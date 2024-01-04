The NFL has unveiled its 2024 Pro Bowl roster, compiling some of the game's most elite players and highlighting the stellar season they were able to put together. However, this is admittedly an inexact science and always seems to leave out a handful of worthy candidates. This voting process is broken up into thirds with fans, players, and coaches all getting a say in who makes it in, but stars sometimes slip through the cracks, and this go around is no exception.

Below, you'll find five players who were snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl roster.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 65.6 YDs 3947 TD 27 INT 16 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

You can make an outside argument for Josh Allen to win MVP, and yet he was left off the Pro Bowl roster. The Bills signal-caller has helped resurrect Buffalo's season and now has them in a position to leap into first place in the AFC East if they can take down the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday. Allen's interceptions were a blemish on his résumé, but you can't deny his indispensable impact on the Bills offense and overall strong showing this season. His numbers are nearly identical to Patrick Mahomes -- who made the roster -- and he even has thrown for more touchdowns. Allen also has more fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives than Mahomes this season and beat the Chiefs quarterback at Arrowhead in their head-to-head matchup this season. And we haven't even accounted for Allen's rushing stats.

Winfield has balled out for the Buccaneers this season and is arguably the most surprising snub in the entire NFL. In 16 games played and suiting up in 98% of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps this season, he's tallied 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, five sacks, and 117 total tackles. By every measure, Winfield has been dominant and a key reason why the Bucs are still in position to win the NFC South this weekend. But don't just take our word for it, Winfield himself seems befuddled about the snub, too.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 101 REC 72 REC YDs 1317 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

The receiver grouping is a tough group to nudge your way into, but Aiyuk was one of the most efficient wide receivers in the league this season. He didn't receive the level of volume that the wideouts that made the roster did, but still put up comparable numbers. Aiyuk leads the NFL with 18.3 yards per reception this season and averaged 87.8 yards per game, despite seeing just 101 total targets. For reference, CeeDee Lamb (168), Puka Nacua (154), Mike Evans (128), and A.J. Brown (157) all saw significantly more targets than Ayuik, yet he is still sixth in the league in receiving yards and trails Lamb (the highest of the bunch) by just 300 yards.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 186 Yds 816 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

There's an alternate world where Aaron Rodgers stays healthy and Breece Hall is firmly on the Pro Bowl roster. Even without the Jets signal-caller under center, however, Hall put together a mightily impressive sophomore season coming off of an ACL that was worthy of a Pro Bowl. With New York having little to no passing game throughout the year and defenses fixated on stopping Hall, the back dominated and was particularly efficient as both a runner and pass-catcher. Hall is currently tied for ninth in the NFL in total scrimmage yards with (1,395), which bests Derrick Henry, and did so with 29 fewer touches. You can make a similar case for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne over Henry as well.

Sneed's inability to stay out of the crosshairs of the officials and constantly be penalized likely did him in for making the Pro Bowl roster, but he has the résumé to make this team, especially over a player like Jalen Ramsey, who played extremely well this season but was limited to just nine games due to injury. Sneed has 14 pass breakups this season over 16 games played to go along with two interceptions and 78 tackles. He also has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 51% of their passes when targeting Sneed and has a 56.2 passer rating. Sneed hasn't allowed a single receiving touchdown all season, either.