|
|
|LAR
|TB
Goff throws for 376 yards, 3 TDs in Rams' 27-24 win vs Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including short scoring throws to Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers. The Rams' defense pressured Tom Brady all night and sealed the win with rookie safety Jordan Fuller's second interception of the six-time Super Bowl champion.
''I was just in my zone, and the quarterback ended up throwing it in my direction,'' Fuller said. ''I was just telling myself, `Don't drop it, don't drop it, don't drop it.' The second one was kind of the same. I was just reading the quarterback's eyes and was able to go out there and get it.''
Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 145 yards and Woods finished with 10 catches for 130 yards to help the Rams climb back into first place in the NFC West. Both caught passes on the eight-play, 53-yard drive Goff led to move Los Angeles into position for Gay's winning kick.
Brady was 26 of 48 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams sacked him once after getting to Russell Wilson six times in the previous week's 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
''Disappointed. I have to do a better job,'' Brady said.
Tampa Bay was limited to a touchdown and field goal in the second half, both set up by interceptions thrown by Goff.
''They did a good job preventing (the big play),'' Brady said. ''They play a defense that makes them tough to hit. Not impossible, but we didn't hit any.''
Gay, a 2019 Bucs draft pick who was released after a rookie season marked by inconsistency, is the Rams' third kicker in four weeks.
''I found out on Monday that the Rams were bringing me in,'' Gay said. ''It was a quick flight so I could begin testing so I could be eligible for the game. Saturday was the first day I could be in the building. Luckily we played Monday night.''
The Bucs (7-4) fell to 1-3 in four prime-time games despite avoiding the type of slow start that hurt them in losses to the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints and nearly cost them in a narrow victory over the New York Giants.
Coach Bruce Arians adjusted the team's preparation schedule last week, holding two practices at night - one at Raymond James Stadium.
''Everybody is disappointed. Everybody was ready to play,'' Arians said. ''We played a good football team. Nobody's head is down.''
Brady answered a 10-play, 80-yard, 7-minute, 55-second drive Goff led to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with a couple of long scoring drives of his own to put the Bucs up 14-7 with a 9-yard TD pass to Mike Evans.
Goff threw first-half TD passes to Woods and Jefferson, then used Woods' 20-yard catch and run to the Tampa Bay 20 to set up Gay's 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Los Angeles a 17-14 lead at halftime.
With the Bucs trailing 24-17, Brady took advantage of Goff throwing his second interception of the night. Chris Godwin's 13-yard TD catch made it 24-all, setting the stage for Goff to move the Rams downfield for the go-ahead field goal.
HISTORIC CREW
An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history.
Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
The members of Monday night's officiating crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls.
The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.
INJURIES
Rams: Did not announce any injuries during the game.
Buccaneers: LG Ali Marpet missed his third consecutive game due to a concussion. ... LT Donovan Smith injured his left ankle on the first offensive play of the game, but returned. ... CB Jamel Dean left in the third quarter with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Rams: Host NFC West rival San Francisco next Sunday.
Buccaneers: Remain at home to host defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Goff
16 QB
376 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
29
FPTS
|
T. Brady
12 QB
216 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
16
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:13
|26:47
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|19
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|413
|251
|Total Plays
|71
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|42
|Rush Attempts
|20
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|376
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|39-51
|26-48
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|5-49.0
|Return Yards
|47
|60
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|2-43
|2-17
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|376
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|251
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Goff
|39/51
|376
|3
|2
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 34 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
C. Akers 23 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Akers
|5
|15
|0
|11
|7
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|8
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|
R. Woods 17 WR
19
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|13
|11
|145
|0
|37
|14
|
R. Woods 17 WR
19
FPTS
|R. Woods
|15
|12
|130
|1
|35
|19
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|6
|3
|32
|0
|18
|3
|
G. Everett 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|5
|4
|27
|0
|18
|2
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|4
|4
|19
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Brown 34 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
6
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|6
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|3
|2
|4
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Akers 23 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Kiser 59 MLB
|M. Kiser
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Webster 14 WR
|N. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mundt 82 TE
|J. Mundt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Jones 35 RB
|X. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
|C. Kupp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Goff 16 QB
|J. Goff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay K
9
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/3
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|43.4
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Brady
|26/48
|216
|2
|2
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Jones
|10
|24
|0
|6
|2
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|7
|17
|1
|6
|7
|
A. Brown 81 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 81 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Brown
|13
|8
|57
|0
|12
|5
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|10
|7
|53
|1
|13
|11
|
M. Evans 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Evans
|9
|5
|49
|1
|18
|10
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|6
|2
|25
|0
|16
|2
|
C. Brate 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Brate
|4
|3
|23
|0
|9
|2
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|7
|
R. Jones 27 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
|C. Godwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wirfs 78 OT
|T. Wirfs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 17 WR
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cockrell 43 DB
|R. Cockrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
6
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|5
|49.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|3
|6.3
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 25 for no gain (M.Kiser; M.Brockers). TB-D.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(14:24 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 31 for 6 yards (J.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 31(13:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to TB 38 for 7 yards (J.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(13:10 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to TB 40 for 2 yards (M.Brockers; L.Floyd).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 40(12:35 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 41 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TB 41(12:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TB 41(11:56 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 59 yards to end zone Center-Z.Triner Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(11:47 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 25 for 5 yards (L.David) [W.Gholston].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 25(11:08 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 29 for 4 yards (D.White; J.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 29(10:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett to LAR 35 for 6 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(9:40 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to LAR 37 for 2 yards (D.White; J.Pierre-Paul).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 37(8:58 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 45 for 8 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; D.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(8:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to 50 for 5 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 50(7:44 - 1st) T.Higbee left end to TB 49 for 1 yard (J.Whitehead).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 49(7:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp pushed ob at TB 12 for 37 yards (J.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(6:17 - 1st) R.Woods left end pushed ob at TB 11 for 1 yard (J.Whitehead).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 11(5:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at TB 4 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LAR 4(5:13 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-D.White Neutral Zone Infraction 2 yards enforced at TB 4 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAR 2(4:48 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to TB 4 for -2 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(4:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 4(4:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(3:55 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(3:51 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski [M.Brockers].
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TB 45(3:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans [A.Donald]. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(3:38 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to LAR 49 for 6 yards (K.Young; J.Johnson III).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 49(3:07 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (K.Young; J.Johnson III).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 47(2:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to LAR 40 for 7 yards (T.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(1:46 - 1st) R.Jones left end pushed ob at LAR 34 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 34(1:13 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski to LAR 18 for 16 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(0:28 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to LAR 13 for 5 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 13(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to LAR 9 for 4 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 9(14:19 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(14:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 24 for -1 yards (L.David).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 24(13:29 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to LAR 30 for 6 yards (S.Barrett J.Pierre-Paul).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 30(12:43 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 33 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 33(12:12 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to TB 24 Center-J.McQuaide. K.Barner to TB 32 for 8 yards (K.Young).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(12:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 32(11:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 36 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TB 36(11:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to TB 43 for 7 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(10:43 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 44 for 1 yard (T.Hill M.Kiser).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TB 44(10:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski (J.Johnson III).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TB 44(10:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate ran ob at LAR 47 for 9 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(9:34 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 47(9:28 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to LAR 45 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TB 20(8:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to S.Miller. PENALTY on LAR-J.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 25 yards enforced at LAR 45 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(8:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to LAR 2 for 18 yards (J.Fuller J.Ramsey). Penalty on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TB 2(8:38 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 8 yards (S.Barrett).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(7:59 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 32 for -1 yards (D.White).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 32(7:11 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to R.Woods to TB 49 for 19 yards (C.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(6:51 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to TB 42 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead; A.Winfield).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 42(6:32 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to TB 18 for 24 yards (A.Winfield; J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(5:51 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 18(5:48 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to TB 12 for 6 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LAR 12(5:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-S.Barrett Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 12 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAR 7(4:37 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:31 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to TB 24 for -1 yards (T.Hill; M.Brockers).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - TB 24(3:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at TB 36 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(3:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at TB 40 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 40(2:57 - 2nd) A.Brown left end pushed ob at TB 41 for 1 yard (J.Ramsey).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 41(2:19 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to TB 48 for 7 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 48(1:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 49 for 1 yard (K.Young L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TB 49(1:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TB 49(1:07 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 32 yards to LAR 19 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(1:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee ran ob at LAR 24 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 24(0:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 9 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(0:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 33(0:34 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Brown to LAR 41 for 8 yards (D.White).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 41(0:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett to LAR 45 for 4 yards (L.David; M.Edwards).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(0:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to TB 20 for 35 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(0:02 - 2nd) J.Goff spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - LAR 20(0:01 - 2nd) M.Gay 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 24 for -1 yards (L.David C.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 24(14:17 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 36 for 12 yards (S.Barrett).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(13:42 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left intended for D.Henderson INTERCEPTED by J.Pierre-Paul at LAR 37. J.Pierre-Paul to LAR 22 for 15 yards (J.Goff).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 22(13:32 - 3rd) R.Jones left guard to LAR 20 for 2 yards (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TB 20(12:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TB 20(12:50 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TB 20(12:46 - 3rd) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(12:41 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to LAR 25 for no gain (W.Gholston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 25(12:01 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to LAR 31 for 6 yards (L.David).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 31(11:35 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to LAR 39 for 8 yards (D.White A.Winfield).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(10:53 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to TB 45 for 16 yards (J.Dean).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(10:20 - 3rd) C.Akers left guard to TB 34 for 11 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(9:47 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee ran ob at TB 32 for 2 yards (D.White).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 32(9:28 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to TB 25 for 7 yards (L.David).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 25(9:09 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to TB 26 for -1 yards (N.Suh).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - LAR 26(8:30 - 3rd) M.Gay 44 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(8:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TB 44 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(7:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle intended for C.Godwin INTERCEPTED by J.Fuller at LAR 26. J.Fuller pushed ob at TB 37 for 37 yards (T.Wirfs).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(7:42 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to TB 35 for 2 yards (S.McLendon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LAR 35(6:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 40(6:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to TB 22 for 18 yards (J.Whitehead; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(6:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to TB 4 for 18 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LAR 4(5:47 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(5:44 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(5:39 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 26 for 1 yard (M.Kiser; S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TB 26(5:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TB 26(4:58 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown [T.Lewis].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TB 26(4:53 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 56 yards to LAR 18 Center-Z.Triner. N.Webster to LAR 20 for 2 yards (A.Winfield).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(4:41 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 20 for no gain (J.Pierre-Paul R.Nunez-Roches).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 20(4:00 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 25 for 5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 25(3:17 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 42 for 17 yards (A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(2:44 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 47 for 5 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAR 47(2:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to J.Reynolds [W.Gholston].
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 47(2:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 44 for -3 yards (R.Cockrell).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAR 44(1:34 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to TB 9 Center-J.McQuaide. K.Barner to TB 13 for 4 yards (N.Webster).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(1:24 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to TB 15 for 2 yards (S.Ebukam M.Brockers).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TB 15(0:52 - 3rd) T.Brady sacked at TB 8 for -7 yards (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TB 8(0:11 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans (M.Fox) [M.Fox]. Los Angeles Rams challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TB 8(0:06 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to LAR 40 Center-Z.Triner. N.Webster to LAR 42 for 2 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(15:00 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 46 for 4 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 46(14:20 - 4th) C.Akers right end to TB 49 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead). PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - LAR 36(13:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (L.David).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LAR 36(13:46 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAR 36(13:43 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to TB 20 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(13:35 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski to TB 29 for 9 yards (M.Kiser).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 29(13:01 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to TB 34 for 5 yards (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(12:23 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 34(12:20 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 34(12:17 - 4th) 12-T.Brady pass short middle to 12-T.Brady to TB 25 for -9 yards. T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to TB 42 for 8 yards (J.Johnson III) [M.Fox]. Penalty on TB-T.Brady Illegal Forward Pass declined. Statistically no completion for first pass as a result of the declined penalty.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TB 42(11:59 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to LAR 12 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(11:51 - 4th) R.Woods left end to LAR 7 for -5 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 7(11:11 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 6 for -1 yards (L.David).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 16 - LAR 6(11:04 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 20 for 14 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 20(10:31 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to TB 37 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-J.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(10:18 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 46 for 9 yards (M.Brockers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 46(9:56 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 48 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(9:13 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 48(9:09 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski (D.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 48(9:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to LAR 43 for 9 yards (M.Kiser; N.Scott).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TB 43(8:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(8:16 - 4th) J.Goff FUMBLES (Aborted) at LAR 42 and recovers at LAR 42.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LAR 42(7:27 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at LAR 42 - No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 16 - LAR 37(7:27 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by J.Whitehead at LAR 46. J.Whitehead pushed ob at LAR 44 for 2 yards (C.Kupp).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(7:17 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 44(7:11 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to LAR 34 for 10 yards (J.Fuller K.Young).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(6:25 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 28 for 6 yards (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 28(5:56 - 4th) L.Fournette right tackle to LAR 25 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 25(5:17 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to LAR 23 for 2 yards (M.Kiser).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(4:38 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to LAR 13 for 10 yards (J.Ramsey; J.Johnson III).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(3:59 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 48 for 23 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(3:45 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 48(3:41 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to TB 43 for 9 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 43(3:01 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep right to C.Kupp ran ob at TB 24 for 19 yards [D.White].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(2:56 - 4th) D.Henderson left tackle to TB 22 for 2 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 22(2:51 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAR 22(2:46 - 4th) M.Brown left end to TB 22 for no gain (W.Gholston; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LAR 22(2:40 - 4th) M.Gay 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 70 yards from LAR 35 to TB -5. K.Barner to TB 19 for 24 yards (X.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(2:32 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to TB 26 for 7 yards (D.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 26(2:13 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 38 for 12 yards (N.Scott). TB-A.Shipley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(2:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TB 38(1:57 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right intended for C.Brate INTERCEPTED by J.Fuller at LAR 31. J.Fuller to LAR 37 for 6 yards (C.Godwin).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(1:49 - 4th) M.Brown right end to LAR 43 for 6 yards (C.Davis A.Winfield).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 43(1:43 - 4th) D.Henderson left end to LAR 40 for -3 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 40(0:56 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 42 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAR 42(0:09 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to TB 18 Center-J.McQuaide. K.Barner to TB 25 for 7 yards (J.McQuaide).
-
ARI
SEA
21
28
Final NFLN
-
TEN
BAL
30
24
Final/OT CBS
-
ATL
NO
9
24
Final FOX
-
PIT
JAC
27
3
Final CBS
-
CIN
WAS
9
20
Final CBS
-
NE
HOU
20
27
Final CBS
-
DET
CAR
0
20
Final FOX
-
PHI
CLE
17
22
Final FOX
-
MIA
DEN
13
20
Final CBS
-
NYJ
LAC
28
34
Final CBS
-
GB
IND
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
DAL
MIN
31
28
Final FOX
-
KC
LV
35
31
Final NBC
-
LAR
TB
27
24
Final ESPN