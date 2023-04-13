The Green Bay Packers need to ace their trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the subsequent 2023 NFL Draft. The moves they make over the next few weeks will go a long way toward shaping the future of the Green and Gold for years to come. In order to project moves the Packers could make in terms of going up or down the the draft's opening round, knowing the compensation they receive from the New York Jets in a likely deal is critical.

Here's what a potential Packers-Jets trade could look like:

Packers receive: No. 42 (second round), No. 43 (second round), 2024 conditional second-round pick (becomes a first if Rodgers plays for Jets in 2024)

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has shown an inclination to move around in Round 1, executing first-round trades in each of his first three drafts as GM in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

2018

The Packers traded down with the New Orleans Saints and then back up with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft in order to land Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander with the 18th overall pick in Gutekunst's first draft in charge.

Packers received: No. 27 (first round), No. 147 (fifth round), 2019 first-round pick

No. 14 (first round, drafted DL Marcus Davenport) Packers received: No. 18 (first round), No. 248 (seventh round)

This movement ended up being a significant win for the Packers as Alexander has blossomed into one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, warranting a four-year, $84 million contract extension.

2019

Green Bay once again traded up for secondary help in 2019 after it had already selected linebacker Rashan Gary 12th overall earlier that night. Gutekunst sent the Saints' first-round pick he acquired a year ago (the 30th pick of the 2019 draft) to the Seahawks along with two fourth-round picks to slide up to the 21st overall pick. Green Bay selected safety Darnell Savage out of Maryland with this pick, which hasn't aged as well as Alexander over the years. He enters his fifth-year option season in 2023 after an up-and-down 2022.

Packers received: No. 21 (first round, selected safety Darnell Savage)

2020

This was the first-round trade-up that will shape the Packers' future for years to come: the Jordan Love trade. Gutekunst opted to send the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick to move up four spots from No. 30 to 26. That gave him the ability to select Love right after Green Bay went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game in Year One under head coach Matt LaFleur, which directly led to the awkward situation the team is in right now.

Packers received: No. 26 (first round, selected quarterback Jordan Love)

With Gutekunst's willingness to deal in Round 1 in mind, here are a few moves he could make on April 27 after receiving the package of picks -- No. 42, No. 43, 2024 conditional second-round pick (becomes a first if Rodgers plays for Jets in 2024) -- for Rodgers from the Jets listed above. Spoiler alert: All three of the suggested moves will be trades down because Green Bay needs as many young, affordable players as possible given the effects trading Rodgers' contract will have on its cap space.

Trade down to No. 21

Packers get: 2023 first (No. 21), 2023 second (No. 54), 2024 third round

The Packers and the Chargers are two teams going in opposite directions. As Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari said Tuesday, the Packers are rebuilding. They need as many young, cost-controlled players as possible to start fresh around Love. Sliding back six slots while picking up an additional second-round pick, plus a future third helps accomplish that goal. The Chargers are probably an additional playmaker away offensively from making another leap, so they look to snag one of the draft's top receivers or tight ends at 15.

Trade down to No. 27

Packers get: 2023 first (No. 27), 2023 third (No. 91), 2024 first

This trade is reminiscent of Gutekunst's first draft day trade back in 2018 with the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay acquires the exact same pick, the 27th overall selection, in addition to a mid-round pick and a future first. Buffalo is rumored to have a desire in trading up to add either a top interior offensive lineman, like Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence, or an offensive skill player like Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston or Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The Packers pounce on that desire and continue to add assets to their draft capital portfolio.

Trade down to No. 31

Packers get: 2023 first (No. 31), 2023 third (No. 95), 2024 first, 2024 third

This trade only occurs if the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have a specific wide receiver prospect in mind like Smith-Njigba or Johnston. Patrick Mahomes tied an NFL record with 28 passing touchdowns to running backs and tight ends last season, sharing that distinction with Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle (1963). Perhaps head coach Andy Reid would like to see more production at the receiver spot to lessen Travis Kelce's burden as he ages into his mid-30s. If that's the case, then the Packers pick up even more future assets to restock their roster around Love.