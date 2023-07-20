It took nearly three months, but we finally have some pictures of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Jets uniform.

The former Packers quarterback was traded to the Jets back in late April, but even after the deal was done, New York didn't release any photos of Rodgers in a Jets uniform. However, that changed this week with the Jets unveiling the first picture of Rodgers donning his new uniform and his new number: Eight.

That will not be easy to get used to.

Although Rodgers didn't wear the jersey for the first time until this week, Jets fans have still been clamoring to buy the uniform. Rodgers' No. 8 jersey was the top-selling one in the NFL in April, and it has likely stayed near the top since then.

You can see a few more photos of Rodgers below.

One thing you'll notice about the picture is that Rodgers is wearing No. 8 with the Jets. After wearing 12 for his entire career, the four-time MVP decided to give up the number in New York because the Jets retired it long ago in honor of Joe Namath.

Broadway Joe was actually open to letting Rodgers wear No. 12, but the former Packers quarterback turned the offer down.

"There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12," Rodgers said back in April. "And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path. And I'm excited about going back to my college number."

Rodgers ended up switching to eight because that's the number he wore during his college career at Cal.

You'll be seeing a lot of Rodgers and his new number over the next two months, and that's mostly because there will be cameras everywhere at Jets training camp due to the fact that they're the "Hard Knocks" team this year. The Jets reported to training camp on Wednesday, which means the "Hard Knocks" cameras are already rolling. The first episode of the show will air on Aug. 8.