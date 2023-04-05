Lamar Jackson claims he's had enough of the Ravens, even if the Ravens haven't given up on retaining the former MVP. But general manager Eric DeCosta is now hinting a breakup with the star quarterback could be inevitable, on Wednesday confirming the team would consider spending a first-round pick at Jackson's position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I would have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31," DeCosta said when asked if a quarterback could be their top selection. "So just based on that alone -- simple math -- I would have to say yes."

But who, exactly, could the Ravens target and -- more importantly -- feasibly acquire in the first round? Here's a look at all their options -- each of which is predicated on the idea that Jackson would be traded before Baltimore makes its first pick:

Bryce Young/C.J. Stroud

This is the pipe-dream scenario. It would first involve dealing Jackson for a premium pick, then parlaying said pick into the Texans' No. 2 overall selection. Consider, for example, the Colts: If the Ravens convinced Indianapolis to part with the No. 4 pick in exchange for Jackson, they could conceivably package that pick with their original No. 22 pick for Houston's spot, allowing the Texans to triple-dip on first-round prospects -- and maybe even still come away with their own QB at No. 4. Another possibility: acquiring the Titans' No. 11 pick for Jackson, then dealing No. 11, No. 22 and a future early pick for the Texans' No. 2.

It'd be a massive leap, with a lot of moving parts, but if you're gonna part with Jackson, why not go all-in for his successor? Both Young and Stroud profile as worthwhile bets atop this draft, and one of them is guaranteed to be available after the Panthers' No. 1 pick. The former is smaller in stature, but he's the total package as a passer and would easily win over the Baltimore fan base with his natural poise. Stroud, on the other hand, would require a far more traditional offensive structure -- a far cry from Jackson's run-heavy setup -- but would theoretically offer an immediate upgrade in terms of precision passing ability.

Anthony Richardson

If we assume Stroud or Young goes to Carolina at No. 1, and the Texans embrace whichever of the two falls to them at No. 2, the next-splashiest option for Baltimore would be betting on Richardson's tantalizing upside. While the Florida product is widely considered a work-in-progress as a passer, his supersized athleticism figures to make him a top 10 target for multiple clubs. The Colts have been tabbed as a logical landing spot, but if the Ravens sell Jackson's proven NFL ability to Indy to acquire the No. 4 pick, it stands to reason they could turn around and take Richardson themselves.

Essentially swapping Jackson for Richardson wouldn't just free up loads of money for Baltimore, but allow the team to also add help at wide receiver, cornerback, etc. with the No. 22 pick. Incumbent backup Tyler Huntley could then open 2023 as the starter, with Richardson waiting in the wings as a stylistic fit for their prominent ground game.

Will Levis

Like Richardson, Kentucky's Levis is considered more of a boom-or-bust type, thanks to dynamic dual-threat ability but a scattershot arm. He'd potentially open his rookie season on the bench, especially if Huntley's around. But the Ravens could have a prime opportunity to add his rugged upside without mortgaging the future or requiring a top 10 pick in return for Jackson. It's possible he'll be on the board when the Ravens pick at No. 22, in which case he'd likely draw serious consideration; DeCosta suggested Wednesday there are four impact-level QBs they like in this class. Otherwise, it wouldn't necessarily take more than a couple Day 2 picks to move up. Some potential trade-up partners: the Texans (No. 12), the Patriots (No. 14, ahead of the Commanders) and the Lions (No. 18, ahead of the Buccaneers and Seahawks).

Hendon Hooker

Of all the projected first-round QBs, Hooker is the most likely to be up for grabs if the Ravens are interested. And, frankly, the only reason they shouldn't be is if Jackson has reconciled for the long haul. While he's older (25), coming off injury and is still growing as a progression passer, Hooker is technically sound with the smarts to do all the little things right, and plus athleticism. In other words, he offers a high floor without needing to start from Day 1. If a wild-card team like the Vikings doesn't jump ahead with him in mind, the Ravens could sit tight and take him at No. 22. Otherwise, they might even be able to move back -- such as with the Cowboys (No. 26), Bills (No. 27) or Chiefs (No. 31) -- and still secure him with a future fifth-year option.