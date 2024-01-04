The official 2024 Pro Bowl rosters have arrived. After a diligent voting process consisting of fan votes, player votes, and coaches votes all representing a third of the equation, the rosters for the top players in the AFC and NFC have now been formed leading up to the Pro Bowl Games, which will take place in Orlando beginning on Feb. 1. Of course, gone are the days of these players stepping onto the field for an actual football game, but they will convene for various AFC vs. NFC competitions throughout the weekend of Feb. 3, including the Pro Bowl Skills Show.
Even without the game, this is among the highest honors a player can receive. In all, 28 teams had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl and 21 teams had multiple players named. The San Francisco 49ers led all teams with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each had seven players. A team that did not have a Pro Bowl selection was the New England Patriots, which was the first time that has occurred since 2000.
28 players were selected to the Pro Bowl who were first-timers, including 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy along with rookies Sam LaPorta, Puka Nacua, and Devon Witherspoon. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill became the first wide receiver ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons.
Here's a look at both rosters:
AFC Pro Bowl roster
*Starter
NFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Brock Purdy*
|San Francisco 49ers
|QB
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|Los Angeles Rams
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey*
|San Francisco 49ers
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|Philadelphia Eagles
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb*
|Dallas Cowboys
|WR
|A.J. Brown*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|Los Angeles Rams
|TE
|George Kittle*
|San Francisco 49ers
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|Detroit Lions
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk*
|San Francisco 49ers
|T
|Trent Williams*
|San Francisco 49ers
|T
|Lane Johnson*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|T
|Penei Sewell
|Detroit Lions
|G
|Zack Martin*
|Dallas Cowboys
|G
|Chris Lindstrom*
|Atlanta Falcons
|G
|Landon Dickerson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|C
|Jason Kelce*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Detroit Lions
|DE
|Nick Bosa*
|San Francisco 49ers
|DE
|Montez Sweat*
|Chicago Bears
|DE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Detroit Lions
|DT
|Aaron Donald*
|Los Angeles Rams
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence*
|New York Giants
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|San Francisco 49ers
|OLB
|Micah Parsons*
|Dallas Cowboys
|OLB
|Danielle Hunter*
|Minnesota Vikings
|OLB
|Haason Reddick
|Philadelphia Eagles
|ILB
|Fred Warner*
|San Francisco 49ers
|ILB
|Bobby Wagner
|Seattle Seahawks
|CB
|DaRon Bland*
|Dallas Cowboys
|CB
|Charvarius Ward*
|San Francisco 49ers
|CB
|Jaylon Johnson
|Chicago Bears
|CB
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seattle Seahawks
|FS
|Jessie Bates*
|Atlanta Falcons
|SS
|Budda Baker*
|Arizona Cardinals
|SS
|Julian Love
|Seattle Seahawks
|LS
|Andrew DePaola*
|Minnesota Vikings
|P
|Bryan Anger*
|Dallas Cowboys
|K
|Brandon Aubrey*
|Dallas Cowboys
|RS
|Rashid Shaheed*
|New Orleans Saints
|ST
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin*
|Detroit Lions
*Starter