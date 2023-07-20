Apparently, it's fashion week in the NFL. We've already seen three teams unveil a new helmet or uniform this week, and now, we can add the Indianapolis Colts to that list.

For the first time in franchise history, the Colts will be wearing a black helmet, and they unveiled the new helmet Thursday.

The new helmet will be worn for one game in 2023, which will come in a home game against the Browns on Oct. 22 (Week 7).

Not only will the Colts be wearing a new helmet that day, but they'll also be unveiling a new uniform. The new look will have the Colts going blue from head-to-toe with a blue jersey being paired with blue pants.

This new uniform combination marks a huge change for the Colts, who have been wearing almost the same exact uniforms for their entire existence. Since their expansion year in 1953, the Colts have almost exclusively worn a white helmet with the exception of three seasons (1954-56) when they wore a blue one. (They also wore the blue one as a throwback in 2010.)

As for their all-blue uniforms, the Colts did have an all-blue color rush uniform, but the one they'll be wearing this year is a different shade of blue.

The Colts now join the Browns, Seahawks and Vikings as team that have unveiled a new look this week.