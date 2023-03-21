Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Salpointe Catholic in Arizona, Robinson lived up to his billing as the nation's No. 1 high school running back with the Longhorns. Robinson averaged more than eight yards per carry as a freshman, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore and won the award for the nation's best running back this past season, totaling nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone a whopping 20 times.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Robinson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
About
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
- Interesting fact: His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowl RB during his six-year NFL career
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 RB | Overall: No. 7 | Rating: 91.63 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Bills (No. 27)
- Chris Trapasso: Bengals (No. 28)
- Josh Edwards: Chargers (No. 21)
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys (No. 26)
- Kyle Stackpole: Chargers (No. 21)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 16.7 (RB1)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 215 lbs | Arms: 31 1/8" | Hands: 9 3/4"
- 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.52 seconds
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
- Vertical jump: 37 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons.
Strengths
- Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing
- Great size to be an every-down back
- Good pass-catcher
- Good top-end speed
- Holds up well in pass protection
Weaknesses
- Has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons
- Short-yardage situations
- Running with power
College stats
Rushing stats
|Year
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2022
|12
|258
|1,580
|6.1
|18
2021
10
195
|1,127
|5.8
|11
|2020
|9
|86
|703
|8.2
|4
Receiving stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
2022
12
19
314
16.5
2
2021
10
26
295
11.3
4
|2020
|9
|15
|196
|13.1
|2
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: Doak Walker Award (nation's best RB)
- 2022: Unanimous first-team All-American (fourth Texas RB to receive honor)
- 2022: Dave Campbell's Texas Football Best Running Back and a first-team All-Texas selection
- 2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big 12 (coaches, Associated Press)
- 2021: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
- 2020: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year
- 2020: Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP
Notable statistics
- Career: Fourth in program history in rushing yards (3,410) and touchdowns (41 - 33 rushing, eight receiving)
- Career: Most receiving touchdowns (eight) by a Texas RB
- 2020: School records for yards per carry in a game (19.1 at Kansas State) and in a season (8.2)
- 2020: Only FBS player to rush for at least 170 yards on 10 or fewer carries multiple times in a season over past 20 years
- 2020: First freshman to lead team in all-purpose yards in a season since 2001 (Cedric Benson)
247Sports profile
High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9928)
- National: 15 | RB: 1 | Arizona: 2 | All-time: 294
High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), second-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection, left high school as Arizona's career all-time leader in touchdowns (114) and rushing yards (7,036)
