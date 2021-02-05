Travis Kelce can become the first tight end to win the Super Bowl MVP award when he and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The 6-foot-5 Kelce had a historic regular season, setting the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,416). He enters Super Bowl LV on a roll, making 21 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in two playoff games.

For Sunday William Hill Sportsbook has made Kelce tied for third in the 2021 Super Bowl MVP odds with teammate Tyreek Hill, at +1100. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the -120 favorite, while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is +200. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Before locking in any 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks or bets, be sure to see what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He enters the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 22-12 run on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Top 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks

Hartstein studied the 2021 Super Bowl MVP odds and isn't backing Hill at +1100. Nicknamed the Cheetah, Hill has been tearing defenses apart on big plays since entering the league. Since 2016 he leads the NFL in touchdowns of 30-plus yards (34), 40-plus yards (26) and 50-plus yards (19) during the regular season and playoffs. In two postseason games this year he has 17 catches for 282 yards.

But even Hill needs time to get into his route, and Mahomes may not have time to get Hill the ball behind a reworked offensive line. Because of the season-ending Achilles tendon injury to starting left tackle Eric Fisher, the Chiefs will have to play musical chairs up front with three positions featuring new starters. That very well could affect Hill's deep-ball opportunities.

Hartstein is also down on the chances of Kelce, even though he's one of the top-five 2021 Super Bowl MVP contenders +1100. The 6-foot-5 tight end is coming off a historic game against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, with 13 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. In that game he became the only tight end in NFL history with five career 100-yard receiving games in the playoffs. He's had two of them just this postseason.

But Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in the league in limiting tight ends. The Buccaneers allowed just 9.7 yards per reception to tight ends in the regular season. Only two defenses allowed fewer. In the playoffs, Tampa Bay has been even better, limiting tight ends to 8.3 yards per catch.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks

2021 Super Bowl MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes -120

Tom Brady +190

Tyreek Hill +1100

Travis Kelce +1100

Leonard Fournette +3000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000

Mike Evans +3000

Chris Godwin +3000

Shaquil Barrett +4000

Darrel Williams +4000

Tyrann Mathieu +4000

Ronald Jones +5000

Antonio Brown +5000

Frank Clark +5000

Rob Gronkowski +6000

Chris Jones +6000

Sammy Watkins +8000

Lavonte David +8000

Devin White +8000

Mecole Hardman +8000