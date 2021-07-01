Uniforms are one of the best parts of the NFL, and everyone looks forward to the weeks where their respective teams will break out the alternate or throwback jerseys. The San Francisco 49ers have some of the cleanest throwback uniforms in the league, and they will be bringing back the old red threads for the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the 49ers announced they would be wearing new red throwback jerseys for this upcoming season. San Francisco wore these jerseys for the NFL's 75th anniversary season in 1994, when they defeated the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. Now, the 49ers are bringing them back to celebrate the franchise's 75th season. Apart from the drop shadow numbers and three-stripe sleeves, the 49ers will also rock black and red pant stripes with throwback helmets for the special occasions. The jersey will also include a diamond 75th Anniversary patch.

According to their official website, the 49ers will wear the red throwbacks in their first home game of the season, which is Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football," against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 on "Sunday Night Football," against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on "Monday Night Football" and for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, the 49ers will wear their white throwbacks in Seattle against the Seahawks in Week 13, and against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 on "Thursday Night Football."

Fanatics already has these new jerseys available for purchase and you can find them here. The collection includes a mix of 64 Nike Game, Vapor Limited and Vapor Elite jersey styles for multiple players including star tight end George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, and Fred Warner.

Established in 1946, the 49ers have won five Super Bowls in seven appearances -- which is tied for third in the NFL. While the 49ers are coming off of a 6-10 season, they dealt with several notable injuries which ultimately derailed the campaign. The year prior, the 49ers won the very competitive NFC West division with a 13-3 record and made it all the way to Super Bowl LIV, where they ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. This team still possesses the talent to be contenders in 2021, and they will be wearing the same jerseys that helped the 49ers secure a championship two decades ago.