The Miami Dolphins have upgraded their cornerback room. According to ESPN, the Dolphins are signing free-agent cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year contract worth $16.5 million.

Fuller is the latest in a string of additions the Dolphins have made to their secondary, and is likely to be the most impactful. He spent the last four years in Washington working primarily as an outside corner, though he did also spend some time in the slot. He had previously been with the Chiefs for two seasons after Washington drafted him in the third round in 2016 and traded him to Kansas City two years later, but re-signed with Washington upon hitting free agency in 2020.

He was arguably the lone bright spot on an otherwise dreadful Washington defense last year, but the Commanders brought in a new coaching staff this offseason led by former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who typically prefers cornerbacks with more size than the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Fuller. The Dolphins also overhauled their defensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring former Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator to replace the departed Vic Fangio.

Miami cut ties earlier this offseason with cornerback Xavien Howard, and had also seen safeties Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott leave in free agency. The team had previously signed safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Siran Neal away from the division rival Buffalo Bills, and now adds Fuller to the mix alongside Jalen Ramsey and versatile safety Jevon Holland.

Grabbing Fuller to solidify the cornerback room with Ramsey and slot man Kader Kohou should allow Weaver to be creative up front as the team tries to account for the changes the defensive line has undergone after Christian Wilkins also left to sign a monster deal with the Raiders. The Dolphins upgraded their linebacker unit by signing Anthony Walker and Jordyn Brooks, and they brought in Shaq Barrett to fortify an edge rushing group that could need some time to get Jaelan Phillips and/or Bradley Chubb up to speed as they return from season-ending injuries.