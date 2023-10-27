The winds of change are blowing in Nashville. Days after sending All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles, the Titans are preparing for rookie Will Levis to start at quarterback in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. With the 2023 trade deadline fast approaching, it's fair to wonder if Tennessee will lean even deeper into the rebuild by shopping running back Derrick Henry.

Henry is a franchise great, forever etched into Titans history for his superhuman size and All-Pro accomplishments -- he's up to 8,760 rushing yards through seven and a half seasons. But going on 30 in the final year of a big-money contract, there's no more obvious trade chip left on Tennessee's roster. More than that, there are several teams who stand out as logical suitors: