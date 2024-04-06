The New England Patriots have a need at quarterback, obviously. They brought journeyman Jacoby Brissett, whom they drafted in 2016, back this offseason and into a quarterback room that is now comprised of him, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have the third overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which features a class in which three quarterbacks have separated themselves: USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels. However, SportsLine's Jason La Canfora is reporting that "multiple GMs believe New England would prefer to move down this year."

Why? Well according to La Canfora, it would be so that the team could fill holes at cornerback, wide receiver and defensive tackle and then look to take a quarterback in 2025 when less teams are starving for a new passer.

If the Patriots really are looking to trade down, here are four potential trade partners, what New England could get in return and who it could then take with some of the assets it would get back in a deal. These picks will be made with the idea that the Patriots will wait until next year to take a Round 1 quarterback.

Deal: The Patriots trade their 2024 third overall pick for the Giants' sixth overall pick, 2024 second-round pick via Seahawks (47th overall), 2024 fourth-round pick (107 overall), 2025 first-round pick

Patriots end up with: LSU WR Malik Nabers

Adding Nabers, who is either the draft's second best or best wide receiver prospect depending on who you talk to, in addition to the extra picks listed above is a massive win. Right now, New England's wide receiver room profiles as a group of WR3s at best: K.J. Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor.

Nabers possesses the speed (4.35 unofficial 40 time from LSU's Pro Day) and the route-running chops to separate on short, intermediate and deep routes, thanks to his explosion off the line and fluidity as a route runner. New England gets its new WR1.

Deal: The Patriots trade their 2024 third overall pick for the Vikings' 11th overall pick, 23rd overall pick (Browns' pick acquired by Texans and then Vikings), 2025 first-round pick

Patriots end up with: Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga (11th overall), LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (23rd overall)

The Patriots need a left tackle, so they go out and acquire a mountain-like blocker in Fuaga, who is 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds. He is a menace as a run blocker, and he has plenty of upside as a pass blocker.

Brian Thomas Jr. is a touchdown machine: His 17 receiving touchdowns were the most in college football in 2023. He is a bona fide deep threat (17.3 yards per catch in 2023) with great burst off of the line of scrimmage. Plus, his frame (6-3, 209 pounds) allows him to win over the top of many defensive backs. Thomas also possesses the leave-you-in-the-dust type of speed that leads to turning deep catches into touchdowns. Patriots have a new left tackle and WR1.

Deal: The Patriots trade their 2024 third overall pick for the Broncos' 12th overall pick, 2024 third-round pick (76th overall), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick

Patriots end up with: Florida State defensive end Jared Verse

Matthew Judon needs a pass-rush partner, and 2023 second-round pick Keion White failed to stand out as a rookie. The teams that make runs in the playoffs have deep defensive fronts capable of pressuring opposing quarterbacks late in games. New head coach Jerod Mayo, a former linebacker himself, recognizes that and opts for Verse.

He led the ACC in quarterback pressures (98) and co-led the conference in sacks (18.0) across the last two seasons. In 2023, his 19.9% quarterback pressure rate ranked as the third highest in the FBS. Verse is perhaps the 2024 draft class' best in terms of utilizing a bull-rush move to knock offensive tackles back into their quarterbacks to blow up plays. New England adds a foundational building block to its defense.

Deal: The Patriots trade their 2024 third overall pick for the Raiders' 13th overall pick, 2024 third-round pick (77th overall), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick

Patriots end up with: Washington OT Troy Fautanu

Fautanu earned the 2023 Morris Trophy, which honors the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12. He graded out as the fifth-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in college football last season, according to Pro Football Focus (88.2), and he only allowed two sacks in 1,161 pass-blocking snaps in 2022 and 2023.

Fautanu provides the bookend left tackle needed to protect the eventual quarterback of the future in New England.