Eagles release Zach Brown, who's expected to draw interest; here are four landing spots
Philly released the linebacker after his controversial comments about Kirk Cousins and a poor performance
Following an embarrassing defensive performance in the 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles have made the decision to release one of their veterans.
The Eagles announced they have released linebacker Zach Brown, who made five combined tackles on Sunday. Brown garnered considerable attention following his comments about quarterback Kirk Cousins leading up to the Week 6 matchup. Last Friday, Browns called out his ex-teammate with the Redskins, naming Cousins as the "weakest part" of the Vikings' offense.
"Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball," Brown said via ESPN's Tim McManus. "For me, that's probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They've got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They've got real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands."
Cousins then proceeded to put up season-high numbers across the board, throwing for 333 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
The Eagles signed Brown back in May after he was released by the Washington Redskins. In March of 2018, the Redskins signed Brown to a three-year, $24 million extension after he recorded 127 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks during the 2017 season. His numbers dropped a little bit in 2018, as he made just 96 combined tackles and one sack. Washington was looking to trade Brown, and there were several teams who expressed interest -- but the Redskins just couldn't come to terms on a deal.
Brown, who turns 30 later this month, is expected to draw interest on the open market, according to Schefter.
Here's a look at some prospective landing spots for Brown.
Tennessee Titans
Brown spent his first four NFL seasons with the Titans, where he developed into a sure tackler and defensive playmaker. In fact, during his rookie season, he recorded two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars and returned both for touchdowns. Inside linebacker Jayon Brown left the Titans' matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday after just a few plays with a groin injury. Rashaan Evans also was injured early on against the Broncos, but returned and recorded 10 combined tackles.
Behind those two starters, the Titans have Wesley Woodyard and Daren Bates, both older players. Since Brown found success in Tennessee early on in his career, a reunion could be possible.
Kansas City Chiefs
Like the Eagles, the Chiefs were another team that had a horrible defensive outing last week against the Houston Texans. They blew a 17-3 first-quarter lead during their second loss of the season. Starting inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens missed the game with a groin injury, and the linebacking corps in general struggled to make tackles.
Oakland Raiders
With Vontaze Burfict's season-long suspension being upheld, the Raiders could turn to another veteran in Brown to hold down the position. Justin Phillips got the start in Burfict's place during the Raiders' 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears in London, but he made just one tackle.
New York Giants
The Giants have one of the worst defenses in the league, and could benefit from adding a veteran like Brown. Alec Ogletree did post a season-high 12 tackles and a sack against the New England Patriots last Thursday night, but has missed two games already with a hamstring injury. New York should jump at the opportunity to add any pieces that could help this defensive unit immediately.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Bowles: Allen harder to play than Newton
Allen has yet to lose a start as Carolina's quarterback in relief of the injured Newton
-
Stephon Tuitt's season reportedly over
Tuitt suffered a torn pec muscle during Pittsburgh's Week 6 victory
-
Packers vs Lions odds, sims, bets,spicks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Lions vs. Packers game 10,000 times.
-
Aqib Talib headed to injured reserve
The Rams continue to face struggles on and off the field
-
Arians not considering benching Winston
Winston has not improved since arriving in the NFL and the Bucs should recognize that
-
Will Dissly likely ruptured his Achilles
Seattle has seemingly lost their tight end.
-
Packers vs. Lions live updates for MNF
Check out the live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Lions football game
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help