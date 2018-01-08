Bears hiring Matt Nagy as new coach, all eyes on Mitchell Trubisky's development
The Chiefs offensive coordinator will be hired by the Bears as their next head coach
After the big kahuna hit over the weekend with Jon Gruden officially going to the Raiders, one of the next head coaching dominos is falling, and it is going to involve Andy Reid's coaching tree adding another branch, as Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be hired by the Bears, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed on Monday.
Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news.
The decision by GM Ryan Pace, himself a youngster in the business, to hire a youthful offensive coordinator follows a couple of trends and makes some logical sense in terms of trying to develop Mitchell Trubisky.
Nagy is one of several former Delaware Blue Hen quarterbacks to find success in the NFL.
-
NFL odds, picks for Divisional Round
Our computer model simulated every NFL divisional game game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
Keenum, Shurmur make sense in Arizona
ESPN says the QB and coach combo could head elsewhere together this offseason
-
Titans fan predicted rare Mariota TD
This Titans fan made what is almost certainly the greatest prediction ever
-
Mock Draft: Broncos land Josh Rosen
The Broncos are overjoyed to land Rosen, and the Colts get an elite running back prospect in...
-
Manziel trolls Browns for 0-16 season
Cleveland cannot catch a break, even from its former quarterback
-
Pink to sing Super Bowl LII anthem
The pop star will sing the national anthem for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4
Add a Comment