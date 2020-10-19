The Philadelphia Eagles are already decimated on offense, and now they've lost one of the game's best running backs and tight ends for multiple weeks. Miles Sanders, who leads all NFL running backs with 6.13 yards per carry, has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New York Giants with a knee injury. Sanders is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles will also be without Zach Ertz for up to a month, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Ertz, who has struggled this season, has the most receptions for a tight end through a player's first 112 games in NFL history (549) -- another crucial loss for the offense. Philadelphia is also projected to have Malik Jackson and Jack Driscoll out for two weeks, per Mortensen. The Eagles have depth at defensive tackle to sustain Jackson's absence -- Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave -- but Driscoll was the backup right tackle to Lane Johnson, who missed the past game with an ankle injury that has limited him all season.

Philadelphia is expected to get some players back this week, namely DeSean Jackson -- who has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Alshon Jeffery has missed the whole season recovering from a LisFranc injury from last December, but is close to returning to the lineup. The Eagles also have a challenge of playing on a short week, making matters even more complicated.

"Alshon and DeSean have been practicing with us and DeSean last week and so obviously optimistic," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "Short week. You don't know how guys are going to respond physically. We'll see where they are at because we don't -- with short weeks, we don't get actual live reps in practice, so we keep everything more of the traditional walk-through.

"And so that's kind of where we're at. Lane Johnson is in that same boat with those two guys."

The Eagles are expected to go with a running back-by-committee of Boston Scott and Corey Clement with Sanders out, with Pederson also mentioning 2020 fifth-round pick Jason Huntley and undrafted free agent Adrian Killins entering the mix. If Johnson can't play Thursday, the Eagles could go with Brett Toth -- who signed with the practice squad last week -- at right tackle.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Jalen Reagor are also eligible to come off injured reserve this week, but the Eagles have yet to make an announcement on their status. Philadelphia had Richard Rodgers and Jason Croom -- who also signed to the practice squad three weeks ago -- finish Sunday's game at tight end.

The Eagles are beat up on offense, but reinforcements are coming -- and they are still right in the thick of the NFC East race.