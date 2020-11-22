|
Streak stop: Dalton's 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes, hitting Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to lift Dallas over the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 on Sunday to stop the Cowboys' four-game losing streak.
Dalton went 22 for 32 for 203 yards and one interception after fill-ins Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert started the previous two games. After missing games to a concussion and COVID-19, Dalton directed an 11-play, 66-yard drive down the stretch that was extended with a fourth-and-6 completion to Amari Cooper at the 19.
Kris Boyd stepped in front of Schultz and nearly picked off a first-and-goal pass in the end zone, but Dalton delivered to his wide open tight end two plays later. That snapped the Vikings' three-game winning streak and kept the Cowboys (3-7) alive and well in the lackluster NFC East. They're in a three-way tie for second place behind Philadelphia (3-6-1).
Dodging pressure all afternoon, Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to punctuate possessions of 75, 81 and 85 yards to start the second half after the Vikings trailed 16-7 following a first half marked by two lost fumbles and six penalties for 60 yards.
Adam Thielen caught the first two touchdowns, the first one with a falling-down, one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone while being held by Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.
Justin Jefferson had the third score, a 39-yarder that gave the Vikings the lead back after Tony Pollard's 42-yard touchdown run.
When it counted the most, the Vikings (4-6) stalled out on their final two possessions while Cousins went 2 for 7. His fourth-and-6 throw to Thielen from the 29 fell incomplete with 1:18 left.
Ezekiel Elliott reached his first 100-yard rushing game of the season and caught a TD pass. CeeDee Lamb made a flat-on-his-back touchdown catch in the second quarter for the Cowboys.
NFL leader Dalvin Cook had 115 rushing yards and a touchdown plus 45 receiving yards for the Vikings, who remained two games out of the final wild card spot and in ninth place in the NFC.
NEVER DULL
Minnesota's special teams have been in disarray this month, with two blocked punts by Detroit and a kickoff return touchdown allowed to Chicago. Long snapper Austin Cutting, whose low delivery in the last game led to a failed extra point, was replaced by Andrew DePaola.
Vikings mistakes persisted. Punt returner K.J. Osborn's fumble was recovered early in the first quarter, but punter Britton Colquitt's 23-yard pass to Boyd for a first down on a second-quarter fake was wiped out by Boyd's illegal shift penalty. When they lined up again, Boyd was called for an illegal block above the waist, a rarity for the kicking team.
On the brighter side, Eric Wilson blocked an extra point in the first quarter.
THE RED RIFLE
Dalton returned behind a reshuffled offensive line, with Joe Looney replacing the injured Tyler Biadisz at center, right guard Zack Martin taking over at right tackle for rookie Terence Steele and Connor McGovern filling Martin's spot.
The offense produced twice as many touchdowns at Minnesota as it had in the four previous games without star quarterback Dak Prescott, but there were still questions.
Instead of feeding Elliott, the Cowboys went big late in the second quarter from the Vikings 38. Dalton threw deep for Michael Gallup and incomplete on third-and-1 and wide of Cedrick Wilson on the next play to give the ball up on downs.
INJURY REPORT
Cowboys: Brown (ribs) left the game in the fourth quarter. ... With rookie CB Trevon Diggs (foot) on injured reserve, CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) conveniently returned tot he starting lineup from a seven-game absence.
Vikings: Brett Jones replaced RG Ezra Cleveland (ankle), becoming the fourth different starter at that position this season. ... TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin, one game) and CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion, two games) each returned from absences after being listed as questionable.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Host Washington on Thursday in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Vikings: Host Carolina on Nov. 29.
|
A. Dalton
14 QB
203 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
314 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|
28
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:11
|31:49
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|376
|430
|Total Plays
|64
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|125
|Rush Attempts
|31
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|64
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-48
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|180
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|22/32
|203
|3
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|21
|103
|0
|18
|17
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|5
|60
|1
|42
|12
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|12
|0
|6
|12
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|3
|5
|0
|7
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|7
|6
|81
|0
|32
|8
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|6
|4
|34
|1
|21
|12
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|5
|2
|29
|0
|19
|2
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|6
|4
|25
|1
|10
|8
|
B. Bell 80 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|2
|11
|1
|6
|17
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
N. Brown 85 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|24
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 38 CB
|R. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|2-7
|0.5
|0
|2
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
|C. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
|D. Schultz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crawford 98 DT
|T. Crawford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
5
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|19
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|3
|47.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|3
|16.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
28
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|22/30
|314
|3
|0
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Cook
|27
|115
|1
|16
|19
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
28
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|28
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
24
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|11
|8
|123
|2
|51
|24
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|5
|3
|86
|1
|39
|14
|
D. Cook 33 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Cook
|5
|5
|45
|0
|26
|19
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|3
|3
|28
|0
|12
|2
|
I. Smith 84 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Smith
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
|K. Cousins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Connelly 57 ILB
|R. Connelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 26 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
|C. Ham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
|H. Nickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
|C. Beebe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
4
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|3
|51.3
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 27 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks; J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 27(14:29 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 32 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DAL 32(13:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DAL 32(13:46 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 50 yards to MIN 18 Center-L.Ladouceur. K.Osborn to MIN 21 for 3 yards (C.Wilson). FUMBLES (C.Wilson) recovered by MIN-J.Metellus at MIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(13:31 - 1st) D.Cook right end to MIN 25 for 4 yards (J.Lewis; A.Woods).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - MIN 25(12:54 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked ob at MIN 25 for 0 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 25(12:15 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to MIN 35 for 10 yards (J.Smith) [R.Gregory].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(11:41 - 1st) D.Cook right end to MIN 39 for 4 yards (A.Brown; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 39(11:01 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 31 for -8 yards (sack split by D.Lawrence and D.Wilson). Dallas challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. K.Cousins sacked at MIN 30 for -9 yards (sack split by D.Wilson and D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Wilson) [D.Lawrence] RECOVERED by DAL-D.Wilson at MIN 30. D.Wilson to MIN 30 for no gain (K.Cousins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 30(10:57 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to MIN 27 for 3 yards (J.Holmes).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 27(10:15 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Lamb to MIN 6 for 21 yards (A.Harris; J.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - DAL 6(9:32 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:26 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is Blocked (E.Wilson) Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:26 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen pushed ob at DAL 47 for 28 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(8:53 - 1st) D.Cook right end to DAL 45 for 2 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 45(8:15 - 1st) D.Cook left end to DAL 34 for 11 yards (L.Vander Esch; D.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(7:34 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked ob at DAL 34 for 0 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on DAL-C.Awuzie Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 34 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(7:19 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to DAL 26 for 3 yards (A.Woods; T.Crawford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 26(6:32 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to DAL 21 for 5 yards (J.Smith; L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier Chop Block 15 yards enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 22 - MIN 41(6:10 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to DAL 29 for 12 yards (C.Awuzie; D.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 29(5:24 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to DAL 18 for 11 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 18(4:46 - 1st) D.Cook right end pushed ob at DAL 13 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 13(4:14 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to DAL 10 for 3 yards (J.Smith; D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 10(3:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to DAL 2 for 8 yards (J.Lewis; J.Smith) [R.Gregory].
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MIN 2(2:55 - 1st) R.Hill reported in as eligible. K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 2(2:51 - 1st) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook up the middle to DAL 1 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 1(2:15 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:11 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 25(2:07 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 29 for 4 yards (C.Dantzler; E.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - DAL 29(1:32 - 1st) A.Dalton scrambles right end to DAL 36 for 7 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(0:50 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to DAL 41 for 5 yards (J.Johnson; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DAL 41(0:13 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 41(0:08 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to 50 for 9 yards (H.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 50(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to MIN 46 for 4 yards (J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 46(14:25 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to MIN 42 for 4 yards (J.Johnson; E.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 42(13:48 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to MIN 28 for 14 yards (C.Jones).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIN 28(13:11 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for D.Schultz INTERCEPTED by E.Kendricks at MIN 17. E.Kendricks to MIN 17 for no gain (D.Schultz).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 17(13:04 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 44 for 27 yards (C.Awuzie).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(12:47 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to MIN 43 for -1 yards (A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIN 43(12:04 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 45 for 2 yards (A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIN 45(11:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIN 40(11:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 44 for 4 yards (D.Thompson; L.Vander Esch).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 10 - MIN 44(10:27 - 2nd) B.Colquitt pass deep right to K.Boyd to DAL 33 for 23 yards (R.Dowdle). PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at MIN 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIN 39(10:06 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 41 yards to DAL 20 Center-A.DePaola. C.Lamb to DAL 38 for 18 yards (J.Metellus). PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DAL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(9:56 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to MIN 46 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 46(9:24 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to MIN 39 for 7 yards (T.Dye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(8:47 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end to MIN 35 for 4 yards (J.Lynch).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 35(8:09 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to MIN 30 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 30(7:30 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to MIN 30 for no gain (H.Smith; E.Kendricks).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - DAL 30(6:44 - 2nd) C.Lamb left end to MIN 24 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks; C.Dantzler).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(6:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup to MIN 5 for 19 yards (A.Harris; H.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - DAL 5(5:39 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to MIN 4 for 1 yard (C.Dantzler; A.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 4(5:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(4:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [X.Woods].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(4:51 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 33 for 8 yards (J.Hamilton). PENALTY on MIN-G.Bradbury Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - MIN 15(4:36 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 26 for 11 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIN 26(3:59 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIN 26(3:54 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 59 yards to DAL 15 Center-A.DePaola. C.Lamb to DAL 25 for 10 yards (K.Boyd; H.Nickerson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 30(3:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. PENALTY on MIN-H.Smith Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(3:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to B.Bell to MIN 47 for 13 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(2:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb to MIN 44 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 44(2:14 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to N.Brown to MIN 38 for 6 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 38(2:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DAL 38(1:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(1:51 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook ran ob at DAL 36 for 26 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(1:42 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to DAL 34 for 2 yards (C.Awuzie; D.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 34(1:03 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to DAL 27 for 7 yards (D.Wilson). FUMBLES (D.Wilson) RECOVERED by DAL-D.Lawrence at DAL 31. D.Lawrence to DAL 31 for no gain. Handoff to J.Smith to MIN 48 for 21 yards (K.Cousins; C.Beebe). MIN-D.Cook was injured during the play. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(0:49 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to MIN 43 for 5 yards (K.Boyd).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 43(0:31 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to MIN 33 for 10 yards (E.Wilson) [I.Odenigbo].
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 33(0:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep left to A.Cooper to MIN 1 for 32 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - DAL 1(0:08 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 1 - DAL 1(0:05 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 19 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 34 for 9 yards (L.Vander Esch; J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 34(14:25 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 36 for 2 yards (A.Woods).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(13:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to A.Thielen pushed ob at DAL 13 for 51 yards (A.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 13(13:18 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Rudolph to DAL 7 for 6 yards (D.Armstrong; L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 7(12:36 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to DAL 6 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 6(11:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins scrambles right end pushed ob at DAL 2 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - DAL 2(11:17 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to DAL 1 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch; D.Lawrence).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 1(10:35 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to DAL 2 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence; C.Awuzie).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 2(9:55 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-A.Brown Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 69 yards from MIN 35 to DAL -4. T.Pollard to DAL 12 for 16 yards (R.Connelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(9:46 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 16 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks; J.Holmes).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 16(9:07 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 26 for 10 yards (K.Boyd; E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(8:27 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 29 for 3 yards (H.Smith). PENALTY on MIN-J.Johnson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 29.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(8:06 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 35 for 1 yard (J.Johnson; I.Odenigbo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIN 35(7:23 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIN 35(7:20 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 41 for 6 yards (A.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 41(6:51 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 40 yards to MIN 19 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by K.Osborn.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(6:44 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 24 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 24(6:11 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 32 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(5:38 - 3rd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at MIN 45 for 13 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(5:06 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to O.Johnson to DAL 42 for 13 yards (D.Armstrong). PENALTY on MIN-O.Johnson Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at DAL 46.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 16 - DAL 39(4:42 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at DAL 41 for 20 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(4:09 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to DAL 36 for 5 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 36(3:35 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to DAL 31 for 5 yards (T.Crawford; J.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(2:48 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at DAL 24 for 7 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 24(2:09 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to DAL 16 for 8 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 16(1:28 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to DAL 9 for 7 yards (D.Wilson; C.Awuzie).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 9(0:39 - 3rd) A.Mattison right tackle to DAL 3 for 6 yards (D.Wilson; L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - DAL 3(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt. PENALTY on DAL-Ra.Robinson Roughing the Kicker 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:57 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 34 for 9 yards (A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 34(14:12 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 37 for 3 yards (J.Holmes; S.Stephen).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(13:30 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to MIN 48 for 15 yards (A.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(12:51 - 4th) E.Elliott right end to MIN 42 for 6 yards (J.Gladney; J.Johnson).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 42(12:11 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:02 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Lamb rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(12:02 - 4th) D.Cook left end pushed ob at MIN 41 for 16 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(11:33 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 42 for 1 yard (D.Wilson; N.Gallimore).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 42(10:58 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to DAL 45 for 13 yards (S.Lee).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(10:21 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to DAL 39 for 6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 39(9:44 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(9:37 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on DAL-C.Goodwin Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 60 yards from MIN 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:37 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 29 for 4 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 29(8:53 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 34 for 5 yards (E.Wilson; A.Watts).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 34(8:30 - 4th) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 36 for 2 yards (A.Watts).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(7:50 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 29 for -7 yards (J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIN 29(7:07 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Wilson to DAL 36 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 36(6:25 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Dalton to DAL 33 for -3 yards (H.Mata'afa). MIN-I.Odenigbo was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIN 33(6:01 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 52 yards to MIN 15 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by K.Osborn.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 15(5:54 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Rudolph to MIN 27 for 12 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(5:08 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 27 for no gain (A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 27(4:23 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Ham [D.Lawrence].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DAL 27(4:17 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DAL 27(4:12 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 54 yards to DAL 19 Center-A.DePaola. C.Lamb to DAL 39 for 20 yards (C.Ham).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(4:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup ran ob at DAL 49 for 10 yards (K.Boyd).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(3:56 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to MIN 33 for 18 yards (H.Smith; A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(3:15 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup (E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 33(3:10 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to MIN 30 for 3 yards (J.Holmes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIN 30(2:33 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-C.Erving False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIN 35(2:33 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to MIN 29 for 6 yards (J.Holmes; E.Kendricks). MIN-J.Holmes was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 6 - MIN 29(2:05 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper pushed ob at MIN 19 for 10 yards (J.Gladney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 19(2:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to E.Elliott pushed ob at MIN 14 for 5 yards (E.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 14(1:56 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to MIN 4 for 10 yards (C.Dantzler; H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - MIN 4(1:50 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz (K.Boyd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 4(1:47 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to MIN 2 for 2 yards (J.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 2(1:43 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(1:37 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook ran ob at MIN 29 for 4 yards (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DAL 29(1:33 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson [R.Gregory].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DAL 29(1:29 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - DAL 29(1:24 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen [A.Smith].
