History is made over the course of an NFL season, and 2023 will be no different. With the passing game taking over the league, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen are setting new precedents for quarterbacks. Justin Jefferson is doing the same for wide receivers as he's set to obliterate the marks for a wide receiver after his first four seasons.

Other players are set to rewrite the record books in 2023, starting with Travis Kelce as he climbs the all-time tight end rankings. Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are also on the verge of setting a new standard for running quarterbacks.

Here are 34 players on the verge of milestones to watch out as the season sets to kick off this week:

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 180 REC 100 REC YDs 1516 REC TD 14 FL 0 View Profile

Needs 100 receptions to become the third player ever to accomplish the feat in four or more consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (six, 2013-2018) and Marvin Harrison (four, 1999-2002).

Needs 1,500 receiving yards to become the first player to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.

Needs 100 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions to join Marvin Harrison (1999-2002) as the only players ever to reach those marks in four consecutive seasons.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.3 YDs 4283 TD 35 INT 14 YD/Att 7.55 View Profile

Needs 35 touchdown passes to become the first player ever with at least 35 in four consecutive seasons.

Needs 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes to become the second player ever to reach those marks in four consecutive seasons, joining Drew Brees (nine from 2008-2016).

Needs 29 combined passing and rushing touchdowns to surpass Patrick Mahomes (204 combined touchdowns) for the most by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history. Allen has 176 combined passing and rushing touchdowns (138 passing, 38 rushing).

Needs six rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback ever with at least six in each of his first six seasons, and surpass Steve Young (43) for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history. Only Cam Newton (75) has more.

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • #89 TAR 113 REC 73 REC YDs 847 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Needs 1,243 receiving yards to surpass Rob Gronkowski (5,555) for the most ever by a tight end in his first six seasons. Andrews has 4,313 receiving yards in his first five seasons.

Can become the fourth player since 1982 to lead the NFL in sacks in consecutive seasons, joining Mark

Can join Reggie White (1986-1988) as the only players since 1982 with at least 15 sacks in three consecutive NFL seasons.

Can join Reggie White (1986-1988) as the only players since 1982 with at least 15 sacks in three consecutive NFL seasons.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

Needs 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes to join Dan Marino as the only players ever to reach those marks in three of their first four seasons.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 60.8 YDs 3522 TD 24 INT 14 YD/Att 7.02 View Profile

Needs 4,778 passing yards to become the third player ever with 40,000 passing yards in his first 10 seasons, joining Matt Ryan (41,796) and Peyton Manning (41,626). Carr has 35,222 passing yards in nine seasons.

Needs 3,000 passing yards to become the third player ever to reach the mark in each of his first 10 seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

Needs 299 completions to join Matt Ryan (3,630) as the only players ever with at least 3,500 in their first 10 seasons. Carr has 3,201 career completions.

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 302 Yds 1525 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Needs 950 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns to become the third player ever to reach those marks in each of his first six seasons, joining Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Brandin Cooks DAL • WR • #3 TAR 93 REC 57 REC YDs 699 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Needs 1,000 receiving yards to become the first player ever to record at least 1,000 in a season for five different franchises.

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 65.9 YDs 4547 TD 29 INT 14 YD/Att 7.07 View Profile

Needs 25 touchdown passes to become the fifth player ever to reach the mark in nine consecutive seasons, joining Peyton Manning (13), Drew Brees (11), Philip Rivers (11) and Tom Brady (10).

Stefon Diggs BUF • WR • #14 TAR 154 REC 108 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Needs 100 receptions to become the third player ever to reach the mark in four consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (six from 2013-2018) and Marvin Harrison (four from 1999- 2002).

Needs 100 receptions and 10 touchdown receptions to become the fourth player ever to reach those marks in three consecutive seasons, joining Marvin Harrison (four from 1999-2002), Davante Adams (three from 2020-22, active streak) and Antonio Brown (three from 2014-2016).

Needs 97 receptions to become the fourth player ever with 800 receptions in his first nine seasons, joining Marvin Harrison (845), Antonio Brown (837) and Torry Holt (805).

Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • #30 Att 204 Yds 915 TD 13 FL 3 View Profile

Needs 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 scrimmage touchdowns to become the fifth player ever to reach those marks in three consecutive seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (six from 2002-2007), Shaun Alexander (five from 2001-2005), Terrell Davis (three from 1996-1998) and Jerry Rice (three from 1993-1995).

Needs 15 scrimmage touchdowns to join Priest Holmes as the only undrafted players in the common draft era to reach that mark in three career seasons.

Needs 1,500 scrimmage yards to join Arian Foster as the only undrafted players in the common-draft era to reach that mark in four career seasons.

Needs 100 receptions to join Christian McCaffrey as the only running backs ever to record 100 catches in multiple seasons.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Needs 1,000 receiving yards to join Jerry Rice (11 from 1986-1996) as the only players ever with 1,000 in 10 consecutive seasons.



Can become first player to start career with 1,000 receiving yards in 10 consecutive seasons.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

Needs 1,000 rushing yards to join Lamar Jackson (2019-2020) as the only quarterbacks ever with 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons.

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 349 Yds 1538 TD 13 FL 3 View Profile

Needs 10 rushing touchdowns to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in six consecutive seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (nine) and Adrian Peterson (seven).

Needs one game with 200 rushing yards to surpass Adrian Peterson (six) and O.J. Simpson (six) for the most such games in NFL history.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 68.2 YDs 4739 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Needs 4,000 passing yards to become the first player ever to accomplish the feat in each of his first four seasons.

Needs 2,330 passing yards to surpass Peyton Manning (16,418) for the most ever by a player in his first four seasons. Herbert has 14,089 passing yards in his first three seasons.

Needs 77 completions to surpass Ryan Tannehill (1,392) for the most ever by a player in his first four seasons. Herbert has 1,316 completions in his first three seasons.

Needs 30 touchdown passes to join Dan Marino as the only players ever to reach the mark in three of their first four seasons.

Needs 21 touchdown passes to surpass Patrick Mahomes (114) for the second-most ever by a player in his first four seasons. Only Dan Marino (142) has more. Herbert has 94 touchdown passes in his first three seasons.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 170 REC 119 REC YDs 1710 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Needs six touchdown receptions to become the fifth player ever to reach the mark in each of his first eight seasons, joining Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Don Hutson and Randy Moss.

Needs 110 receptions to become the third player ever to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (three from 2013-2015) and Wes Welker (three from 2007-2009).

Needs one game with 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards to tie Antonio Brown (10), Andre Johnson (10), Julio Jones (10) and Jerry Rice (10) for the most ever. Hill has nine such games in his career.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.5 YDs 3701 TD 22 INT 6 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Needs 10 rushing touchdowns to join Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks ever with 10 in three career

Needs four rushing touchdowns to become the third quarterback ever with 30 in his first four seasons, joining Cam Newton (33) and Josh Allen (31). Hurts has 26 rushing touchdowns in three seasons.

Needs three rushing touchdowns in his first five games to surpass Cam Newton (28) for the most ever by a quarterback in his first 50 career games.

Needs three games with at least two rushing touchdowns to surpass Cam Newton (10) for the most ever by a quarterback. Hurts has eight career games accomplishing the feat.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Needs 563 rushing yards to become the third quarterback ever with 5,000 in his career, joining Michael Vick (6,109) and Cam Newton (5,628). Jackson enters 2023 with 4,437 career rushing yards.

Needs 500 rushing yards to become the first quarterback ever to reach the mark in each of his first six seasons, and the fourth quarterback to do it in six career seasons, joining Cam Newton (seven), Randall Cunningham (six) and Michael Vick (six).

Needs eight games with 50 rushing yards to surpass Michael Vick (54) for the most such games ever by quarterback. Jackson enters the season with 47 in his career.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Needs 688 receiving yards to surpass Michael Thomas (5,512) for the most ever by a player in his first four seasons. Jefferson has 4,825 in his first three years.

Needs 1,250 receiving yards to become the first player ever to accomplish the feat in each of his first four seasons.

Needs 1,500 receiving yards to become the third player ever to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.

Needs 175 receiving yards in his first two games to tie Lance Alworth (52 games) as the fastest player ever to reach 5,000 career.

Needs 76 receptions to become the third player ever with at least 400 in his first four seasons, joining Michael Thomas (470) and Jarvis Landry (400).

Needs 85 receptions to join Michael Thomas as the only players ever to accomplish the feat in each of their first four seasons. Jefferson has 324 receptions in his first three years.

Needs 105 receptions to become the fifth player ever to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (four from 2013-2016), Larry Fitzgerald (three from 2015-2017), Jerry Rice (three from 1994-1996) and Wes Welker (three from 2007-2009).

Needs 125 receptions to become the third player ever to reach the mark in consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (2014-2015) and Michael Thomas (2018-2019).

Needs seven touchdown receptions to become the fourth player in NFL history to reach that mark in each of his first four seasons, joining Joey Galloway, Bob Hayes and Randy Moss.

Needs six games with 100 receiving yards to tie Randy Moss (30) for the most ever by a player in his first five seasons (Jefferson is entering his fourth year in the NFL). Jefferson already holds the record (24) for the most such games by a player over his first four years.

Needs three games with 150 receiving yards to surpass Lance Alworth (10) for the most ever by a player in his first four seasons. Jefferson has eight such games in his first three seasons.

Alvin Kamara NO • RB • #41 Att 223 Yds 897 TD 2 FL 4 View Profile

Needs 54 catches to surpass Roger Craig (483) for the most ever by a running back in his first seven seasons. Kamara has 430 in six seasons. Christian McCaffrey (442) can also surpass Craig this season.

Needs 22 receptions in his first 12 games to surpass Roger Craig (451) for the most ever by a running back in his first 100 games.

Needs 594 receiving yards in his first 12 games to surpass Marshall Faulk (4,346) for the most ever by a running back in his first 100 games.

Needs three touchdown receptions and one rushing touchdown to become the third player ever with 50 career rushing touchdowns and 25 career touchdown receptions, joining Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 152 REC 110 REC YDs 1338 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Needs 1,498 receiving yards to surpass Antonio Gates (11,841) for the third most by a tight end in NFL history. Only Tony Gonzalez (15,127), and Jason Witten (13,046) have more. Kelce has 10,344 career receiving yards.

Needs two receptions to surpass Shannon Sharpe (815) for the fourth most by a tight end in NFL history. Only Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228) and Antonio Gates (955) have more. Kelce has 814 career receptions.

Needs 90 receptions to become the third player ever to reach the mark in six consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (six from 2013-2018) and Torry Holt (six from 2002-2007).

Needs 80 receptions to become the fourth player ever to reach the mark in eight consecutive seasons, joining Torry Holt (eight from 2000-2007), Marvin Harrison (eight from 1999-2006) and Jerry Rice (eight from 1989-1996).

Needs six touchdown receptions to surpass Jason Witten (74) for the fifth most by a tight end in NFL history. Only Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111), Rob Gronkowski (92) and Jimmy Graham (85) have more. Kelce has 69 career touchdown receptions.

Needs 10 touchdown receptions to become the fourth tight end ever to reach the mark in four career seasons, joining Rob Gronkowski (five), Antonio Gates (four) and Jimmy Graham (four).

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 86 REC 60 REC YDs 765 REC TD 11 FL 1 View Profile

Can become the fifth tight end ever to reach 6,000 receiving yards within his first seven seasons, joining Travis Kelce (6,465), Jimmy Graham (6,280), Antonio Gates (6,223) and Rob Gronkowski (6,095). Kittle has 5,254 career receiving yards in six years.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.1 YDs 5250 TD 41 INT 12 YD/Att 8.1 View Profile

Needs 5,202 passing yards to surpass Peyton Manning (29,442) for the most ever by a player in his first seven seasons. Mahomes has 24,241 passing yards in his first six years.

Needs 5,000 passing yards to become the second player ever to reach the mark in three career seasons, joining Drew Brees (five).

Needs 4,500 passing yards to become the third player ever to reach the mark in four consecutive seasons, joining Drew Brees (seven from 2010-2016) and Matt Ryan (five from 2012-2016).

Needs 4,000 passing yards to join Peyton Manning as the only players ever to reach the mark in six of their first seven seasons.

Needs 40 touchdown passes to become the third player ever to reach the mark in three career seasons, joining Tom Brady (three) and Aaron Rodgers (three).

Needs 35 touchdown passes to become the first player to reach the mark in four straight seasons, and become the third player ever accomplish the feat in five career seasons, joining Tom Brady (six) and Aaron Rodgers (six).

Needs 29 touchdown passes to surpass Dan Marino (220) for the most ever by a player in his first seven seasons. Mahomes has 192 touchdown passes in his first six seasons.

Needs one game with four touchdown passes to surpass Dan Marino (16) for the most ever by a player in his first seven seasons. Mahomes has 16 such games in his first six seasons.

Needs two games with 400 passing yards to surpass Dan Marino (10 games) for the most ever by a player in his first seven seasons. Mahomes has nine such games in his first six seasons.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 244 Yds 1139 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Can become the fourth running back with four career seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards, joining Marshall Faulk (five), Tiki Barber (four) and Thurman Thomas (four). McCaffrey accomplished the feat in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Needs 80 receptions to join Marshall Faulk as the only running backs in NFL history with five career seasons hitting that number. McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara each have reached 80 in four career seasons.

Needs 42 receptions to surpass Roger Craig (483) for the most by a running back in his first seven seasons. McCaffrey has 442 career receptions.

Needs 244 receiving yards to become the third running back to reach 4,000 within his first seven seasons, joining Marshall Faulk (4,682) and Roger Craig (4,241). McCaffrey has 3,756 career receiving yards.

Needs five touchdown receptions to become the first running back to reach the mark in four seasons during a career.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.4 YDs 2368 TD 14 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Needs 296 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to become the third quarterback ever to reach 2,500 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns within his first five seasons, joining Josh Allen and Cam Newton. Murray has 2,204 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his first four years.

Needs 796 rushing yards to become the fourth quarterback ever to reach 3,000 within his first five seasons, joining Lamar Jackson (4,437), Cam Newton (3,207) and Josh Allen (3,087).

Can become the first player since 2000 to lead the league in tackles in three consecutive seasons.

Needs 13 sacks to become the second player since 1982 to reach the mark in each of his first three NFL seasons, joining Reggie White.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 66.2 YDs 2860 TD 23 INT 15 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

Needs 57 passing yards within his first three games to become the second player ever to reach 25,000 passing and 1,500 rushing yards within his first 100 games, joining Aaron Rodgers. Prescott has 24,943 passing yards and 1,642 rushing yards in 97 career games.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Needs 4,386 passing yards to surpass Philip Rivers (63,440) for the sixth most in NFL history. Rodgers has 59,055 passing yards in his career.

Needs 3,500 passing yards to tie Drew Brees (14 seasons) and Brett Favre (14) for the third-most seasons ever. Only Tom Brady (20) and Peyton Manning (16) have more.

Needs 34 touchdown passes to surpass Brett Favre (508) for the fifth-most in NFL history. Rodgers has 475 career touchdown passes.

Needs 30 touchdown passes to tie Tom Brady (nine seasons), Brett Favre (nine) and Peyton Manning (nine) for the second-most such seasons ever. Only Drew Brees (10) has more.

Needs 25 touchdown passes to tie Drew Brees (14 seasons) for the third-most such seasons ever. Only Tom Brady (17) and Peyton Manning (16) have more.

Needs 25 touchdown passes within his first 13 games to surpass Peyton Manning (244 games) as the fastest ever to reach 500 career touchdown passes. Rodgers has 475 touchdown passes in 230 games.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 68.0 YDs 2087 TD 10 INT 8 YD/Att 6.89 View Profile

Needs 525 passing yards within his first nine games to surpass Peyton Manning (52,606) for the third-most ever by a player in his first 200 games, and needs 2,268 passing yards within his first nine games to surpass Matt Ryan (54,349) for second most. Only Drew Brees (55,439) has more over a player's first 200 NFL contests. Stafford has 52,082 passing yards in 191 career games.

Needs 4,942 passing yards to surpass Eli Manning (57,023) for the 10th most in NFL history.

Needs 10 touchdown passes to surpass Fran Tarkenton (342) for the 11th most in NFL history, and 34 to surpass Eli Manning (366) for 10th- most. Stafford has 333 career touchdown passes.

Needs two 50-yard field goals to surpass Sebastian Janikowski (58) for the second most in NFL history. Only Matt Prater (71) has more. Tucker enters the season with 57 career made field goals of at least 50 yards.

Needs 100 tackles to become the first player since 2000 to reach the mark in each of his first 12 seasons, and can join London Fletcher (14 consecutive seasons from 2000-2013) as the only players since 2000 with at least 100 tackles in 12 straight years.

Needs 8.5 sacks to surpass Aaron Donald (85.5) for the third most by a player in his first seven NFL seasons since 1982. Only Reggie White (110) and DeMarcus Ware (99.5) have more. Watt has 77.5 sacks in six seasons.

Needs 10.5 sacks within his first 13 games to surpass J.J. Watt (87.5) for the second most by a player in his first 100 NFL games since 1982. Only Reggie White (105) has more. Watt has 77.5 sacks in 87 NFL games.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 60.5 YDs 3524 TD 16 INT 11 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile