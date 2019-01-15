Early 2019 Super Bowl Odds: Patriots/Chiefs not favored no matter matchup, over-unders crazy high

The upcoming weekend features the AFC Championship Game (Sunday, 6:40 p.m., CBS, stream on CBS All Access) -- with lots of cold weather! -- and the NFC Championship Game as the centerpiece of sports action, but it's never too early to look ahead to the Super Bowl (Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app which is available on most connected devices) and wonder who would be favored in the various potential matchups. After all, there's only four teams, which means there are only four possible matchups.

And thanks to the folks at SuperBook USA, we've got lines for all of those matchups. Spoiler: the lines will all be tight and the over/unders will all be high. Let's dive into every single possible matchup and see what stands out based on the lines and the totals.

Worth noting here is that you can probably still bet on the AFC +2 in the Super Bowl with an early lookahead line. If you listened to the Pick Six Podcast (our daily NFL pod, subscribe right here), you would have heard us talk about loving the AFC +3 over the last few weeks. That's great value. Hope you listened and took it.

New Orleans is largely considered the best team in football, so it's no surprise they would be favored in this spot. This would be a matchup of an MVP winner versus an MVP loser and that has not fared well for the winner in recent years (Tom Brady beat Matt Ryan), aside from the historic trend of MVPs not winning the Super Bowl. Spoiler alert: Patrick Mahomes is winning the MVP and Drew Brees is going to be mad about it. The Saints are probably a more balanced team, even if the Chiefs are more explosive. These are the first (Chiefs) and third (Saints) scoring offenses, so it's no surprise that the total is this high.

Rams (pk) vs. Chiefs, O/U 63

A rematch from the best game of the regular season, a Monday night game that was moved from Mexico to Los Angeles and ended in a score fest. Good luck to Las Vegas here, because this over will get HAMMERED after people seeing what happened in the first matchup. Two high-powered offenses capable of scoring in seconds, playing indoors with two weeks to prepare for Sean McVay and Andy Reid? This game could get insane. The Patriots are a legacy franchise and Drew Brees is a Hall of Fame quarterback, but I'm not so sure this isn't the best possible game for CBS execs because of the hype surrounding a rematch of that regular season game and the interest in the offenses.

Saints (-1.5) vs. Patriots, O/U 56.5

The legacy game features the lowest total oddly enough. This is pretty simple: Drew Brees and the Saints are a better team, but there's no way in hell Vegas is going to make Tom Brady and Bill Belichick more than a one- or two-point underdog to anyone in the Super Bowl. The Patriots have already made it very clear "everyone thinks we suck" so it would sit very well for them to be an underdog for the second straight game. In no way would they use that as motivation whatsoever. I'd be scared of fading the Pats as dogs, but the Saints have been very good in these spots. This game, by the way, is the ultimate nightmare for Falcons fans. The team they hate more than anything (New Orleans) would be spending time in their locker room for two weeks (NFC gets the Falcons locker room, it's just the rules) and would have to be rooting for the team who beat them in the Super Bowl (New England) after they led 28-3 to win another title by taking out the Saints. Falcons fans would definitely (?) be rooting for the Patriots, but it would still be a worst-case scenario.

Rams (pk) vs. Patriots, O/U 57.5

This one really surprises me. I get the Rams are good. They're very good. They can run the football and stop the run, which is a problem for the Patriots. But you're telling me that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady aren't favored over Sean McVay and Jared Goff? That's crazy talk. This a situation where Belichick gets two weeks to prepare and he's going to be an underdog to a guy coaching his fourth playoff game and a third-year quarterback? COME ON. Seriously I would take the Patriots big time in that spot and feel comfortable about it.