Five bold Buccaneers predictions for 2019 NFL season: Arians revives Winston's career, rookie linebacker emerges

It's a new era in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers.

After back-to-back 5-11 seasons and last-place finishes in the NFC South, the Buccaneers parted ways with head coach Dirk Koetter and brought Bruce Arians out of retirement to try and lead them into a positive trajectory. Along with the arrival of Arians, the Bucs hired former Jets head coach Todd Bowles as their defensive coordinator, so there is essentially an entire new masthead when it comes to the staff.

On the roster, receivers Adam Humphries (free agency, Titans) and DeSean Jackson (traded, Eagles) departed the franchise, while the team also cut longtime defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Those were the big names that walked out the door in some capacity, but they did beef of their defense by adding linebacker Devin White in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in free agency.

With Jameis Winston heading into a pivotal fifth year of his NFL career, a retooled roster and new coaching staff at the helm, the Buccaneers are trying to make some noise in 2019. On that subject, let's jump into our five bold predictions for the Buccaneers this season, which includes calls on the development of Winston, how Bruce Arians fares in Year 1 and what Tampa's first-round pick looks like out of the gate.

1. Jameis Winston has the best statistical year of his career

Head coach Bruce Arians is a quarterback whisperer, and for his next trick, he's going to help Jameis Winston turn in the best statistical year of his career in 2019. As we've seen throughout his career, Arians has coached up quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer to have tremendous success in the league by catering the offense around their skill set. Now that he's running the show in Tampa Bay, Winston is going to be the biggest beneficiary of his arrival.

The former No. 1 overall pick in 2015 has immense talent, but he hasn't truly been able to put it together to translate into team success or live up to his fullest statistical potential. With Arians, Winston is in position to go well over his career-high 4,090 yards passing, especially with weapons like receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with tight end O.J. Howard. With Arians' tutelage, Winston will look to follow in the footsteps of Carson Palmer. When Arians arrived in Arizona, he worked with Palmer to correct several mechanical issues that led to limited turnovers moving forward in his career. The same will happen to Winston.

The biggest question for Winston is his health. He hasn't been able to play a full 16 game season since 2016. As long as he can stay on the field, Winston is primed for a breakout campaign in 2019 in this new Arians offensive system.

2. Mike Evans leads the NFL in receiving yards

Even with the ups and downs of Fitz-magic and Jameis Winston being off and on the field, Mike Evans was able to finish third among pass catchers with 1,524 receiving yards. That was a career-high for Evans in 2018, but there's no reason to doubt that he can't one-up those totals and rack up more receiving yards than any other wideout in the league next season.

Under new head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers won't be shy at letting the ball fly around. With their defense set to be so-so again in 2019, they'll have to air it out to win games. That's where a revamped Tampa Bay offense and more consistent quarterback play from Winston could do wonders for Evans.

Because of all that, he'll have a start to the season that will be reminiscent of Vikings' Adam Thielen's hot jump into 2018 where he turned in eight-straight games of at least 100 yards receiving.

Evans has never had a season where he didn't go over a thousand yards receiving in his career, but, for the first time in his five years in the league, no one will go further than him in 2019.

3. Devin White wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Buccaneers used the No. 5 overall pick at the 2019 NFL Draft to bring LSU linebacker Devin White into the fold. That selection will prove to produce immediate results as White will contend and win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

White's first year in the NFL will look a lot like reining DROY in Colts linebacker Darius Leonard after he led the league in tackles with 163. At LSU, White dazzled with his tremendous speed and tackling ability. That will translate well into the NFL and will should result in over 100 tackles for the Buccaneers next season.

With defensive tackles like Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh clogging the line of scrimmage, running backs will likely kick it outside, which will open the door for White to pile up the stats and earn him some hardware in the process.

4. Bucs go 9-7, earn a Wild Card spot

Until further notice, the New Orleans Saints have the NFC South sign, sealed and delivered. Tampa is not getting that crown this year. What they can and will do, however, is be in the Wild Card hunt throughout all of the second half. The Buccaneers shouldn't fear the Falcons or Panthers in the division as they can go toe-to-toe with either of them on a given week, especially now with Arians taking ahold of the offense and righting the ship with quarterback Jameis Winston.

From Week 10 until the end of the season, the Bucs will feel the comforts of home in five of their remaining eight contests, which should help them pile up a few key wins to squeak into the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

5. Bruce Arians wins Coach of the Year for the third time

If I have the Buccaneers breaking their postseason drought and Jameis Winston is unlocked, Coach of the Year has to go to Arians, right?

Arians won the award for the first time in 2012 as a member of the Colts when he was holding down the fort for Chuck Pagano as he battled leukemia. That performance earned him the head coaching gig for the Cardinals where he won the award again in 2014. Now with the Buccaneers, Arians is in position to earn the third of his coaching career.

Upon arrival, Arians hasn't held back his high expectations by saying that he believes this team can compete out of the gate. Well, they are still a long ways away from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, but Year 1 of Arians era in Tampa goes just about as well as you can imagine.