The Kansas City Chiefs are possibly looking to give Patrick Mahomes a new pass-catching weapon later this month in the NFL Draft. Before they ultimately decide to make that pick, however, they let their MVP quarterback test drive at least one of the top receiver prospects: Zay Flowers.

The Boston College wide receiver was in Texas earlier this month to work out with Mahomes at the request of the Chiefs. After the workout, what did Mahomes say about Flowers? Should the Chiefs use their first draft pick on him?

"He has fun with all those guys," Veach said with a laugh. "I mean, I don't know how much you can get from a 20-minute throwing session. (He) looked quick -- you know. (He) was in shape but no, he likes it. And I think it was couple of quarterbacks.

"The Niners had a quarterback down there, too. I think with players like that -- you see him work out at the Pro Day (and) at the combine (and) I think it speaks more about the kid just wanting to be around great players, so that's certainly a positive."

This is a tad uncommon for the Chiefs -- or any team -- to have a public workout with the quarterback going through a throwing session with a prospect. While clubs routinely work out prospects, it's rare that the team brings in their quarterback and has the two go through a throwing session.

"It's no secret Pat's down there on a college campus and he's working out with pro players from other teams, he's working out with college players (and) I think some high school players are there," Veach said. "So these good players and the agents, they know where the good players are and they connect and they have a workout.

"It wasn't like it was a private indoor facility that was closed off to the public. I think there's a documentary about Patrick going on right now, so there's a lot of cameras there, but no, it's just a really good job by the agent and the player just getting in contact with those guys and getting in the throwing lines."

Before this last-minute request, Flowers -- who is CBS Sports' No. 3 wide receiver prospect -- had thought his pre-draft process was over following a visit with the Titans on in mid-April. However, when it's the defending Super Bowl champions and Mahomes on the other line, you squeeze that workout into your schedule. Flowers has been a popular man during the pre-draft process. On top of this latest workout with Mahomes and a visit to Tennessee, he has logged top 30 visits with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

As it relates to the Chiefs, they did see JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman depart in free agency this offseason. Currently, the wide receiver position is headlined by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, so they do seem to be in need of another high-upside pass-catcher like Flowers.

"I think it was really smart by the kid (Flowers) and the agent," Veach said. "But Pat has a lot of fun with that. I think it's really cool that he's welcoming to all these guys. Whether it be other players from other pro teams, college (and) even high school guys. It's pretty cool that those guys get to say that they threw with Pat Mahomes."

The question for Kansas City will center around whether or not Flowers will be on the board when they are on the clock at No. 31 overall. In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Flowers being taken at No. 15 overall to the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, fellow CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso has Flowers coming off the board at No. 25 to the Giants. So, it does seem like the Chiefs would need to trade up into the 20s to have a realistic shot at Flowers if he is the wide receiver they covet.

At Boston College, Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine to go along with a 1.53 10-yard split.