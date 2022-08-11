ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Plenty has been rightfully made of what the Kansas City Chiefs' offense will look like this season without Tyreek Hill in the fold. Then you consider how teams fooled the Chiefs last season, at least for a time, with Cover-2 looks. Then you look at the arms race in the AFC West and how everyone else loaded up this offseason.

Are the Chiefs — and specifically the Chiefs' offense — primed to take a step back?

When I visited their camp last week, I didn't expect Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes to lay out how they plan to attack defenses this upcoming season. But looking back on our talks, I'm realizing how much they talked about the running game when I was more focused on the passing game.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it starts off with the offensive line," Mahomes told me when I asked how the offense will evolve without Hill. "We have this offensive line coming back that I thought did a great job last year, and it's gonna be even better. I think being able to run the football and then have, like you said, that size of receiver that can block but also catch the football, that still have speed. It might be a little different Kansas City Chiefs offense but I think we'll still have a lot of success."

The Chiefs chose the team's long-term cap health over paying Hill this offseason, and they picked up 6-foot-4 Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 6-foot-1 JuJu Smith-Schuster. If teams decide to play the two-high safeties against the Chiefs this year, Mahomes says they'll be ready.

Why? Again … the running game.

"We've got some running backs in that running back room that are going to be able to run the football along with that offensive line," Mahomes says. "And then the receivers. Having these guys that are big, but also fast, are. ... As well as the tight ends, I think it'll be hard for teams to kind of prepare for what we're going to do, because we'll be able to run the ball and be able to pass the ball just as well."

The Chiefs still have former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Jerick McKinnon goes into his second year with the team. Kansas City scooped up Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round of this year's draft and he's already turned heads, as Ronald Jones may find himself on the outside looking in once we get to final roster cuts. K.C. also has arguably the best offensive line in football heading into Week 1.

Looking back to last year, the Chiefs averaged 4.54 yards per rush, which was seventh best in the league. Their 4.6 yards per first-down rush was sixth-best in the NFL. And they averaged 2.29 yards before contact per rush, leading all teams.

The Chiefs faced an eight-or-more-man box on just 14.2% of their rushes, last in the league and a sign of the respect opposing defenses had for Mahomes and the passing game. Conventional wisdom would indicate that percentage will go up with the absence of Hill, and the Chiefs seem prepared for that.

"Yeah, so Tyreek, listen," Reid says, "I'm wishing him the best of luck, so I want to make sure people understand that. And he's going to do a great job for the Dolphins. (General manager) Brett Veach brought in some people here, young and veteran guys, and so we're excited about that and where the playbook kind of takes you within those guys. And then we've also incorporated some running back in the offense to go in with a layer and so that's exciting too.

"But we're excited about what we can do offensively and, you know, it's a matter of doing it. That's what people are going to be looking for."

