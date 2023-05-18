It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to become a big hit in the Big Apple. The New York Jets' new quarterback's popularity led to him having the NFL's highest-selling jersey during the month of April, according to NFL Shop.

Rodgers beat out some heavy hitters. Jalen Hurts, fresh off of an MVP caliber season with the Eagles that included an epic Super Bowl performance, finished second behind Rodgers. Reigning league and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes took the bronze medal. Former Giants' Pro Bowler and current Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. came in at No. 4. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's No. 17 jersey rounded out the top-five most-sold NFL jerseys for April.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came in at No. 6 while being the second Chiefs player to crack the top-10 in jersey sales. Jordan Love, Rodgers' replacement in Green Bay, had the month's seventh-highest selling jersey. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young took the 8-10 spots, respectively.

Rodgers' high jersey sales shouldn't be too surprising given the excitement his arrival has brought to New York. Jets fans are hoping that Rodgers can help the franchise return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, when Rex Ryan's club went to their second of back-to-back AFC championship games. Some Jets fans might be allowing themselves to dream of a possible Super Bowl run, something that happened since Joe Namath led New York to a shocking upset win over the Colts in Super Bowl III.

A four-time league MVP, Rodgers went 147-75-1 as the Packers' starting quarterback during the regular season. He posted an 11-10 postseason record that included a victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. In that game, Rodgers won MVP honors after throwing for 304 yards and three scores in Green Bay's 31-25 win.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

While significant, Rodgers' arrival isn't the only reason for the optimism surrounding the team. New York, during its second season under Robert Saleh, boasted the NFL's fourth-ranked scoring defense last year while getting a standout rookie campaign from cornerback Sauce Gardner. The Jets also boasted the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year in receiver Garrett Wilson, who caught 83 passes for 1,104 yards and four scores.

New York added to its offense this season with the arrivals of Rodgers, veteran wideouts Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb and rookie center Joe Tippmann.

Rodgers will make his Jets debut in grand style, as gang green will host division rival Buffalo on "Monday Night Football" on September 11.