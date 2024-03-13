The Los Angeles Chargers are cutting ties with longtime No. 2 receiver Mike Williams -- for now. According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Chargers will release Williams ahead of the new league year. Jones also reports that the Chargers are interested in bringing him back on a different deal.

The move will save the Chargers, who were $27 million over the cap at the start of the day on Wednesday, $20 million on their books. Williams was set to draw a base salary of $17 million and a $3 million roster bonus and count for a total of $32.5 million on the cap, but will instead carry a dead cap charge of $12.5 million.

Williams was a first-round pick back in 2017, and served for most of his time with the team as the No. 2 wideout behind Keenan Allen. Operating mostly as a deep threat complement to Allen, he had over 1,000 yards twice between 2019 and 2022. He tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2023 season and missed the rest of the year.

The Chargers are likely not done making changes, as they still have Allen, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack carrying massive cap hits. Even if they bring Williams back on a new deal, it's likely that they will look to add to their receiver corps as he is coming off a major injury, Allen is getting closer to the end of his career, and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston was a major disappointment as a rookie.

Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, it wouldn't be surprising if they looked for receivers who are, like Williams, on the bigger side and good at blocking, as well as winning on downfield routes.