESSON
Alex Smith threw for a career-best 390 yards against the Lions in his first start since breaking his right leg in November 2018. It's possible Smith at 36 is a more precise passer than before the injury, even if he has less mobility now.
''You're always trying to get better at everything,'' he said. ''I don't think that ever stops as a quarterback.''
Smith sought feedback from former Washington assistant Kevin O'Connell and backup quarterback Colt McCoy and one-time Kansas City teammate Chase Daniel along the way.
''You're a little self-conscious or you overanalyze things,'' Smith said. ''I appreciate that feedback from people and that point of view, another set of eyes.''
---
AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
J. Burrow
9 QB
203 PaYds, PaTD, 12 RuYds
|
13
FPTS
|
A. Gibson
24 RB
94 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, REC
|
16
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:14
|30:10
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|272
|324
|Total Plays
|66
|1
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|324.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|163
|Rush Attempts
|18
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|202
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|25-44
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.6
|5-50.4
|Return Yards
|31
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|5
|19
|0
|8
|1
|
R. Finley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Finley
|1
|19
|0
|19
|0
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|9
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|2
|12
|0
|10
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|11
|9
|85
|0
|14
|8
|
A. Green 18 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Green
|9
|4
|41
|1
|19
|10
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|5
|4
|37
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Sample 89 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Sample
|4
|2
|29
|0
|18
|2
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|10
|3
|26
|0
|25
|2
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Tate 19 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Tate
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
|B. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Atkins 97 DT
|G. Atkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 53 C
|B. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
3
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/3
|53
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|5
|48.6
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|9.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Smith
|17/25
|166
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|16
|94
|1
|19
|16
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
6
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|6
|43
|0
|14
|6
|
P. Barber 34 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Barber
|8
|28
|0
|11
|2
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Smith 11 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Smith
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|7
|5
|84
|0
|42
|8
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
6
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|4
|3
|26
|0
|11
|6
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|2
|
S. Sims 15 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|3
|13
|1
|7
|7
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|16
|
I. Wright 83 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Wright
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|5
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 25 CB
|F. Moreau
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 58 OLB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
8
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/3
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|5
|50.4
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 35 for 10 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(14:40 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas to WAS 35 for no gain (M.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 35(14:05 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims pushed ob at WAS 43 for 8 yards (L.Sims).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - WAS 43(13:28 - 1st) A.Smith sacked at WAS 38 for -5 yards (C.Lawson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 38(12:48 - 1st) T.Way punts 52 yards to CIN 10 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(12:40 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 14 for 4 yards (D.Payne; K.Pierre-Louis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 14(12:07 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 17 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb; D.Payne).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 17(11:28 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep right to D.Sample to CIN 35 for 18 yards (K.Curl).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(11:00 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 44 for 9 yards (M.Sweat; K.Curl).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 44(10:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at CIN 49 for 5 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(9:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to WAS 45 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 45(9:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to WAS 39 for 6 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(8:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to T.Higgins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 39(8:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to WAS 34 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 34(7:43 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd ran ob at WAS 21 for 13 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(7:11 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to WAS 26 for -5 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 26(6:32 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to WAS 15 for 11 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CIN 15(5:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Tate.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - CIN 15(5:47 - 1st) R.Bullock 34 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(5:44 - 1st) J.McKissic left end pushed ob at WAS 38 for 14 yards (V.Bell). End around
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(5:14 - 1st) A.Smith pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to CIN 20 for 42 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 20(4:49 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to CIN 18 for 2 yards (J.Bynes; M.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 18(4:11 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to CIN 12 for 6 yards (J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 12(3:33 - 1st) Direct snap to L.Thomas. L.Thomas right guard to CIN 10 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 10(2:48 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to CIN 4 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 4(2:04 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to CIN 1 for 3 yards (V.Bell; S.Hubbard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 1(1:41 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:38 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to A.Green to CIN 37 for 12 yards (K.Fuller).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(1:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 49 for 12 yards (F.Moreau).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(0:30 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep left to A.Green ran ob at WAS 32 for 19 yards (K.Fuller). Washington challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 32(0:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins (R.Darby).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CIN 32(0:02 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-R.Kerrigan Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at WAS 32 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 27(0:02 - 1st) G.Bernard up the middle to WAS 22 for 5 yards (C.Young; K.Curl).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to G.Bernard to WAS 14 for 8 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 14(14:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow left end to WAS 4 for 10 yards (T.Apke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - CIN 4(13:42 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to WAS 4 for no gain (C.Young).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 4(12:56 - 2nd) G.Bernard right tackle to WAS 3 for 1 yard (T.Apke; J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CIN 3(12:14 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to A.Green (R.Darby).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - CIN 3(12:09 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles right end to WAS 1 for 2 yards (C.Young). FUMBLES (C.Young) RECOVERED by WAS-K.Curl at WAS -1. K.Curl to WAS 1 for 2 yards (Q.Spain). FUMBLES (Q.Spain) recovered by WAS-R.Darby at WAS -1. R.Darby tackled in End Zone SAFETY NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-Q.Spain Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 3 - No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles right end to WAS 1 for 2 yards (C.Young). FUMBLES (C.Young) RECOVERED by WAS-R.Darby at WAS -1. Touchback. Penalty on CIN-Q.Spain Offensive Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 20(11:59 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 20(11:55 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 23 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 23(11:20 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (W.Jackson III) [M.Hunt].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 23(11:14 - 2nd) T.Way punts 55 yards to CIN 22 Center-N.Sundberg. A.Erickson to CIN 32 for 10 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 32(11:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 41 for 9 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 41(10:15 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 48 for 7 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 48(9:35 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to S.Perine (C.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CIN 42(9:30 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 42 for -6 yards (J.Allen). PENALTY on WAS-D.Payne Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at CIN 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(9:02 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to WAS 30 for 7 yards (K.Curl). WAS-M.Sweat was injured during the play.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 30(8:36 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to WAS 5 for 25 yards (T.Apke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CIN 5(8:14 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to WAS 5 for no gain (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 5(7:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN [K.Curl].
|Missed PAT
|(7:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(7:32 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to L.Thomas (V.Bell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(7:28 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 31 for 6 yards (G.Pratt; C.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAS 31(6:43 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 34 for 3 yards (M.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WAS 34(5:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 4 yards enforced at WAS 34 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 30(5:42 - 2nd) T.Way punts 55 yards to CIN 15 Center-N.Sundberg. A.Erickson to CIN 24 for 9 yards (P.Barber; J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(5:28 - 2nd) G.Bernard right end to CIN 27 for 3 yards (M.Sweat).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 27(4:52 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 42 for 15 yards (K.Curl; R.Darby).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(4:08 - 2nd) S.Perine left end to CIN 44 for 2 yards (J.Bostic).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 44(3:27 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at WAS 45 for 11 yards (F.Moreau).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(2:45 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to WAS 37 for 8 yards (K.Curl).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CIN 11(2:02 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to A.Green. PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 37 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 32(1:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-H.Adeniji False Start 5 yards enforced at WAS 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CIN 37(1:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to D.Sample [J.Allen].
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CIN 37(1:53 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to A.Green (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CIN 37(1:49 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to WAS 35 for 2 yards (R.Kerrigan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CIN 35(1:44 - 2nd) R.Bullock 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to WAS 2. D.Johnson to WAS 27 for 25 yards (S.Perine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 27(1:32 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 31 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 31(1:28 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 36 for 5 yards (B.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 36(1:07 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 40 for 4 yards (G.Atkins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(0:47 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to CIN 49 for 11 yards (L.Wilson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(0:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle intended for L.Thomas INTERCEPTED by J.Bates III (M.Hunt) at CIN 39. J.Bates III to WAS 49 for 12 yards (T.McLaurin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(0:18 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to WAS 45 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 45(0:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Green [J.Moreland].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 45(0:09 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at WAS 40 for 5 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - CIN 40(0:04 - 2nd) R.Bullock 58 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Bernard right end to CIN 25 for no gain (K.Curl; J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(14:26 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to G.Bernard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CIN 25(14:23 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to A.Green [J.Allen].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CIN 25(14:17 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to WAS 25 Center-C.Harris. S.Sims to WAS 35 for 10 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(14:06 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 36 for 1 yard (G.Pratt; C.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 36(13:24 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson [M.Daniels].
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 36(13:18 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to I.Wright to WAS 43 for 7 yards (L.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAS 43(12:32 - 3rd) T.Way punts 55 yards to CIN 2 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-R.Foster.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 2(12:22 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Erickson to CIN 10 for 8 yards (K.Pierre-Louis; J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CIN 10(11:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CIN 10(11:41 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Boyd (K.Fuller) [J.Allen]. CIN-J.Burrow was injured during the play. He is Out. 9 - Burrows has a knee injury
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CIN 10(11:34 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 45 yards to WAS 45 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(11:25 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to CIN 36 for 19 yards (L.Sims; M.Alexander).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(10:45 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to CIN 22 for 14 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 22(10:09 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to CIN 6 for 16 yards (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - WAS 6(9:43 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to CIN 3 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 3(9:04 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Lawson].
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:58 - 3rd) A.Erickson right end pushed ob at CIN 27 for 2 yards (R.Darby). End around
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(8:23 - 3rd) R.Finley pass short right to A.Green pushed ob at CIN 32 for 5 yards (R.Kerrigan).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CIN 32(7:44 - 3rd) R.Finley sacked at CIN 25 for -7 yards (R.Kerrigan).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CIN 25(7:14 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 41 yards to WAS 34 Center-C.Harris. S.Sims to WAS 37 for 3 yards (C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(7:03 - 3rd) P.Barber left guard to WAS 39 for 2 yards (C.Covington).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 39(6:27 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short middle to T.McLaurin to CIN 36 for 25 yards (W.Jackson III).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 8(5:45 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep left to I.Wright. PENALTY on CIN-L.Sims Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at CIN 36 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 15(5:40 - 3rd) P.Barber left tackle to CIN 14 for 1 yard (C.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 14(4:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin (W.Jackson III).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 14(4:53 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WAS 14(4:50 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:47 - 3rd) R.Finley pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (R.Darby).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(4:42 - 3rd) R.Finley sacked at CIN 17 for -8 yards (M.Sweat).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 18 - CIN 17(4:00 - 3rd) R.Finley scrambles left end to CIN 36 for 19 yards (T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 36(3:14 - 3rd) R.Finley pass incomplete short right to D.Sample.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 36(3:09 - 3rd) S.Perine right guard to CIN 38 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CIN 38(2:24 - 3rd) R.Finley pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIN 38(2:20 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 59 yards to WAS 3 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 3(2:08 - 3rd) W.Martin reported in as eligible. P.Barber left guard to WAS 5 for 2 yards (V.Bell; M.Daniels).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 5(1:27 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims pushed ob at WAS 17 for 12 yards (M.Alexander; L.Sims).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 17(0:55 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 23 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 23(0:14 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 25 for 2 yards (C.Lawson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 25(15:00 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 36 for 11 yards (B.Wilson). FUMBLES (B.Wilson) ball out of bounds at WAS 37.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(14:27 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 41 for 4 yards (V.Bell; X.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 41(13:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to S.Sims to WAS 48 for 7 yards (V.Bell; L.Sims).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(13:07 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to CIN 36 for 16 yards (J.Bates III).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(12:24 - 4th) J.McKissic left end to CIN 26 for 10 yards (V.Bell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(11:42 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to CIN 19 for 7 yards (V.Bell; L.Sims). PENALTY on WAS-D.Sharpe Clipping 15 yards enforced at CIN 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 24 - WAS 40(11:16 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to CIN 38 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 22 - WAS 38(10:29 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to CIN 32 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - WAS 32(9:50 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - WAS 32(9:48 - 4th) D.Hopkins 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:44 - 4th) G.Bernard right end to CIN 20 for -5 yards (J.Bostic).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 20(9:01 - 4th) R.Finley pass short right to D.Sample ran ob at CIN 31 for 11 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CIN 31(8:19 - 4th) R.Finley sacked at CIN 20 for -11 yards (T.Settle).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CIN 20(7:43 - 4th) K.Huber punts 48 yards to WAS 32 Center-C.Harris fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(7:35 - 4th) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at WAS 35 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 35(7:02 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 48 for 13 yards (J.Bynes).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(6:18 - 4th) A.Smith sacked at WAS 48 for 0 yards (K.Kareem).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 48(5:36 - 4th) J.McKissic left tackle to CIN 44 for 8 yards (L.Wilson; J.Bates III).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 44(5:30 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to CIN 45 for -1 yards (V.Bell).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAS 45(5:24 - 4th) T.Way punts 35 yards to CIN 10 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(5:18 - 4th) R.Finley pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 24 for 14 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(4:55 - 4th) R.Finley pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 24(4:50 - 4th) R.Finley pass incomplete short right to A.Green [J.Smith-Williams].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CIN 24(4:46 - 4th) R.Finley sacked at CIN 19 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Smith-Williams and J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
4 & 15 - CIN 19(4:04 - 4th) R.Finley pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 19(3:56 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to CIN 24 for -5 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - WAS 24(3:07 - 4th) W.Martin reported in as eligible. PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CIN 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - WAS 29(3:07 - 4th) P.Barber right tackle to CIN 28 for 1 yard (L.Sims; J.Bynes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - WAS 28(2:22 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-G.Atkins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAS 23(2:22 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to CIN 20 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - WAS 20(2:00 - 4th) D.Hopkins 38 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 46(1:50 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to CIN 35 for 11 yards (J.Bates III).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(1:44 - 4th) A.Smith kneels to CIN 36 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAS 36(1:05 - 4th) A.Smith kneels to CIN 37 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAS 37(0:36 - 4th) A.Smith kneels to CIN 38 for -1 yards.
