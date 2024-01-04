The official 2024 Pro Bowl rosters have arrived. After a diligent voting process consisting of fan votes, player votes, and coaches votes all representing a third of the equation, the rosters for the top players in the AFC and NFC have now been formed leading up to the Pro Bowl Games, which will take place in Orlando beginning on Feb. 1. Of course, gone are the days of these players stepping onto the field for an actual football game, but they will convene for various AFC vs. NFC competitions throughout the weekend of Feb. 3, including the Pro Bowl Skills Show.

Even without the game, this is among the highest honors a player can receive. In all, 28 teams had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl and 21 teams had multiple players named. The San Francisco 49ers led all teams with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each had seven players. A team that did not have a Pro Bowl selection was the New England Patriots, which was the first time that has occurred since 2000.

28 players were selected to the Pro Bowl who were first-timers, including 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy along with rookies Sam LaPorta, Puka Nacua, and Devon Witherspoon. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill became the first wide receiver ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons.

Here's a look at both rosters:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

*Starter

NFC Pro Bowl roster

*Starter