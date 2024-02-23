Now one of the most successful coordinators in NFL history, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has won four Super Bowls coaching that position -- one with the New York Giants and three in the last five years with Kansas City.

And this season, his Chiefs team had their best defense yet. The unit finished the season ranked second in both yards and points allowed, eighth in FTN's defensive DVOA, and fifth in Tru Media's version of EPA/play. The Chiefs defense went on to hold the Dolphins, Bills, Ravens and 49ers -- all potent offenses -- to an average of just 15.8 points per game during the playoffs.

And yet, Spags was not interviewed for any of the available head-coaching jobs. Still, he is holding out hope that he will get another shot, and wants to prove himself capable of handling the role.

"Yeah. I do feel that way. I'll answer the same way I always do. We're prideful men in this business. We want to win and we want to show that we're capable of doing things. And so, I'm no different than a player. Would I love to do it? Yes. However, I always fall back on this and I follow up with it: If that never happens, I'm OK with it," Spagnuolo said.

"I put these things in God's hands. If it's his will to lead another team and young men, and mentor, and teach -- which is what coaching is all about -- then I'll walk right in it, full bore. If not, I'm so blessed to have this job I have, to work with the guys I work with. Andy Reid, I mean, come on. You've got to be kidding me. So, I don't lose sleep over it, but the answer to the question would be, 'Yes, I would.' But if it never happens, I'm OK."

Here's the full video clip, courtesy of The Season with Peter Schrager:

Spagnuolo previously had a chance to be a head coach, taking over the St. Louis Rams after his stint as DC with the Giants. The Rams went just 10-38 in his three-year tenure, though, and Spagnuolo was fired. He went back to being a defensive coordinator after that, spending a year with the Saints and three more with New York before taking over as the Giants' interim coach for four games in 2017. He was out of the league for the 2018 season and has been in Kansas City since replacing Bob Sutton as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator in 2019.

It would be a bit unusual for him to get another shot in the future considering he will be 65 years old next offseason, but it's not out of the question -- especially if the Chiefs have another strong defensive season. Five of the eight head coaches hired this offseason were defensive-leaning coaches, but 53-year-old Dan Quinn was the oldest of the bunch. Sixty-year-old Jim Harbaugh (an offensive coach) landed the Los Angeles Chargers job, though he was more successful in his first head-coaching stint than Spagnuolo was, and was coming off a national championship season at the University of Michigan.