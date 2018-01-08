Bears hiring Matt Nagy as new coach, all eyes on Mitchell Trubisky's development

After the big kahuna hit over the weekend with Jon Gruden officially going to the Raiders, one of the next head coaching dominos is falling, and it is going to involve Andy Reid's coaching tree adding another branch, as Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be hired by the Bears, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed on Monday.

Bears have informed other head coaching candidates they have found their guy. Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, as Chicago Sun Times reported — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 8, 2018

Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news.

The decision by GM Ryan Pace, himself a youngster in the business, to hire a youthful offensive coordinator follows a couple of trends and makes some logical sense in terms of trying to develop Mitchell Trubisky.

Nagy is one of several former Delaware Blue Hen quarterbacks to find success in the NFL.