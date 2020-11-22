|
Defense's strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis defense may have turned Aaron Rodgers into a believer Sunday.
Everyone else might want to take notice, too.
After allowing three touchdown passes and 28 first-half points, the Colts gave up only three second-half points. They also forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime for a 34-31 victory over Green Bay.
Rodrigo Blankenship won it with a 39-yard field goal with 7:10 remaining.
Indy (7-3) did it with an old-school combination: The offense that played keep-away, a defense that came up with two three-and-outs and a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter, and the key turnover in overtime.
Philip Rivers was 24 of 35 with 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his 234th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history. Jonathan Taylor had 22 carries for 90 yards in a wild game that included Green Bay scores in the final 10 seconds of each half; Indianapolis erasing a 14-point halftime deficit, then failing to seal the win because of five holding calls on its final drive in regulation.
Rodgers took full advantage of the second chance, hooking up with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 47-yard pass play. That took the Packers from the 6-yard line to the Colts 47. Seven plays later, Mason Crosby tied the game at 31 with a 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining.
But Green Bay won the coin toss, Valdes-Scantling lost a fumble when hit by Julian Blackmon on Green Bay's second play. DeForest Buckner recovered and four plays later, Blankenship won it.
Rodgers was 27 of 38 for 311 yards, three TD passes and one interception. Davante Adams had seven catches for 106 yards and one score, and Aaron Jones rushed for another score.
Trailing 28-14, Indy opened the second half by going heavily with the run, taking more than seven minutes off the clock before settling for a 37-yard field goal.
The Colts closed to 28-25 when Jack Doyle caught a 6-yard TD pass from Rivers and Nyheim Hines scored on a 2-point conversion run. They finally tied it when Blankenship made a 32-yard field goal.
Green Bay, which had only run six plays in the second half, then gave it right back to Indy on Darrius Shepherd's fumbled kickoff return. Four plays later, Blankenship's 43-yard field goal gave Indy a 31-28 lead.
The Packers ran only 18 plays over the final 33 minutes.
INJURY REPORT
Packers: Green Bay had two key players back, receiver Allen Lazard and cornerback Kevin King, but lost center Corey Linsley (back) in the first quarter. He did not return.
Colts: Right tackle Braden Smith (thumb) and Denico Autry (COVID-19 list) both missed the game. Rivers appeared to injure his right ankle in the fourth quarter but managed to finish the game.
UP NEXT
Packers: They hope to rebound next Sunday night when they host the longtime rival Bears.
Colts: They attempt to take sole possession of the AFC South lead when Tennessee visits Lucas Oil Stadium next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
311 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
|
P. Rivers
17 QB
288 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:49
|35:01
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|367
|420
|Total Plays
|57
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|140
|Rush Attempts
|18
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|301
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|8-116
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|146
|82
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-138
|3-73
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|301
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
27
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|27/38
|311
|3
|1
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Jones
|10
|41
|1
|15
|13
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
27
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|13
|0
|9
|27
|
J. Williams 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Adams
|8
|7
|106
|1
|33
|16
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|6
|3
|55
|0
|47
|3
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|5
|5
|44
|1
|25
|10
|
A. Jones 33 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|4
|30
|0
|14
|13
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|2
|18
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Williams 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Redmond 25 SAF
|W. Redmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
7
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|3
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|7
|19.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
27
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|24/36
|288
|3
|1
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|22
|90
|0
|18
|11
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|4
|21
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Harris 12 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
27
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|3
|3
|66
|1
|45
|12
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
5
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|3
|3
|54
|0
|20
|5
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|6
|3
|36
|0
|23
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|3
|31
|0
|13
|5
|
T. Burton 80 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Burton
|5
|2
|25
|1
|17
|8
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|4
|4
|24
|0
|9
|11
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|3
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|6
|
D. Harris 12 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 SAF
|G. Odum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Windsor 93 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hines 21 RB
|N. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Marsh LB
|C. Marsh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 35 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 59 LB
|J. Glasgow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
14
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|4/5
|43
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|2
|35.5
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 35 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|3
|24.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|4.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to GB 5. D.Shepherd to GB 21 for 16 yards (Z.Franklin; G.Odum).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(14:55 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams pushed ob at IND 46 for 33 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(14:17 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at IND 38 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GB 38(13:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at IND 39 RECOVERED by IND-D.Leonard at IND 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(13:43 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at GB 46 for 15 yards (K.Martin). PENALTY on IND-L.Clark Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - IND 29(13:21 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal to IND 43 for 14 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 43(12:39 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Hilton (A.Amos).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 43(12:33 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to GB 48 for 9 yards (R.Greene). FUMBLES (R.Greene) RECOVERED by GB-D.Savage at GB 49.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(12:27 - 1st) A.Jones left end to IND 44 for 7 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 44(11:46 - 1st) A.Jones left end to IND 42 for 2 yards (K.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 42(11:06 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles left end ran ob at IND 38 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(10:29 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to IND 34 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 34(9:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis to IND 26 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(9:06 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to IND 25 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 25(8:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Tonyan for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:21 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 26 for 1 yard (Z.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(7:40 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 23 for -3 yards (Z.Smith D.Savage).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 23(6:57 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 36 for 13 yards (C.Sullivan; K.King).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(6:26 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at GB 45 for 19 yards (D.Savage).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:54 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 61 yards from IND 35 to GB 4. D.Shepherd pushed ob at GB 34 for 30 yards (T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(5:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 34(5:35 - 1st) J.Williams right end to GB 35 for 1 yard (K.Willis).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - GB 35(4:53 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 25 for -10 yards (J.Houston).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - GB 25(4:06 - 1st) J.Scott punts 39 yards to IND 36 Center-H.Bradley. N.Hines to IND 40 for 4 yards (W.Redmond).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(3:57 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 48 for 8 yards (D.Savage C.Kirksey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 48(3:27 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to GB 47 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(3:02 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to GB 42 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - IND 43(2:42 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to N.Hines (R.Gary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - IND 43(2:36 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to IND 43 for no gain (Z.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - IND 43(1:58 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to GB 48 for 9 yards (R.Greene R.Gary).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 48(1:18 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 38 yards to GB 10 Center-L.Rhodes out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(1:10 - 1st) A.Jones left end pushed ob at GB 25 for 15 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:35 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 29 for 4 yards (X.Rhodes C.Marsh). PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 25 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 20 - GB 15(0:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep right intended for M.Valdes-Scantling INTERCEPTED by R.Ya-Sin at GB 35. R.Ya-Sin to GB 35 for no gain (M.Valdes-Scantling).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 35(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to GB 32 for 3 yards (Z.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 32(14:22 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right [Z.Smith].
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - IND 32(14:14 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 50 yard field goal is No Good Hit Crossbar Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(14:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 40 for 20 yards (D.Leonard K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(13:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to IND 35 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin; D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 35(12:41 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to IND 31 for 4 yards (J.Blackmon G.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 31(11:57 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to IND 30 for 1 yard (D.Buckner G.Stewart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(11:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-G.Stewart Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at IND 30 - No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 25(10:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to E.St. Brown pushed ob at IND 2 for 23 yards (K.Willis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GB 2(9:59 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to IND -1. T.Smith to IND 29 for 30 yards (T.Summers; O.Burks).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(9:49 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle intended for T.Burton INTERCEPTED by C.Kirksey (B.Winn) [R.Gary] at IND 37. C.Kirksey to IND 29 for 8 yards (N.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 29(9:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger pushed ob at IND 21 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 21(9:11 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to IND 17 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(8:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Sternberger pushed ob at IND 5 for 12 yards (D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 5(7:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:48 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:48 - 2nd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 29 for 4 yards (K.King).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 29(7:12 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 35 for 6 yards (P.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(6:30 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 38 for 3 yards (J.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 38(5:53 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 43 for 5 yards (R.Greene J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 43(5:13 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 45 for 2 yards (K.Clark P.Smith). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(4:32 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 45 for no gain (R.Gary). #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 45(3:53 - 2nd) N.Hines right tackle to IND 46 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 46(3:13 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal pushed ob at GB 34 for 20 yards (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(2:46 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 34(2:39 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman pushed ob at GB 18 for 16 yards (K.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to GB 17 for 1 yard (K.Clark Z.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 17(1:57 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep middle to T.Burton for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to GB 1. D.Shepherd to GB 4 for 3 yards (G.Odum J.Glasgow). The Replay Official reviewed the touchback ruling and the play was REVERSED. R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback. Not originally ruled a touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(1:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 30 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 30(1:48 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to GB 34 for 4 yards (J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 34(1:05 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to GB 36 for 2 yards (B.Okereke J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(0:42 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 36(0:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end to GB 45 for 9 yards (D.Buckner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(0:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (R.Ya-Sin). PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Defensive Pass Interference 51 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - GB 4(0:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Taylor left end to IND 30 for 5 yards (D.Savage K.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 30(14:25 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 38 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey; A.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(13:59 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 42 for 4 yards (K.King).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 42(13:30 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 40 for 18 yards (A.Amos).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:57 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to GB 33 for 7 yards (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IND 33(12:16 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 33 for no gain (A.Amos).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 33(11:31 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left tackle to GB 25 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:05 - 3rd) J.Brissett left end pushed ob at GB 20 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 20(10:30 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to D.Harris to GB 19 for 1 yard (K.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 19(9:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to GB 10 for 9 yards (R.Greene C.Kirksey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(9:21 - 3rd) N.Hines right guard to GB 11 for -1 yards (P.Smith C.Kirksey).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - IND 11(8:41 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at GB 19 for -8 yards (K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - IND 19(7:53 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hilton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - IND 19(7:47 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to GB -1. D.Shepherd to GB 14 for 15 yards (T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(7:39 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 17 for 3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 17(6:59 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 20 for 3 yards (A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GB 20(6:16 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GB 20(6:08 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 40 yards to IND 40 Center-H.Bradley. N.Hines to IND 45 for 5 yards (O.Burks J.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:56 - 3rd) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 45(5:51 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton (C.Sullivan).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 45(5:46 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to GB 46 for 9 yards (R.Greene).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 46(5:03 - 3rd) J.Brissett left guard to GB 42 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(4:16 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Johnson (T.Lancaster).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(4:09 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to GB 33 for 9 yards (C.Kirksey R.Greene).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 33(3:35 - 3rd) N.Hines right guard to GB 29 for 4 yards (K.Clark).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(2:56 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Hilton pushed ob at GB 6 for 23 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - IND 6(2:33 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to GB 6 for no gain (T.Lancaster). GB-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
|
2 & 6 - IND(2:07 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty [B.Winn]. Penalty on IND-Q.Nelson Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at GB 6 - No Play. Penalty on GB-Z.Smith Defensive Offside offsetting.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 6(2:03 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(1:59 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Hines rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on GB-Z.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 58 yards from IND 40 to GB 2. D.Shepherd to GB 22 for 20 yards (G.Odum J.Glasgow).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(1:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger to GB 25 for 3 yards (K.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 25(1:08 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to GB 31 for 6 yards (R.Windsor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 31(0:24 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Leonard).
|
4 & 1 - GB 31(0:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB-R.Ramsey False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 31 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GB 26(0:21 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 38 yards to IND 36 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-T.Summers.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep right to Z.Pascal to GB 30 for 20 yards (K.Martin J.Alexander) [K.Clark].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(14:19 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to GB 22 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 22(13:48 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to GB 20 for 2 yards (K.Keke K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(13:08 - 4th) D.Harris left end to GB 20 for no gain (C.Sullivan T.Lancaster).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 20(12:28 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to GB 12 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan). GB-C.Sullivan was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 12(12:02 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 14 for -2 yards (A.Amos). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - IND 14(11:17 - 4th) R.Blankenship 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 62 yards from IND 35 to GB 3. D.Shepherd to GB 25 for 22 yards (C.Marsh). FUMBLES (C.Marsh) RECOVERED by IND-T.Wilson at GB 28.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(11:02 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 22 for 6 yards (A.Amos; T.Summers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 22(10:24 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to GB 20 for 2 yards (D.Lowry D.Savage). #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 20(9:40 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on IND-Z.Pascal Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 20 - No Play. #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - GB 30(9:34 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal to GB 22 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan K.King). PENALTY on GB-P.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at GB 30 - No Play. #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GB 25(9:06 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to T.Burton (J.Alexander).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - GB 25(9:01 - 4th) R.Blankenship 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 63 yards from IND 35 to GB 2. D.Shepherd pushed ob at GB 23 for 21 yards (G.Odum).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(8:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 32 for 9 yards (K.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 32(8:08 - 4th) A.Jones right tackle to GB 33 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(7:23 - 4th) A.Jones left end to GB 33 for no gain (T.Lewis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 33(6:41 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 47 for 14 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(5:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard ran ob at IND 43 for 10 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(5:14 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to IND 29 for 14 yards (D.Leonard J.Blackmon). PENALTY on GB-M.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - IND 47(4:45 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 42 for 11 yards (D.Leonard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 42(4:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to IND 41 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 41(3:17 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan ran ob at IND 34 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 34(3:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(3:06 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Johnson to IND 48 for 14 yards (J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(2:22 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 49 for 3 yards (D.Lowry). PENALTY on GB-T.Lancaster Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at IND 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - GB 47(2:17 - 4th) PENALTY on GB Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 47 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(2:17 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 35 for 7 yards (Z.Smith D.Savage). PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - GB 48(2:12 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to IND 48 for no gain (K.Martin). Penalty on IND-M.Glowinski Offensive Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - GB 48(2:09 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 49 for 1 yard (R.Gary). Penalty on IND-Z.Pascal Illegal Motion declined.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - GB 49(2:04 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to GB 36 for 15 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - GB 36(1:58 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to GB 23 for 13 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(1:55 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 17 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on IND-M.Glowinski Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - GB 33(1:51 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Doyle (J.Alexander).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - GB 33(1:47 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to GB 24 for 9 yards (J.Alexander). PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 33 - No Play. Penalty on IND-C.Green Offensive Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 30 - GB 43(1:42 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to GB 39 for 4 yards (K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 26 - GB 39(1:36 - 4th) P.Rivers sacked at GB 46 for -7 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) RECOVERED by GB-C.Kirksey at GB 29. C.Kirksey for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass incomplete middle (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith].
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - GB 39(1:33 - 4th) R.Sanchez punts 33 yards to GB 6 Center-L.Rhodes downed by IND-L.Rhodes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 6(1:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 6(1:22 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|+47 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 6(1:17 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to IND 47 for 47 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(1:10 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 33 for 14 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(0:58 - 4th) A.Rodgers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 33(0:57 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 15 for 18 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(0:43 - 4th) A.Rodgers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 15(0:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to IND 8 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GB 8(0:12 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - GB 8(0:07 - 4th) M.Crosby 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) R.Sanchez kicks 57 yards from IND 35 to GB 8. D.Shepherd to GB 22 for 14 yards (E.Speed G.Odum).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(9:56 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 30 for 8 yards (A.Walker D.Leonard). IND-A.Walker was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 30(9:20 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 30 for no gain (J.Blackmon). FUMBLES (J.Blackmon) RECOVERED by IND-D.Buckner at GB 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(9:12 - 5) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 29 for no gain (D.Savage).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 29(8:29 - 5) J.Taylor up the middle to GB 24 for 5 yards (K.Keke).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 24(7:56 - 5) J.Taylor right tackle to GB 21 for 3 yards (Z.Smith C.Kirksey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - IND 21(7:15 - 5) R.Blankenship 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
