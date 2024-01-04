dolphins.jpg
The official 2024 Pro Bowl rosters have arrived. After a diligent voting process consisting of fan votes, player votes, and coaches votes all representing a third of the equation, the rosters for the top players in the AFC and NFC have now been formed leading up to the Pro Bowl Games, which will take place in Orlando beginning on Feb. 1. Of course, gone are the days of these players stepping onto the field for an actual football game, but they will convene for various AFC vs. NFC competitions throughout the weekend of Feb. 3, including the Pro Bowl Skills Show. 

Even without the game, this is among the highest honors a player can receive. In all, 28 teams had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl and 21 teams had multiple players named. The San Francisco 49ers led all teams with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each had seven players. A team that did not have a Pro Bowl selection was the New England Patriots, which was the first time that has occurred since 2000.

28 players were selected to the Pro Bowl who were first-timers, including 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy along with rookies Sam LaPorta, Puka Nacua, and Devon Witherspoon. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill became the first wide receiver ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons. 

Here's a look at both rosters:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam
QBTua Tagovailoa*Miami Dolphins
QBLamar JacksonBaltimore Ravens
QBPatrick MahomesKansas City Cheifs
RBRaheem Mostert*Miami Dolphins
RBJames CookBuffalo Bills
RBDerrick HenryTennessee Titans
WRTyreek Hill*Miami Dolphins
WRAmari Cooper*Cleveland Browns
WRKeenan AllenLos Angeles Chargers
WRJa'Marr ChaseCincinnati Bengals
TETravis Kelce*Kansas City Chiefs
TEDavid NjokuCleveland Browns
FBAlec Ingold *Miami Dolphins
TLaremy Tunsil*Houston Texans
TDion Dawkins*Buffalo Bills
TTerron ArmsteadMiami Dolphins
GQuenton Nelson*Indianapolis Colts
GJoel BitonioCleveland Browns
GJoe ThuneyKansas City Chiefs
CCreed Humphrey*Kansas City Chiefs
CTyler LinderbaumBaltimore Ravens
DEMyles Garrett*Cleveland Browns
DEMaxx Crosby*Las Vegas Raiders
DETrey HendricksonCincinnati Bengals
DTChris Jones*Kansas City Chiefs
DTQuinnen Williams*New York Jets
DTJustin MadubuikeBaltimore Ravens
OLBT.J. Watt*Pittsburgh Steelers
OLBKhalil Mack*Los Angeles Chargers
OLBJosh AllenJacksonville Jaguars
ILBRoquan Smith*Baltimore Ravens
ILBPatrick QueenBaltimore Ravens
CBPat Surtain II*Denver Broncos
CBSauce Gardner*New York Jets
CBJalen RamseyMiami Dolphins
CBDenzel WardCleveland Browns
FSJustin Simmons*Denver Broncos
FSMinkah FitzpatrickPittsburgh Steelers
SSKyle Hamilton*Baltimore Ravens
LSRoss Matiscik*Jacksonville Jaguars
PAJ Cole*Las Vegas Raiders
KJustin Tucker*Baltimore Ravens
RSMarvin Mims Jr.*Denver Broncos
STMiles Killebrew*Pittsburgh Steelers

*Starter

NFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam
QBBrock Purdy*San Francisco 49ers
QBDak PrescottDallas Cowboys
QBMatthew StaffordLos Angeles Rams
RBChristian McCaffrey*San Francisco 49ers
RBD'Andre SwiftPhiladelphia Eagles
RBKyren WilliamsLos Angeles Rams
WRCeeDee Lamb*Dallas Cowboys
WRA.J. Brown*Philadelphia Eagles
WRMike EvansTampa Bay Buccaneers
WRPuka NacuaLos Angeles Rams
TEGeorge Kittle*San Francisco 49ers
TESam LaPortaDetroit Lions
FBKyle Juszczyk*San Francisco 49ers
TTrent Williams*San Francisco 49ers
TLane Johnson*Philadelphia Eagles
TPenei SewellDetroit Lions
GZack Martin*Dallas Cowboys
GChris Lindstrom*Atlanta Falcons
GLandon DickersonPhiladelphia Eagles
CJason Kelce*Philadelphia Eagles
CFrank RagnowDetroit Lions
DENick Bosa*San Francisco 49ers
DEMontez Sweat*Chicago Bears
DEAidan HutchinsonDetroit Lions
DTAaron Donald*Los Angeles Rams
DTDexter Lawrence*New York Giants
DTJavon HargraveSan Francisco 49ers
OLBMicah Parsons*Dallas Cowboys
OLBDanielle Hunter*Minnesota Vikings
OLBHaason ReddickPhiladelphia Eagles
ILBFred Warner*San Francisco 49ers
ILBBobby WagnerSeattle Seahawks
CBDaRon Bland*Dallas Cowboys
CBCharvarius Ward*San Francisco 49ers
CBJaylon JohnsonChicago Bears
CBDevon WitherspoonSeattle Seahawks
FSJessie Bates*Atlanta Falcons
SSBudda Baker*Arizona Cardinals
SSJulian LoveSeattle Seahawks
LSAndrew DePaola*Minnesota Vikings
PBryan Anger*Dallas Cowboys
KBrandon Aubrey*Dallas Cowboys
RSRashid Shaheed*New Orleans Saints
STJalen Reeves-Maybin*Detroit Lions

*Starter