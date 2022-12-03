The Dallas Cowboys will try to keep pace in the NFC East, while the Indianapolis Colts will try to stay alive in the NFL playoff picture when the teams meet in a cross-conference matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys (8-3), who entered the weekend two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles, have won two in a row and own the third-best record in the NFC. The Colts (4-7-1), who are second in the AFC South, find themselves three games out of the last Wild Card spot with just five games remaining. The Cowboys lead the all-time regular-season series 10-6, and have won three of the past four meetings.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colts vs. Cowboys and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Colts vs. Cowboys:

Colts vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -10.5

Colts vs. Cowboys over/under: 44.5 points

Colts vs. Cowboys money line: Colts +400, Cowboys - 550

IND: Colts are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games against teams with a winning home record

DAL: Cowboys are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games in December

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for a 91.1 rating last week in a 28-20 win over the New York Giants. He has a 90-plus rating in four of his past five starts and is looking for his fifth game in a row with two or more touchdown passes. He has played well on Sunday night and has a 100-plus rating in three of his past four home Sunday Night Football starts. For the season, he has passed for 10 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions for a 95.3 rating.

Also helping power the Cowboys' rushing attack is the duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard leads the team with 761 yards rushing on 136 carries (5.6 average) and six touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 57-yarder. Elliott, meanwhile, has carried 140 times for 577 yards (4.1 average) and seven touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Despite that, the Cowboys are not a lock to cover the Colts vs. Cowboys spread. That's because Indianapolis is led by running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had 98 scrimmage yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season last week. He will look for his fourth game in a row with 90 or more yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. He has 486 scrimmage yards (121.5 per game) in four road games this season and 855 scrimmage yards (142.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in his past six games in primetime. He needs 122 yards from scrimmage to join Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the only players in franchise history with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage in each of their first three seasons.

Also helping power the Colts is veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who is in his first season with the team. He completed 22 of 34 attempts (64.7%) for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week. Ryan has a 90-plus rating in five of his past six starts against Dallas and has a 90-plus rating in four of his past five starts on Sunday Night Football. He needs 358 passing yards to reach 3,000-plus passing yards for the 13th consecutive year. See which team to pick here.

