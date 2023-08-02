Jets fans may be elated that Aaron Rodgers is quarterbacking their favorite team at training camp, but they'll have to wait a bit longer to see the longtime Packers star in game action. Rodgers will not suit up for Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, according to coach Robert Saleh, with backup Zach Wilson starting the 2023 preseason opener instead.

Most Jets starters will sit out Thursday's contest, Saleh told reporters this week, but Rodgers was always unlikely to see much, if any, preseason action. The 39-year-old former MVP, who was acquired via trade this April, hasn't taken an exhibition snap in five years, as the Associated Press reported. He's also already familiar with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, with whom he spent time in Green Bay, and fellow ex-Packers like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Wilson, the Jets' 2021 first-round pick, won't be the only backup QB taking significant snaps in Thursday's game. The opposing Browns will also keep their own starter, Deshaun Watson, sidelined in favor of third-stringer Kellen Mond, coach Kevin Stefanski said this week. Mond is competing with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Cleveland's No. 3 job behind Watson and Joshua Dobbs.

After visiting the Browns, the Jets' preseason schedule includes games against the Panthers (Aug. 12), Buccaneers (Aug. 19) and Giants (Aug. 26), with the regular season kicking off Sept. 11 against the Bills. The Browns, meanwhile, will also play the Commanders (Aug. 11), Eagles (Aug. 17) and Chiefs (Aug. 26) before a Week 1 matchup with the Bengals (Sept. 10).