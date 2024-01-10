Picking the top seeds in the NFL playoff bracket last season turned out to be a strong decision, as No. 1 Kansas City beat No. 1 Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. San Francisco and Baltimore are the top seeds in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket, earning a first-round bye. Should you have the 49ers and Ravens squaring off in the 2024 Super Bowl when you lock in your NFL bracket picks? Relying on the top seeds can mean risky NFL picks since many people will have the 49ers and Ravens in the Super Bowl. Is there a different team that you should be considering with your 2024 NFL predictions? Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2024 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3), even though they barely snuck into the NFL playoffs. Defense wins championships, and Tampa Bay has been the much better defensive team this season. The Buccaneers rank sixth in the NFL in points allowed per game (19.1), while the Eagles are No. 30 (25.2).

Philadelphia is going to be a popular pick in bracket pools after playing in the Super Bowl last season, which makes Tampa Bay a valuable first-round upset pick. The Buccaneers won five of their final six games to close the regular season, shutting out Carolina to win the NFC South title in Week 18. SportsLine's model has Tampa Bay winning in over 50% of simulations, and the Buccaneers have more value than the betting market suggests in future rounds as well See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket and has confident NFL picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2024 NFL playoffs? And what confident picks should you lock in for conference championship weekend? Check out the 2024 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Texans

5. Browns

6. Dolphins

7. Steelers



NFC:



1. 49ers

2. Cowboys

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

5. Eagles

6. Rams

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend:



Texans vs. Browns

Chiefs vs. Dolphins

Bills vs. Steelers

Cowboys vs. Packers

Lions vs. Rams

Buccaneers vs. Eagles



Divisional Round:

49ers vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Ravens vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2024 Super Bowl



TBD