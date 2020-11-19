|
Cardinals-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) There was very little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history.
Too much is at stake Thursday night when the Cardinals travel to Seattle.
The heroics of what Murray and Hopkins pulled off last Sunday with a last-second desperation touchdown for a 32-30 victory over Buffalo created the opportunity for Arizona to take control of the NFC West race if it can win in Seattle for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
''Going to Seattle is always a great atmosphere - you can't deny that. But we're playing for more than the fans, or the moment. We have a great opportunity,'' Arizona's Haason Reddick said. ''That's what everyone should be focused on, that's the biggest goal at hand, that we can be No. 1 in the division with no tie. That's what everyone should be focused on.''
The matchup is a massive game for both teams in what has become a three-team race in the NFC West with both Seattle and Arizona tied with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the division.
For Arizona, a victory would give it the season sweep of the Seahawks for the first time since 2009 and a one-game lead over Seattle.
For Seattle, a win would settle a rocky recent stretch, avoid the team's first three-game losing streak since 2011, and be a major boost heading into an upcoming four-game stretch against teams with combined 8-28-1 records entering this week.
''We're going to have to work our way back,'' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. ''I know that we're all tied right now and so that just makes the point of every game being a championship game more clear.''
Seattle's concerns go beyond its two-game losing streak. Its defense continues to be problematic, but an additional issue has emerged in recent weeks in the play of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Once the leading candidate for the MVP award, Wilson has dipped ever since the earlier loss to the Cardinals. Including that game, Wilson has committed 10 turnovers and made the kinds of mistakes the Seahawks can't afford with the issues on the other side of the ball.
Wilson is 32-9 in his NFL career coming off a loss and hasn't lost three straight games since his sophomore year in college at North Carolina State.
''I don't ever think about that. ... I don't ever think that way,'' Wilson said.
WELCOME BACK
Seattle's offense should get a boost with the return of running back Carlos Hyde. Both Hyde (hamstring) and Chris Carson (foot) were hurt in the Week 7 game against Arizona and Seattle's offensive balance has been off in the weeks since. Carson is listed as questionable.
Hyde had a season-high 68 yards rushing and a TD against Arizona in the first meeting.
Seattle also should have wide receiver Tyler Lockett available despite a knee injury. Lockett had a career-high 15 catches for 200 yards in the first game.
GROUND RAID
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury's celebrated Air Raid offense has turned into the Ground Raid this season.
The Cardinals are averaging nearly 169 yards rushing per game, which leads the NFL. Murray and running back Kenyan Drake are on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, while backup running back Chase Edmonds is on pace for more than 500.
''This offense is at its best when you're running the ball,'' Murray said. ''When you can run the ball it just opens up everything else.''
SECONDARY CONCERN
Seattle welcomed safety Jamal Adams back to the lineup last week, only to see him suffer a shoulder injury that left him playing with one arm. Adams is expected to play, but the Seahawks will still be without starting cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar.
Seattle is already the worst pass defense in the NFL, but showed some improvement in the second half last week against the Rams. Los Angeles had just six points and 114 yards in the second half.
''Everything that we do has to be consistent,'' Seattle LB Bobby Wagner said. ''It can't be doing it one time and not do it the next. It has to be consistent. I'm confident in our guys and we'll get it.''
SIMMONS IMPROVING
Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons is quickly becoming a bigger part of the defense and has had four tackles in each of his past two games.
His biggest moment of the season came against Seattle on Oct. 25 when he had an interception in overtime that helped start the winning drive.
The No. 8 overall pick from Clemson struggled in the first few games to adjust to the NFL. Coaches and teammates said a limited offseason because of COVID-19 protocols made it a tough transition.
Simmons' improvement comes at a good time because the defense is dealing with several injuries, having already lost Chandler Jones and Corey Peters for the season.
|
K. Murray
1 QB
269 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
197 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 42 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:53
|34:33
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|17
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|314
|346
|Total Plays
|63
|1
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|346.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|164
|Rush Attempts
|18
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|257
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|29-42
|23-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-115
|8-79
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|108
|56
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-100
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Murray
|29/42
|269
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Drake
|11
|29
|1
|12
|11
|
K. Murray 1 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5
|15
|0
|8
|23
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|13
|0
|11
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
6
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|10
|8
|62
|0
|18
|6
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|8
|5
|51
|0
|23
|5
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|4
|50
|0
|14
|5
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|4
|4
|36
|1
|19
|10
|
K. Drake 41 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Drake
|5
|4
|31
|0
|18
|11
|
M. Williams 87 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|29
|0
|25
|2
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mauro DE
|J. Mauro
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
3
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|4
|45.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|20.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|23/28
|197
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|14
|79
|1
|17
|14
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|10
|42
|0
|10
|23
|
B. Scarbrough 40 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Scarbrough
|6
|31
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|9
|9
|67
|1
|11
|12
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|5
|3
|46
|1
|25
|10
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|2
|2
|20
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|14
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
1
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Reed 32 FS
|D. Reed
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 49 OLB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|41
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|4
|43.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 32 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 19 for -6 yards (A.Blackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - SEA 19(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Olsen to SEA 29 for 10 yards (J.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 29(13:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to SEA 38 for 9 yards (B.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(13:17 - 1st) C.Hyde right end pushed ob at SEA 43 for 5 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 43(13:06 - 1st) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 45 for 2 yards (J.Mauro; A.Blackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 45(12:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 49 for 4 yards (B.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(11:38 - 1st) B.Scarbrough right tackle to ARZ 46 for 5 yards (T.Coley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 46(11:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at ARZ 36 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(10:37 - 1st) C.Hyde left end to ARZ 37 for -1 yards (B.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 37(10:01 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to ARZ 28 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 28(9:17 - 1st) C.Hyde left end pushed ob at ARZ 25 for 3 yards (P.Peterson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(8:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to D.Metcalf for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN [M.Golden].
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ 1. C.Edmonds to ARZ 25 for 24 yards (N.Bellore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:40 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(8:22 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARI 28(8:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 28(8:12 - 1st) A.Lee punts 49 yards to SEA 23 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(8:06 - 1st) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at SEA 23 touched at SEA 22 recovered by SEA-D.Moore at SEA 26.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 26(7:30 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 31 for 5 yards (T.Coley).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - SEA 31(6:45 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 25 for -6 yards (I.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SEA 25(6:08 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 45 yards to ARZ 30 Center-T.Ott. C.Kirk to ARZ 36 for 6 yards (C.Barton; R.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(5:57 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to ARZ 39 for 3 yards (B.Wagner; C.Dunlap).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARI 39(5:29 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 39 for 0 yards (L.Collier).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARI 39(4:50 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARI 34(4:28 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 35 for 1 yard (C.Dunlap; U.Amadi).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 35(3:59 - 1st) A.Lee punts 54 yards to SEA 11 Center-A.Brewer. D.Moore to SEA 22 for 11 yards (E.Turner; D.Foster).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 22(3:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister pushed ob at SEA 27 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 27(3:19 - 1st) B.Scarbrough left end to SEA 28 for 1 yard (P.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SEA 31(2:35 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ARZ 31 for 41 yards (P.Peterson). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - SEA 18(2:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Hyde [D.Gardeck].
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SEA 18(1:52 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to ARZ 33 Center-T.Ott. C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 35 for 2 yards (N.Bellore). PENALTY on SEA-R.Neal Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at ARZ 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 50(1:43 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to SEA 44 for 6 yards (K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 44(0:57 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to SEA 41 for 3 yards (D.Harrison).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 41(0:36 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to SEA 38 for 3 yards (U.Amadi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(0:05 - 1st) K.Drake right end to SEA 34 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 34(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at SEA 27 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(14:35 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Drake (J.Reed).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 27(14:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Williams pushed ob at SEA 2 for 25 yards (Q.Diggs) [B.Wagner].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SEA 2(13:54 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to SEA 1 for 1 yard (J.Brooks). FUMBLES (J.Brooks) RECOVERED by SEA-D.Reed at SEA -2. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Drake up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(13:51 - 2nd) C.Hyde left end to SEA 30 for 5 yards (J.Hicks; J.Mauro).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(13:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Hyde to SEA 37 for 7 yards (H.Reddick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(12:38 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 42 for 5 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SEA 42(12:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 42(11:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at ARZ 47 for 11 yards (J.Thompson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(11:25 - 2nd) B.Scarbrough right guard to ARZ 35 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(10:43 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at ARZ 38 for -3 yards (M.Dogbe).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - SEA 38(10:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to ARZ 28 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 28(9:18 - 2nd) C.Hyde right guard to ARZ 11 for 17 yards (I.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(8:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:27 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ -1. C.Edmonds to ARZ 24 for 25 yards (C.Barton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARI 24(8:21 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 18 for -6 yards (C.Dunlap).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARI 18(7:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake pushed ob at ARZ 36 for 18 yards (T.Flowers). SEA-P.Ford was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(7:13 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left guard to ARZ 40 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; J.Brooks). PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 36 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARI 26(6:47 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 31 for 5 yards (R.Green).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARI 31(6:11 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 44 for 13 yards (K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARI 44(5:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 44 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 39(5:03 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to 50 for 11 yards (D.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 50(4:41 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to SEA 48 for 2 yards (J.Reed; B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARI 48(4:05 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Arnold (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARI 48(3:56 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARI 48(3:51 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 37 yards to SEA 11 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(3:44 - 2nd) C.Hyde left guard to SEA 12 for 1 yard (J.Mauro).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 12(3:00 - 2nd) C.Hyde right tackle to SEA 18 for 6 yards (J.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 18(2:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 20 for 2 yards (B.Murphy) [M.Golden].
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SEA 20(2:00 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 42 yards to ARZ 38 Center-T.Ott fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(1:54 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at ARZ 44 for 6 yards (B.Wagner) [C.Dunlap].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 44(1:48 - 2nd) K.Murray left tackle to ARZ 47 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 47(1:31 - 2nd) K.Murray left end to ARZ 45 for -2 yards (K.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARI 45(1:24 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to SEA 13 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - SEA 8(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-D.Brown False Start 4 yards enforced at SEA 8 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 19 - SEA 4(1:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 7 for 3 yards (B.Murphy).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - SEA 7(0:53 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 17 for 10 yards (I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 17(0:47 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 24 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(0:40 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Dallas to SEA 32 for 8 yards (I.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 32(0:32 - 2nd) D.Dallas right tackle to SEA 45 for 13 yards (H.Reddick; J.Thompson). ARZ-J.Thompson was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 9(0:20 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (P.Peterson). PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference 46 yards enforced at SEA 45 - No Play. Penalty on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Defensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SEA 9(0:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 9 - SEA 9(0:05 - 2nd) J.Myers 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ -1. C.Edmonds to ARZ 19 for 20 yards (R.Neal; N.Bellore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 19(14:56 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at ARZ 26 for 7 yards (D.Reed; K.Wright).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 26(14:27 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 23 for -3 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARI 23(13:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Humphries False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 23 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ARI 36(13:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to D.Hopkins [J.Reed]. PENALTY on SEA-Q.Diggs Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 18 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(13:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk ran ob at ARZ 46 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(13:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 46(13:25 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to SEA 40 for 14 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(12:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right [J.Adams].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 40(12:38 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Williams to SEA 36 for 4 yards (U.Amadi).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 36(12:01 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at SEA 30 for 6 yards.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(11:40 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to SEA 38 for -8 yards (B.Wagner). PENALTY on SEA-B.Wagner Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at SEA 30 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(11:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at SEA 12 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 12(10:40 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 4 for 8 yards (Sm.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(10:11 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 62 yards from ARZ 35 to SEA 3. D.Reed to SEA 28 for 25 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(10:02 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to 50 for 22 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(9:16 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 50(9:12 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Olsen to ARZ 40 for 10 yards (I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(8:32 - 3rd) C.Hyde right tackle to ARZ 33 for 7 yards (D.Kirkpatrick; J.Mauro). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 40 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 50(8:04 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to ARZ 40 for 10 yards (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 40(7:17 - 3rd) C.Hyde right tackle to ARZ 37 for 3 yards (H.Reddick).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - SEA 37(6:31 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to ARZ 32 for 5 yards (I.Simmons) [M.Golden]. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Taunting 15 yards enforced at ARZ 32.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(5:37 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard pushed ob at ARZ 2 for 15 yards (B.Baker; P.Peterson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SEA 2(5:23 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ -1. C.Edmonds to ARZ 10 for 11 yards (R.Neal).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 10(5:17 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 18 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 18(4:59 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 19 for 1 yard (B.Wagner; A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 19(4:18 - 3rd) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 21 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 21(3:45 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at ARZ 32 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 32(3:24 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 34 for 2 yards (D.Reed). PENALTY on ARZ-L.Fitzgerald Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 34.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 18 - ARI 24(2:54 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 26 for 2 yards (T.Flowers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - ARI 26(2:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Humphries False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 26 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 21 - ARI 21(1:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 40 for 19 yards (K.Wright J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 40(1:14 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at ARZ 44 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(0:50 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to L.Fitzgerald.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 44(0:47 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at SEA 33 for 23 yards (B.Wagner).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(0:25 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald ran ob at SEA 15 for 18 yards (D.Reed). Penalty on SEA-D.Harrison Defensive Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 15(15:00 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to SEA 3 for 12 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SEA 3(14:32 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to SEA 3 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SEA 3(13:49 - 4th) K.Murray right end pushed ob at SEA 3 for no gain (D.Reed; J.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 3(13:24 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(13:19 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 29 for 4 yards (J.Mauro).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 29(12:31 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 44 for 15 yards (C.Banjo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(11:48 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 7 yards (C.Banjo). PENALTY on SEA Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at SEA 44 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - SEA 39(11:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 38 for -1 yards (I.Simmons P.Peterson). SEA-G.Olsen was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - SEA 38(10:50 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles left end to SEA 41 for 3 yards (I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - SEA 41(10:02 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 48 for 7 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SEA 48(9:30 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 38 yards to ARZ 14 Center-T.Ott fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(9:23 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on ARZ-K.Murray Intentional Grounding 12 yards enforced at ARZ 14.
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - ARI 20(9:18 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 10 for 8 yards (K.Wright). PENALTY on ARZ-J.Sweezy Offensive Holding 2 yards enforced in End Zone SAFETY - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 4th) A.Lee kicks 60 yards from ARZ 20 to SEA 20. D.Reed to SEA 40 for 20 yards (J.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(9:08 - 4th) B.Scarbrough right end pushed ob at SEA 44 for 4 yards (C.Banjo). SEA-B.Shell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 44(8:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to ARZ 46 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(7:55 - 4th) C.Hyde left tackle to ARZ 44 for 2 yards (A.Blackson; I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 44(7:09 - 4th) C.Hyde left end to ARZ 40 for 4 yards (I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 40(6:23 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 33 for 7 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(5:49 - 4th) B.Scarbrough right end to ARZ 24 for 9 yards (C.Banjo; B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SEA 24(5:02 - 4th) B.Scarbrough left guard to ARZ 24 for no gain (H.Reddick; J.Hicks). SEA-B.Scarbrough was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 24(4:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to ARZ 15 for 9 yards (D.Kirkpatrick; C.Banjo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 15(3:36 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to ARZ 12 for 3 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SEA 12(2:54 - 4th) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARZ 20 recovered by SEA-C.Hyde at ARZ 23. Arizona challenged the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - SEA 23(2:31 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left [D.Gardeck].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - SEA 23(2:24 - 4th) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ 1. C.Edmonds to ARZ 21 for 20 yards (B.Burr-Kirven).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 21(2:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 27 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 27(2:01 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 33 for 6 yards (T.Flowers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(1:56 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at ARZ 39 for 6 yards (U.Amadi).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 39(1:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to SEA 49 for 12 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(1:32 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 49(1:27 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to SEA 38 for 11 yards (U.Amadi).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(1:12 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to SEA 27 for 11 yards (K.Wright; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(0:54 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 27(0:50 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to L.Fitzgerald (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 27(0:45 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella (D.Reed) [J.Reed].
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - ARI 27(0:38 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at SEA 33 for -6 yards (C.Dunlap).
