Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made NFL history on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, with the longest in-game pass they ever charted in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. The throw sailed over 70 yards in the air, but did not result in a touchdown and instead was an incomplete pass.

Not everyone is in awe of the play. When asked about the pass by Good Morning Football's Kay Adams in an interview on Friday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's done better.

"I threw it 70 flat-footed in 2011 ... at Detroit to Donald Driver. Second Quarter," Rodgers claimed.

We watched the entire quarter of that 2011 game when Rodgers said that happened and did not find the play he was referring to.

BUT there's another play Rodgers could have mentioned that rival Mayfield's. Take a look at this bomb to the end zone from 2016, that, like Mayfield's, didn't result in a touchdown, but was extremely impressive. This play also happens to be against the Lions, though it was at Lambeau Field in 2016 and not intended for Donald Driver (who had retired already.)

For reference, here is the Mayfield pass from Week 14:

No one is doubting Rodgers' arm. That being said, we'd love to see a passing competition between No. 12 and No. 6. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can get an invite to the contest as well, to finally settle that argument of who has the most arm strength.