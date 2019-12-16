Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Saints vs. Colts picks, best predictions from expert who's 26-14

The Indianapolis Colts look to snap their three-game losing streak when they battle the NFC South-champion New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Indianapolis (6-7) was tied for first in the AFC South before its skid began and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. The Colts, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games against teams with a winning home record, are coming off a 38-35 loss at Tampa Bay in which they allowed a 14-point lead slip away in the second half. New Orleans (10-3) scored on its first four possessions against San Francisco's top-ranked defense last Sunday and held a 13-point advantage before dropping a 48-46 decision at home.

Saints vs. Colts spread: New Orleans -9

Saints vs. Colts over-under: 48 points

Saints vs. Colts money line: New Orleans -429, Indianapolis +330

IND: RB Marlon Mack has 205 carries this season without a fumble

NO: QB Drew Brees has thrown one interception in his last five games

Hartstein knows New Orleans possesses the fifth-ranked run defense (94.2 yards) in the league but will be challenged in its quest for a championship. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (foot) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) were placed on season-ending injured reserve following the game versus the 49ers. Defensive end Cameron Jordan leads the club with a career-high 13.5 sacks, which puts him third in the league after 14 weeks.

Quarterback Drew Brees, who guided New Orleans to season-highs in points and first downs (28) last week, is coming off a performance in which he threw five touchdown passes and needs three more to pass Peyton Manning (539) for first place in league history.

Despite its offensive ability, New Orleans is no guarantee to cover the Saints vs. Colts spread on Monday Night Football.

That's because the Colts are hoping Marcus Johnson emerges as a top-flight receiver after his performance against the Buccaneers. The third-year player from the University of Texas recorded the first 100-yard outing of his career, making three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a pair of touchdown passes in last week's setback, matching his total from the previous five games. The 26-year-old has been picked off only six times this season, throwing only three interceptions in his last seven contests.

