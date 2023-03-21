Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Salpointe Catholic in Arizona, Robinson lived up to his billing as the nation's No. 1 high school running back with the Longhorns. Robinson averaged more than eight yards per carry as a freshman, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore and won the award for the nation's best running back this past season, totaling nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone a whopping 20 times.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Robinson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

About

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Tucson, Arizona

: Tucson, Arizona Interesting fact: His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowl RB during his six-year NFL career

Position: No. 1 RB | Overall: No. 7 | Rating: 91.63 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Bills (No. 27)

Bills (No. 27) Chris Trapasso: Bengals (No. 28)

Bengals (No. 28) Josh Edwards: Chargers (No. 21)



Chargers (No. 21) Pete Prisco: Cowboys (No. 26)

Cowboys (No. 26) Kyle Stackpole: Chargers (No. 21)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 16.7 (RB1)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 215 lbs | Arms: 31 1/8" | Hands: 9 3/4"

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

4.46 seconds 10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

1.52 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

10 feet, 4 inches Vertical jump: 37 inches

NFL comparison

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Scouting report

Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons.

Strengths

Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing

Great size to be an every-down back

Good pass-catcher

Good top-end speed

Holds up well in pass protection



Weaknesses

Has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons

Short-yardage situations

Running with power



College stats

Rushing stats

Year Games Attempts Yards YPC TD 2022 12 258 1,580 6.1 18 2021 10 195 1,127

5.8 11 2020 9 86 703 8.2 4

Receiving stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 12 19 314 16.5 2 2021 10 26 295 11.3 4 2020 9 15 196 13.1 2

College Accolades

Honors

2022: Doak Walker Award (nation's best RB)

2022: Unanimous first-team All-American (fourth Texas RB to receive honor)

2022: Dave Campbell's Texas Football Best Running Back and a first-team All-Texas selection

2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big 12 (coaches, Associated Press)

2021: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2020: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

2020: Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP

Notable statistics

Career: Fourth in program history in rushing yards (3,410) and touchdowns (41 - 33 rushing, eight receiving)



Career: Most receiving touchdowns (eight) by a Texas RB

2020: School records for yards per carry in a game (19.1 at Kansas State) and in a season (8.2)

2020: Only FBS player to rush for at least 170 yards on 10 or fewer carries multiple times in a season over past 20 years

2020: First freshman to lead team in all-purpose yards in a season since 2001 (Cedric Benson)

High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9928)

National: 15 | RB: 1 | Arizona: 2 | All-time: 294

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), second-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection, left high school as Arizona's career all-time leader in touchdowns (114) and rushing yards (7,036)

Check out Bijan Robinson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.