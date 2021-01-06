Ever since dismissing Doug Marrone as their head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly been eyeing longtime college coach Urban Meyer as their preferred replacement. But that didn't stop them from meeting with another offensive mind on Wednesday. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, the Jaguars hosted Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for a virtual interview, marking the fifth team that has either spoken with or requested to speak with the Andy Reid assistant this offseason.

Bieniemy, whose Chiefs are enjoying a first-round bye during the first week of the playoffs, also interviewed for the New York Jets' head coaching vacancy, per Schefter. He previously met with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the Houston Texans as the only team with an opening to not schedule an interview.

The Jags are also scheduled to meet with the Falcons' Raheem Morris and the San Francisco 49ers' Robert Saleh this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Bieniemy, however, represents the only other prominent offensive coach Jacksonville is currently slated to speak with -- outside of Meyer, who reportedly remains a coveted candidate.

The 51-year-old Bieniemy is widely considered one of this offseason's top candidates for a head coaching gig. He's spent the last three seasons as Reid's offensive coordinator in Kansas City, helping oversee the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning attack in 2019. Prior to that, he served five years as the team's running backs coach. He also spent five years with the Minnesota Vikings as both a RBs coach and assistant head coach.