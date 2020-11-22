|
|
|PHI
|CLE
Browns step up without Garrett, down Eagles in steady rain
CLEVELAND (AP) Kareem Hunt lifted off just inside the 5-yard line, soared over the head of Philadelphia's Jalen Mills like an Olympic long jumper and landed in the end zone.
Without star Myles Garrett, the Browns needed someone to step up.
Hunt went above and beyond - and he wasn't the only one.
Hunt hurdled Mills on a sensational touchdown run, Olivier Vernon made up for Garrett's absence due to COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety, and Cleveland stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 victory over the Eagles.
Hunt's leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour.
''It was like he never stopped going up,'' Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said of Hunt, comparing his gravity-defying move to something out of a video game. ''He jumped and just kept levitating. It was like a Super Mario double bounce.''
Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki, and the Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett, the NFL's sacks leader.
''I'm smiling and crying,'' Garrett posted on Twitter. ''I'm so proud of the DL.''
Wentz, who threw two more interceptions, pulled the Eagles (3-6-1) within 22-17 with a TD pass in the final minute, but the Browns recovered an onside kick and secured win No. 7 - one more than they had in 2019 - under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.
On Friday, the Browns placed Garrett on the COVID-19 list to cap a week of challenges tied to the virus. It's still not known when they'll get dynamic end back, but his teammates stepped up and made the kind of big plays he's known for.
''You lose a guy of Myles' caliber, you are not going to replace him,'' Stefanski said. ''You need guys to step up, and it is a committee approach.''
Chubb and Hunt, who give Cleveland a devastating 1-2 punch, combined on the game's biggest sequence in the fourth quarter.
After the Eagles closed within 12-10 on Jake Elliott's 43-yard field goal, Hunt went on his long run, which included him flattening defensive end Joe Ostman with a stiff arm.
Two plays later, Hunt, who had just 11 yards on 13 carries, swept right and jumped over an unsuspecting Mills near the goal line to put the Browns up 19-10.
''We have the best backfield in the league,'' Mayfield said. ''There's no question. I love watching those guys run.''
It was another tough day for Wentz and the Eagles, plagued by inconsistency and injuries all season. Wentz made a bad choice on his pick to Takitaki, threw a late interception - his 14th this season - and was sacked five times. Wentz has been sacked a league-leading 40 times.
''We are where we are because of the mistakes we're making, coaches and players,'' Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. ''This is a test to see who's in, who's out. That's where we are. It's a matter of challenging the leadership of the football team, challenging the guys to keep things together. We still have an opportunity in our division.''
Cody Parkey kicked two field goals as the Browns, who are trying to end an 18-year postseason drought, went 2-1 in three straight home games played in awful weather conditions.
Vernon, who plays on the opposite side from Garrett, gave the Browns a 12-7 lead in the third quarter when he brought down Wentz in the end zone.
Wentz's hesitation helped set up Takitaki's easy TD. Philly's quarterback ignored an open receiver and instead tried to swing the ball to Miles Sanders as he was hit by blitzing cornerback Denzel Ward.
''When I saw the ball in the air, I was like, `I've got to go get it,''' Takitaki said. ''When I did, I saw nothing but daylight in front of me.''
LINE DANCING
Philadelphia's battered offensive line took a few more hits.
Steady starting center Jason Kelce hurt his elbow in the first half, and his loss forced the Eagles to turn to undrafted rookie Luke Juriga, the 12th lineman used this season. Kelce played the second half in a large brace.
Left tackle Lane Johnson hurt his shoulder in the second half.
SELECT COMPANY
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Browns are one of the few teams continuing to allow fans to attend home games. There were 12,000 soaked fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium.
INJURIES
Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox left with an apparent leg injury in the fourth. ... DE Derek Barnett injured his knee, but came back and blocked a field-goal attempt. ... CB Cre'Von LeBlanc rolled his ankle in the third quarter.
Browns: Safety Ronnie Harrison, a major bright spot of late, injured his knee on Philadelphia's first series and didn't return. Stefanski said Harrison will undergo an MRI.
UP NEXT
Eagles: host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 30.
Browns: Cleveland hits the road at Jacksonville on Nov. 29.
---
|
C. Wentz
11 QB
235 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 10 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|
N. Chubb
24 RB
114 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:16
|31:15
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|315
|324
|Total Plays
|65
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|137
|Rush Attempts
|25
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|209
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|3-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|41
|142
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|4-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|3-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-50
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
18
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|21/35
|235
|2
|2
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|16
|66
|0
|11
|5
|
B. Scott 35 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Scott
|5
|24
|0
|9
|4
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
18
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|3
|10
|0
|7
|18
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|5
|77
|1
|32
|13
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|5
|4
|52
|0
|18
|5
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|2
|2
|48
|1
|29
|10
|
B. Scott 35 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|4
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|5
|3
|15
|0
|9
|5
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|4
|3
|9
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|7
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. LeBlanc 34 CB
|C. LeBlanc
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 28 SS
|W. Parks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ostman 95 DE
|J. Ostman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|6
|41.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
4
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|12/22
|204
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|20
|114
|0
|54
|11
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|13
|11
|1
|6
|8
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|6
|9
|0
|7
|6
|
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|5
|3
|73
|0
|42
|7
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|4
|3
|65
|0
|43
|6
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|5
|3
|33
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|2
|23
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|8
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|4-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Malveaux DE
|C. Malveaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
|A. Hooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SAF
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Lee OLB
|E. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
8
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/3
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|5
|45.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|20.0
|27
|0
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|5.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(14:56 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 26 for 1 yard (D.Barnett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLE 38(14:13 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins (D.Slay). PENALTY on PHI-D.Barnett Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 31(14:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to K.Hodge.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLE 31(14:01 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to PHI 19 Center-C.Hughlett. G.Ward to PHI 25 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(13:50 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 25 for no gain (S.Takitaki).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(13:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 47 for 22 yards (A.Sendejo). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(12:23 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle pushed ob at CLE 44 for 9 yards (S.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 44(11:52 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to CLE 33 for 11 yards (D.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(11:06 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to CLE 28 for 5 yards (P.Gustin; L.Ogunjobi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 28(10:37 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to CLE 25 for 3 yards (S.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 25(9:54 - 1st) B.Scott right guard to CLE 21 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(9:22 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to CLE 16 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 16(8:41 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle pushed ob at CLE 5 for 11 yards (V.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 5(8:08 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to CLE 4 for 1 yard (C.Malveaux). FUMBLES (C.Malveaux) RECOVERED by CLE-K.Joseph at CLE 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(7:56 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 4 for no gain (R.McLeod; T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 4(7:24 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 4 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 4(6:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hodge to CLE 17 for 13 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 17(5:59 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at CLE 26 for 9 yards (R.McLeod).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 26(5:28 - 1st) B.Mayfield left guard to CLE 29 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 29(4:46 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 28 for -1 yards (A.Singleton; D.Barnett).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 28(4:06 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 41 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(3:45 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to R.Higgins to PHI 16 for 43 yards (A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(3:18 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 14 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CLE 0(2:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant (A.Maddox). PENALTY on PHI-A.Maddox Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at PHI 14 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CLE 1(2:34 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 2 for -1 yards (T.McGill; A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(1:57 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 2(1:53 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to PHI 1 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CLE 1(1:11 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Hunt left guard to PHI 1 for no gain (J.Mills J.Hargrave).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 1(1:09 - 1st) C.Wentz up the middle to PHI 3 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 3(0:27 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep left to J.Reagor ran ob at PHI 19 for 16 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep right to D.Goedert to CLE 49 for 32 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; A.Sendejo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(14:26 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to M.Sanders to CLE 46 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - PHI 46(13:47 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass intended for M.Sanders INTERCEPTED by S.Takitaki [D.Ward] at 50. S.Takitaki for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(13:35 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle pushed ob at PHI 32 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 32(13:03 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 35 for 3 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(12:19 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 28 for -7 yards (K.Joseph). PENALTY on CLE-A.Sendejo Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 35 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(11:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to CLE 44 for 6 yards (M.Smith). 2 Hurts at QB
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 44(11:18 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to CLE 43 for 1 yard (A.Sendejo).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - PHI 43(10:36 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at CLE 44 for -1 yards (O.Vernon).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PHI 44(9:54 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 33 yards to CLE 11 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 11 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 11(9:47 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 14 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CLE 14(9:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CLE 14 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 19(8:38 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to A.Hooper to CLE 40 for 21 yards (D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(7:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 40(7:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-B.Graham Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CLE 40 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 45(7:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield up the middle to CLE 43 for -2 yards (B.Graham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLE 43(7:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 43(7:01 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to PHI 20 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(6:53 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 26 for 6 yards (J.Elliott).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 26(6:26 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 37 for 11 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(5:48 - 2nd) B.Scott left guard to PHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 46(5:18 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to PHI 49 for 3 yards (A.Clayborn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to CLE 47 for 4 yards (C.Malveaux).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 47(3:54 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to CLE 48 for -1 yards (S.Takitaki). PHI-J.Kelce was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 48(3:24 - 2nd) C.Wentz right guard to CLE 47 for 1 yard (M.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PHI 47(2:40 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(2:32 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 23 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CLE 23(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 16 for -7 yards (J.Sweat).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - CLE 16(1:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 23 for 7 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 23(1:08 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to PHI 28 Center-C.Hughlett. G.Ward to PHI 38 for 10 yards (A.Sendejo E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(0:58 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert (O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 38(0:54 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 28 for -10 yards (sack split by A.Clayborn and L.Ogunjobi).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 20 - PHI 28(0:49 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 40 for 12 yards (K.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PHI 40(0:43 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to CLE 8 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 20 for 12 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(0:30 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 30 for 10 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(0:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 30(0:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper ran ob at CLE 35 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 35(0:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - CLE 35(0:04 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 24 for -1 yards (B.Goodson O.Vernon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - PHI 24(14:20 - 3rd) C.Wentz right guard to PHI 31 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo M.Wilson).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - PHI 31(13:34 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 30 for -1 yards (O.Vernon).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PHI 30(12:57 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 42 yards to CLE 28 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-M.Jacquet.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 28(12:44 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 30 for 2 yards (A.Singleton J.Hargrave).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CLE 30(12:07 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 23 for -7 yards (F.Cox). FUMBLES (F.Cox) RECOVERED by PHI-A.Singleton at CLE 20. A.Singleton to CLE 19 for 1 yard (A.Hooper).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to CLE -2. D.Johnson to CLE 25 for 27 yards (A.Singleton; D.Riley).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:47 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to K.Hodge to PHI 33 for 42 yards (W.Parks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(11:09 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PHI 27 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 27(10:29 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to PHI 28 for -1 yards (M.Jackson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CLE 28(9:46 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at PHI 28 for 0 yards (A.Singleton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CLE 28(9:04 - 3rd) C.Parkey 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:59 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham (D.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(8:55 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 26 for 1 yard (B.Goodson L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 26(8:09 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to A.Jeffery (D.Ward) [A.Clayborn]. Penalty on PHI-M.Pryor Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 26(8:03 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 35 yards to CLE 39 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 42 for 3 yards (W.Parks).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 42(7:55 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to PHI 49 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLE 49(7:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to K.Hodge.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 49(7:07 - 3rd) J.Landry left tackle to PHI 46 for 3 yards. Lateral to N.Chubb ran ob at PHI 44 for 2 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(6:30 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Sweat).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 41(5:51 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to PHI 39 for 2 yards (J.Mills). PHI-C.LeBlanc was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 39(5:28 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to PHI 48 for -9 yards (J.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLE 48(4:47 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to PHI 2 Center-C.Hughlett downed by CLE-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 2(4:37 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 2 for no gain (P.Gustin; S.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 2(3:59 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 4 for 2 yards (O.Vernon).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - PHI 4(3:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked in End Zone for -4 yards SAFETY (O.Vernon).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) C.Johnston kicks 58 yards from PHI 20 to CLE 22. D.Peoples-Jones to PHI 48 for 30 yards (D.Riley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(3:03 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle ran ob at PHI 39 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 39(2:28 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PHI 42 for -3 yards (B.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 42(1:47 - 3rd) B.Mayfield left end to PHI 35 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(1:01 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PHI 24 for 11 yards (A.Singleton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(0:12 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to PHI 23 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 23(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 31 recovered by CLE-K.Hunt at PHI 33. K.Hunt to PHI 29 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLE 29(14:10 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|
4 & 15 - CLE 37(14:04 - 4th) C.Parkey 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Barnett) Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(13:54 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 37(13:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 45 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 45(13:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to R.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 29 yards (S.Redwine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(12:21 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to CLE 25 for 1 yard (P.Gustin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PHI 25(11:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete to M.Sanders [P.Gustin].
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 25(11:35 - 4th) C.Wentz pass intended for T.Fulgham INTERCEPTED by M.Wilson at CLE -3. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass incomplete to T.Fulgham (T.Mitchell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PHI 25(11:28 - 4th) J.Elliott 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 57 yards from PHI 35 to CLE 8. D.Johnson to CLE 21 for 13 yards (D.Riley).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(11:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hodge to CLE 39 for 18 yards (J.Mills).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(10:40 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to PHI 7 for 54 yards (J.Ostman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(9:48 - 4th) B.Mayfield left tackle to PHI 5 for 2 yards (R.McLeod; J.Sweat).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(9:21 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PHI 0. B.Scott ran ob at PHI 25 for 25 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(9:08 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 39 for 14 yards (B.Goodson). PENALTY on PHI Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PHI 20(8:46 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete to G.Ward [S.Richardson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PHI 20(8:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - PHI 20(8:37 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to T.Fulgham [S.Richardson].
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PHI 20(8:32 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to CLE 40 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 47 for 7 yards (D.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(8:21 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to 50 for 3 yards (D.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLE 50(7:40 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to 50 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLE 50(7:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at PHI 37 for 13 yards (J.Mills). PHI-F.Cox was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(6:42 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to PHI 27 for 10 yards (J.Mills).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(6:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 27 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLE 32(6:00 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PHI 26 for 6 yards (D.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 26(5:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry pushed ob at PHI 16 for 10 yards (A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(4:40 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 14 for 2 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLE 14(4:02 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 14 for no gain (J.Sweat B.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLE 14(3:58 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 10 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave). Penalty on CLE-J.Landry Illegal Motion declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CLE 10(3:53 - 4th) C.Parkey 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(3:44 - 4th) C.Wentz pass to G.Ward to PHI 29 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PHI 29(3:17 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham (T.Mitchell).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 6 - PHI 29(3:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to PHI 40 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(2:47 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to M.Sanders to PHI 43 for 3 yards (M.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 43(2:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to M.Sanders ran ob at CLE 48 for 9 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 48(2:18 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott pushed ob at CLE 43 for 5 yards (D.Ward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PHI 10(2:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert. PENALTY on CLE-D.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 33 yards enforced at CLE 43 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PHI 10(2:07 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right INTERCEPTED by D.Ward at CLE 3. D.Ward ran ob at CLE 3 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 3(2:01 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 5 for 2 yards (B.Graham).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 5(1:57 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 4 for -1 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CLE 4(1:52 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 4 for no gain (J.Hargrave; B.Graham).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLE 4(1:46 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 43 yards to CLE 47 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(1:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott ran ob at CLE 40 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 40(1:33 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at CLE 33 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(1:27 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to B.Scott to CLE 19 for 14 yards (K.Johnson). Penalty on CLE-A.Clayborn Defensive Offside declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 19(1:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at CLE 12 for 7 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PHI 12(1:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - PHI 12(1:07 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at CLE 19 for -7 yards (A.Clayborn). FUMBLES (A.Clayborn) recovered by PHI-I.Seumalo at CLE 22.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 13 - PHI 22(0:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at CLE 4 for 18 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - PHI 4(0:36 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
