The Kansas City Chiefs will be without deep threat Mecole Hardman for the next month. The club announced Thursday that it has placed the wideout on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four weeks.

Hardman already missed Kansas City's Week 10 matchup with the Jaguars due to an abdomen injury, and now the earliest he'd be eligible to return to game action would be Week 15 against the Texans. Over the next four weeks, the Chiefs will travel to L.A. to face the Chargers, host the Rams, take on the Bengals in Cincinnati and play the Broncos at Mile High.

Hardman was coming off his best game of the season when he caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 9. He'd also been on a three-game touchdown streak that'll now be put on pause for the foreseeable future.

Mecole Hardman KC • WR • #17 TAR 34 REC 25 REC YDs 297 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

As it relates to Week 11, the Chiefs may be shorthanded at the receiver position. Along with Hardman landing on IR, JuJu Smith-Schuster has missed back-to-back practices due to a concussion. However, fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling did return to practice on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to an illness.

The club also has Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson at receiver on the 53-man roster.