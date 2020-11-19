|
|NYJ
|LAC
Jets-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) Joey Bosa remembers the last time the Los Angeles Chargers faced a winless team this far into a season. He's hoping history doesn't repeat itself Sunday when they host the winless New York Jets in a midseason matchup of struggling squads.
The Jets are the 27th team since the merger to go without a win in their first nine games. Meanwhile, the Chargers are on a three-game losing skid along with dropping seven of their past eight games.
''You can't take anyone lightly. I learned that because I've been in this situation before,'' Bosa said. ''I liked to think we have a talented team, but we are 2-7 right now. It is important for us to stay locked in.''
Bosa brought up the Chargers' Christmas Eve game at Cleveland four years ago, when the 0-14 Browns held on for a 20-17 victory after Josh Lambo's field goal attempt sailed wide right as time expired. That game sealed Mike McCoy's fate as coach and led to the hiring of Anthony Lynn.
New York will try to become the eighth team to get its first victory in its 10th game. The Jets come in rested off of their bye week and a narrow loss to New England on Nov. 9. They had a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Patriots scored 13 points in the final 6:04 to emerge with a 30-27 victory.
The Jets have been shaking up their roster over the past several weeks and had 10 rookies see action against the Patriots. The secondary will have three rookie cornerbacks with the recent releases of Quincy Wilson and Pierre Desir. Those are the latest moves in a year that has seen the Jets also part with running back Le'Veon Bell along with trading Avery Williamson and Steve McLendon.
Coach Adam Gase has been on the defensive about getting younger and trying to dispel the perception the Jets are tanking to get the first pick in the draft.
''I think where we're at right now, we're really looking to play as many of these young guys as possible,'' Gase said. ''I mean, you watch these guys come off the field, whatever they have, they're giving it. We've just got to figure out a way to finish these games to where we're winning the game, we've got one more point than the other side.''
The Chargers are looking to bounce back after being outplayed in all three phases last week at Miami. All six of their losses have been by eight points or fewer. Despite the close margins, the frustration level continues to rise.
''At the end of the day, when we're presented opportunities to make plays, we have to,'' Bosa said. ''The difference in every one of our games is two or three plays. So if we turn the tide on two or three of those plays, I think every game could be different this year.''
FLYING WITH FLACCO
Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes against New England in the Jets' last game - the same total Sam Darnold had in the six games he started. Flacco gets his fourth start of the season with Darnold still sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Gase's offense has struggled all year, ranking last in the NFL in several categories. They have just 10 TDs on offense this season. But with all three of the team's top wide receivers - Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims - playing together for the first time against New England, there's some new optimism the Jets and Flacco can continue getting on the scoreboard more frequently.
''We've definitely struggled to put the ball in the end zone for a lot of the year,'' Flacco said. ''Being able to put the ball in the end zone like we did last week, I think it got guys' confidence going again. It got guys believing we can do it.''
LOTS OF GORE
Rookie running back La'Mical Perine has gotten more snaps lately, but 37-year-old Frank Gore continues to see lots of action despite the focus on young players getting on the field.
Gore has run for 182 yards on 44 carries - averaging 4.1 yards per attempt - over his last four games. In that same span, Perine has 113 yards on 32 attempts - 3.5 yards -- and one of the Jets' three TD runs this year.
Despite Gore getting more work, including playing 23 snaps compared to Perine's 21, Gase anticipates that changing in the second half of the season.
HERBERT NEAR MILESTONE
Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert is the first rookie to throw multiple touchdowns in six straight games. A TD pass on Sunday would tie him with George Ratterman as the fourth-fastest player to throw 20 TD passes in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Kurt Warner did it in eight games.
Herbert struggled last week against Miami, throwing for a season-low 187 yards. The Jets defense is ranked 29th against the pass, but is similar to the Dolphins because coordinator Gregg Williams likes bringing plenty of pressure packages. New York rushes five or more on 36.6% of its defensive snaps, which is eighth in the league.
NOT SO SPECIAL
If the Chargers have any hopes of winning, they will need to turn things around on special teams. Los Angeles has had a punt blocked in two of its last three games, is near the bottom of the league in return and coverage averages and has committed a league-high 14 penalties.
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.
|
J. Flacco
5 QB
205 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
366 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 11 RuYds
|
33
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:31
|36:28
|1st Downs
|20
|28
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|5
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|292
|376
|Total Plays
|55
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|29
|Rush Attempts
|24
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|1.1
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|347
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|37-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-88
|9-78
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|3-36.7
|Return Yards
|76
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|347
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Flacco 5 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|15/30
|205
|2
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mims 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Mims
|8
|3
|71
|0
|27
|7
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|4
|2
|54
|1
|49
|11
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|3
|2
|32
|1
|26
|9
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|6
|4
|17
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
F. Gore 21 RB
13
FPTS
|F. Gore
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|13
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
L. Perine 22 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Perine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Langi 44 LB
|H. Langi
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SAF
|A. Davis
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 48 OLB
|J. Jenkins
|2-7
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ficken 9 K
2
FPTS
|S. Ficken
|0/0
|0
|2/4
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|41.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|20.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|37/49
|366
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|16
|44
|0
|17
|6
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|2
|11
|0
|8
|33
|
T. Pope 35 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pope
|3
|4
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|4
|-2
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Long 1 P
0
FPTS
|T. Long
|1
|-28
|0
|-28
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
18
FPTS
|K. Allen
|19
|16
|145
|1
|21
|18
|
M. Williams 81 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Williams
|7
|4
|72
|1
|39
|13
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|54
|0
|54
|5
|
H. Henry 86 TE
10
FPTS
|H. Henry
|7
|4
|48
|1
|22
|10
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|9
|7
|27
|0
|9
|6
|
T. Pope 35 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pope
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|4
|0
|10
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 54 DE
|M. Ingram
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
10
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/2
|44
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|2
|55.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 27 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 27(14:20 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 44 for 17 yards (A.Davis; J.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(13:57 - 1st) K.Ballage left end to LARC 48 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins; H.Langi).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 48(13:26 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 42 for -6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 42(12:59 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to NYJ 40 for 18 yards (N.Hewitt) [T.Basham].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(12:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to NYJ 39 for 1 yard (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 39(11:59 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at NYJ 46 for -7 yards (sack split by N.Shepherd and J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LAC 46(11:18 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|
4 & 16 - LAC 46(11:11 - 1st) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by H.Anderson Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by NYJ-Q.Williams at LARC 29.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(11:04 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to LARC 15 for 14 yards (N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(10:25 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to LARC 13 for 2 yards (T.Campbell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 13(9:49 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to LARC 5 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYJ 5(9:09 - 1st) L.Perine up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:05 - 1st) S.Ficken extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(9:05 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 29 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 29(8:30 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 30 for 1 yard (Q.Williams; J.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LAC 38(7:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Hall Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at LARC 30 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(7:50 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 35 for -3 yards (H.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAC 35(7:18 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 41 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAC 41(6:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to NYJ 46 for 13 yards (B.Hall).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(6:25 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to NYJ 28 for 18 yards (A.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(5:59 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to T.Pope pushed ob at NYJ 20 for 8 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LAC 20(5:32 - 1st) T.Pope up the middle to NYJ 20 for no gain (H.Langi).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 20(4:50 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to NYJ 18 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; F.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(4:10 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Ballage to NYJ 15 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 15(3:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to NYJ 1 for 14 yards (M.Maye; A.Davis). FUMBLES (M.Maye) touched at NYJ 1 RECOVERED by NYJ-A.Davis at NYJ 4. A.Davis to NYJ 4 for no gain (T.Johnson). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:20 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (J.Bosa; K.Murray Jr.).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(2:47 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 25 for -1 yards (K.Murray Jr. M.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:07 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NYJ 20(1:53 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Johnson to NYJ 20 for no gain (C.Hayward Jr.) [J.Bosa].
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NYJ 20(1:17 - 1st) B.Mann punts 42 yards to LARC 38 Center-T.Hennessy. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 43 for 5 yards (B.Hager; D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 43(1:05 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at LARC 46 for 3 yards (A.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 46(0:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to NYJ 45 for 9 yards (L.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(0:08 - 1st) K.Ballage left tackle to NYJ 36 for 9 yards (L.Jackson; A.Davis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 36(15:00 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to NYJ 39 for -3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 39(14:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 68 yards from LARC 35 to NYJ -3. B.Berrios to NYJ 14 for 17 yards (G.Nabers; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 14(14:12 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to C.Herndon.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 14(14:07 - 2nd) L.Perine right tackle to NYJ 17 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 17(13:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-M.Ingram Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NYJ 22(13:13 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 16 for -6 yards (J.Bosa). FUMBLES (J.Bosa) [J.Bosa] RECOVERED by LARC-M.Davis at NYJ 27. M.Davis to NYJ 17 for 10 yards (J.Crowder). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to D.Mims [J.Bosa].
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NYJ 22(13:08 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 50 yards to LARC 28 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(13:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to T.Johnson to NYJ 18 for 54 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(12:13 - 2nd) K.Ballage left end to NYJ 14 for 4 yards (M.Maye; J.Jenkins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 14(11:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to NYJ 5 for 9 yards (M.Maye; T.Basham).
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - LAC 5(11:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at NYJ 8 for -3 yards (A.Maulet). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Shepherd Unnecessary Roughness 4 yards enforced at NYJ 8.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LAC 4(10:54 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 4(10:49 - 2nd) K.Ballage right end to NYJ 2 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 2(10:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(10:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-J.Jones Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYJ 30(10:01 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 35 for 5 yards (L.Joseph).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(9:25 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass deep right to C.Herndon to LARC 39 for 26 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(8:49 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to LARC 39 for no gain (D.Perryman; K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 39(8:12 - 2nd) L.Perine left end to LARC 39 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 39(7:29 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 39(7:25 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 25 yards to LARC 14 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-M.Farley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 25 for 11 yards (A.Davis; H.Langi). PENALTY on LARC-D.Parham Jr. Offensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at LARC 14 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 17 - LAC 7(6:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to K.Allen to LARC 28 for 21 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(6:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 28(6:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen (M.Maye).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 28(6:09 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 38 for 10 yards (A.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(5:26 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 41 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 41(4:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 46 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 46(4:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Ballage.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAC 46(4:07 - 2nd) T.Long punts 54 yards to end zone Center-C.Mazza Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(3:58 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to NYJ 31 for 11 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(3:22 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 34(2:48 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 38(2:14 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(2:00 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to L.Perine.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 42(1:57 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 48 for 6 yards (L.Joseph).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 48(1:30 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 39 for -9 yards (D.Perryman). NYJ-G.Fant was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. LARC-U.Nwosu was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NYJ 39(1:25 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to LARC 14 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-M.Farley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 14(1:16 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 19 for 5 yards (H.Langi).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 19(1:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep middle to H.Henry to LARC 41 for 22 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(0:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry [Q.Williams]. NYJ-Q.Williams was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAC 49(0:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen. PENALTY on NYJ-H.Langi Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 12(0:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen. PENALTY on NYJ-A.Maulet Defensive Pass Interference 37 yards enforced at LARC 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(0:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 17(0:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Ballage (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 17(0:27 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at NYJ 26 for -9 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and H.Anderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - LAC 26(0:02 - 2nd) M.Badgley 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 67 yards from LARC 35 to NYJ -2. B.Berrios to NYJ 26 for 28 yards (J.Guyton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(14:53 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 31 for 5 yards (L.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 31(14:22 - 3rd) J.Flacco scrambles right end to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (T.Campbell; R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 33(13:41 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 38 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(13:19 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (J.Tillery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 38(13:14 - 3rd) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 40 for 2 yards (M.Ingram; K.Murray Jr.).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 40(12:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-C.Edoga False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - NYJ 35(12:14 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to J.Crowder to LARC 49 for 16 yards (J.Addae) [J.Tillery].
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(11:35 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass deep right to B.Perriman for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 3rd) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:27 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 9 yards (H.Langi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 34(11:03 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 35 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi; H.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(10:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton to LARC 39 for 4 yards (L.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 39(9:50 - 3rd) K.Ballage left end to NYJ 44 for 17 yards (L.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(9:18 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to NYJ 40 for 4 yards (B.Huff; H.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 40(8:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to NYJ 30 for 10 yards (H.Langi).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(8:15 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley pushed ob at NYJ 20 for 10 yards (B.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(7:40 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to NYJ 19 for 1 yard (H.Langi). LARC-T.Turner was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 19(6:55 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at NYJ 10 for 9 yards (A.Davis).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 10(6:21 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to NYJ 13 for -3 yards (T.Basham F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAC 13(5:46 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAC 13(5:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(5:33 - 3rd) L.Perine left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(4:55 - 3rd) F.Gore right end to NYJ 30 for 4 yards (L.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 35(4:15 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims. PENALTY on LARC-C.Hayward Jr. Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at NYJ 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(4:09 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to F.Gore to NYJ 42 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Edoga Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NYJ 25(3:43 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - NYJ 25(3:36 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Johnson to NYJ 37 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 37(2:57 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass deep right to D.Mims ran ob at LARC 36 for 27 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(2:40 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Johnson (R.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(2:36 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to F.Gore to LARC 29 for 7 yards (T.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 10(1:48 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims. PENALTY on LARC-M.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 19 yards enforced at LARC 29 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(1:43 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to LARC 4 for 6 yards (J.Tillery; M.Ingram).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 4(1:04 - 3rd) F.Gore left guard to LARC 2 for 2 yards (J.Bosa; R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NYJ 0(0:29 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to B.Perriman. PENALTY on LARC-D.Perryman Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at LARC 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NYJ 1(0:25 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:22 - 3rd) S.Ficken extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(0:19 - 3rd) K.Ballage left end to LARC 27 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAC 27(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 36 for 9 yards (A.Maulet) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(14:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 36(14:11 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 47 for 11 yards (B.Hall) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(13:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage pushed ob at 50 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 50(12:52 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to NYJ 45 for 5 yards (B.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 45(12:30 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(11:50 - 4th) T.Pope right end to NYJ 37 for 5 yards (A.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 37(11:04 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to NYJ 29 for 8 yards (J.Zuniga).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(10:19 - 4th) T.Pope left tackle to NYJ 30 for -1 yards (H.Anderson; J.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 30(9:42 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LAC 28(9:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Guyton [J.Jenkins]. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Jenkins Roughing the Passer 14 yards enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 14(8:57 - 4th) K.Ballage right end to NYJ 11 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt; H.Langi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 11(8:16 - 4th) K.Ballage up the middle to NYJ 9 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 9(7:31 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to T.Pope to NYJ 5 for 4 yards (H.Langi).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - LAC 5(6:45 - 4th) M.Badgley 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:42 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:36 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Perriman pushed ob at NYJ 30 for 5 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 30(6:05 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims. Penalty on NYJ-C.McGovern Offensive Holding declined.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 30(5:56 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep right to D.Mims pushed ob at LARC 45 for 25 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(5:40 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 45(5:33 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to F.Gore to LARC 42 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 42(4:52 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep left to D.Mims to LARC 23 for 19 yards (M.Davis) [J.Bosa]. PENALTY on LARC-J.Bosa Roughing the Passer 11 yards enforced at LARC 23.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(4:43 - 4th) F.Gore up the middle to LARC 6 for 6 yards (N.Vigil).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 6(4:05 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Herndon for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 4th) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 58 yards from NYJ 35 to LARC 7. J.Reed to LARC 24 for 17 yards (M.Farley B.Hager).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(3:54 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 25 for 1 yard (A.Davis; H.Langi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 25(3:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 25(3:05 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 24 for -1 yards (B.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 24(3:00 - 4th) T.Long punts 56 yards to NYJ 20 Center-C.Mazza. B.Berrios to NYJ 36 for 16 yards (M.Jefferson; T.Johnson). PENALTY on LARC-C.Mazza Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:48 - 4th) F.Gore up the middle to LARC 48 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 48(2:29 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to D.Mims (M.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 41(2:26 - 4th) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 41 for -11 yards (J.Bosa). PENALTY on LARC-J.Bosa Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LARC 48 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(2:15 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to T.Johnson to LARC 32 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins) [J.Bosa].
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 32(2:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left [N.Adderley].
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 32(1:56 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims [J.Bosa].
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 32(1:51 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims (T.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(1:46 - 4th) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage left end to LARC 28 for -4 yards (J.Jenkins). LARC-K.Ballage was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAC 28(1:39 - 4th) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 32 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 32(0:55 - 4th) J.Kelley right end to LARC 28 for -4 yards (A.Davis J.Jenkins).
|-28 YD
|
4 & 14 - LAC 28(0:08 - 4th) T.Long pushed ob in End Zone for -28 yards SAFETY (F.Luvu).
