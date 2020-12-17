There has been much debate over which quarterback in the NFL would win a throwing contest. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who says he can throw 75-83 yards, is an obvious answer, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also in the conversation.

It's a third quarterback, however, who has the longest pass ever recorded in game -- and it happened in Week 14.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made NFL history throwing an incomplete Hail Mary pass that was over 70 yards on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield slung it, a little too much in fact, hoping to get a last second touchdown at the end of the half. Here's a look at his record-setting throw, which resulted in Ravens safety Chuck Clark colliding with the goalpost because he didn't realize the ball was in the back of the end zone:

Here's another angle of the pass:

I hope he iced his arm after the game.

Mayfield threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's showdown, but the Browns came up just short in a thrilling divisional game.

The Browns currently sit at 9-4 and second in the AFC North, behind the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next up for Cleveland are the struggling New York Giants, followed by the currently winless New York Jets and a big divisional game against the Steelers to wrap up the regular season.

As it sits right now, the Browns are in position to make the playoffs, something that hasn't happened since 2002.