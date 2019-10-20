Chargers vs. Titans odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Tennessee Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 2-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Chargers are 2-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season -- the Titans are 2-4 and the Chargers are 1-4-1. The Chargers feature an aerial attack that is averaging 288.0 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Tennessee, meanwhile, features a stout defense that is giving up an average of 321.8 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the league. Tennessee is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Titans vs. Chargers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42.5. Before entering any Chargers vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Titans vs. Chargers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Titans lost their second straight game last week, falling 16-0 to the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has passed for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns this season, went just 7-of-18 for 62 yards and threw two interceptions before being replaced by Ryan Tannehill in the third quarter. Running back Derrick Henry was equally ineffective, gaining just 28 yards on 15 carries. Tennessee will now turn to Tannehill to jumpstart its offense on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have also lost two straight, dropping a 24-17 decision to the Steelers last week. Quarterback Philip Rivers passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the loss, connecting with tight end Hunter Henry on eight passes for 100 yards and both scores.

However, Los Angeles is 9-1-1 against the spread in its last 11 games against Tennessee, and the total has gone Under in five of the Chargers' last six games. On the other sideline, Tennessee is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, and the total has gone Under in five of the Titans' last six games.

So who wins Chargers vs. Titans? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Titans spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.