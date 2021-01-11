Baker Mayfield is the elder statesman in the AFC playoff field after leading the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years. Mayfield -- at just 25 years old -- is the oldest starting quarterback left in the AFC playoffs, showcasing the changing of the guard in the conference (along with a very bright future).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield joined Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as the three first-round picks from that draft class to earn their first playoff victory over the weekend. Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (115.3 rating) as the Browns won their first postseason road game since they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 28, 1969 (when they played in the NFL Century Division). Cleveland scored the most touchdowns in a playoff game for the franchise since 1954 (when the Browns scored eight touchdowns in a 56-10 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Championship Game).

Of the four quarterbacks remaining in the AFC playoffs, three are from the 2018 AFC draft class and one from the 2017 draft (Patrick Mahomes). Here are the ages of all the starting quarterbacks left in the AFC playoffs:

Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) -- 25 years, 272 days Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) -- 25 years, 116 days Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) -- 24 years, 235 days Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) -- 24 years, 4 days

The NFC quarterbacks left are a bit older than Mayfield and his AFC counterparts, especially considering Tom Brady and Drew Brees are squaring off Saturday. Brees, who turns 42 this week, will be facing the 43-year-old Brady in the divisional round Sunday. Here are the ages of all the starting quarterbacks left in the NFC playoffs:

If Goff starts for the Rams (thumb injury), he'll still be older than Mayfield and any of the AFC starting quarterbacks remaining -- which is crazy to even consider as the divisional round kicks off this weekend.