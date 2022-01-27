We are now 21 weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and all four teams remaining in the playoff bracket are dealing with bumps and bruises. With it being conference championship week, however, it's going to take a lot for any player to forgo suiting up!

One headline to come out of Wednesday's practice sessions is that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is getting healthier. He was dealing with shoulder and thumb injuries, but it appears his sprained shoulder has healed, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Below, we will break down the mid-week injury reports for the upcoming AFC and NFC championship games.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Sunday, Jan. 30, 3 p.m. ET

Pass-rusher Cam Sample was the lone Bengal who did not practice on Wednesday, as he sat out with a groin injury. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were limited participants. Quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) were listed on the injury report as well, but both were full participants.

Tyrann Mathieu was the only Chief not to practice on Wednesday, as the safety remains in concussion protocol. His status is something to keep an eye on, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he's doing well and has a chance to suit up come Sunday, per NFL.com. Kansas City had several other notable names listed on the injury report such as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), but all were listed as full participants.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)

Sunday, Jan. 30, 6:40 p.m. ET

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams did not participate in practice Wednesday after sustaining an ankle injury during San Francisco's divisional playoff round victory over the Packers. And while there are questions regarding his status for Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that Williams will be able to play in his first NFC Championship Game.

"In Trent's mind, there's no way he is not playing," Shanahan said. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So hopefully we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing and so do I, so we'll see how that pans out as the week goes. If he can, he will."

Also missing during Wednesday's practice for the 49ers was running back Elijah Mitchell, who is still dealing with a knee injury that was sustained back in Week 13. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) were limited participants during practice.

A big positive for the 49ers was the fact that Garoppolo did not appear on the injury report. Garoppolo had previously appeared on the 49ers' injury report with shoulder and finger injuries leading into last weekend's win in Green Bay.

The Rams' Wednesday injury report was an estimation as the team conducted a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (pec), receiver Van Jefferson (knee) and defensive lineman Greg Gaines (toe) did not practice,

Rams coach Sean McVay said that veteran offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) is on track to suit up on Sunday after he missed last weekend's divisional round win over the Buccaneers. Whitworth was listed as limited on Wednesday. Also limited Wednesday was running back Buddy Howell (hamstring). Safety Taylor Rapp was also limited as he is still in the league's concussion protocol.