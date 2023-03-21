usatsi-bijan-robinson-texas.jpg

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Salpointe Catholic in Arizona, Robinson lived up to his billing as the nation's No. 1 high school running back with the Longhorns. Robinson averaged more than eight yards per carry as a freshman, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore and won the award for the nation's best running back this past season, totaling nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone a whopping 20 times.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Robinson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
  • Interesting fact: His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowl RB during his six-year NFL career

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 1 RB | Overall: No. 7 | Rating: 91.63 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

  • Ryan Wilson: Bills (No. 27)
  • Chris Trapasso: Bengals (No. 28)
  • Josh Edwards: Chargers (No. 21)
  • Pete Prisco: Cowboys (No. 26)
  • Kyle Stackpole: Chargers (No. 21)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 16.7 (RB1)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 215 lbs | Arms: 31 1/8" | Hands: 9 3/4"

  • 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.52 seconds
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
  • Vertical jump: 37 inches

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons.

Strengths

  • Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing
  • Great size to be an every-down back
  • Good pass-catcher
  • Good top-end speed
  • Holds up well in pass protection

Weaknesses

  • Has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons
  • Short-yardage situations
  • Running with power

College stats

Rushing stats

YearGamesAttemptsYardsYPCTD
2022122581,5806.118

2021

10

195

1,127 
5.811
20209867038.24

Receiving stats

YearGamesRecYardsYPCTD

2022

12

19

314

16.5

2

2021

10

26

295

11.3

4

202091519613.12

College Accolades

Honors

  • 2022: Doak Walker Award (nation's best RB)
  • 2022: Unanimous first-team All-American (fourth Texas RB to receive honor)
  • 2022: Dave Campbell's Texas Football Best Running Back and a first-team All-Texas selection
  • 2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big 12 (coaches, Associated Press)
  • 2021: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2020: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year
  • 2020: Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP

Notable statistics

  • Career: Fourth in program history in rushing yards (3,410) and touchdowns (41 - 33 rushing, eight receiving)
  • Career: Most receiving touchdowns (eight) by a Texas RB 
  • 2020: School records for yards per carry in a game (19.1 at Kansas State) and in a season (8.2)
  • 2020: Only FBS player to rush for at least 170 yards on 10 or fewer carries multiple times in a season over past 20 years
  • 2020: First freshman to lead team in all-purpose yards in a season since 2001 (Cedric Benson)

247Sports profile

High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9928)

  • National: 15 | RB: 1 | Arizona: 2 | All-time: 294

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), second-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection, left high school as Arizona's career all-time leader in touchdowns (114) and rushing yards (7,036)

Check out Bijan Robinson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.