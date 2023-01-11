The Miami Dolphins nearly blew their playoff chances when they lost five straight games from Week 13 to Week 17, but they recovered with a playoff-clinching win over the Jets in Week 18. Miami earned a date with AFC East rival Buffalo during the 2023 Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule on Sunday. The Dolphins picked up a 21-19 win over Buffalo in Week 3, but the Bills got revenge with a 32-29 win in Week 15. Buffalo is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads, Cincinnati is a 6.5-point favorite against Baltimore and Minnesota is a three-point favorite against New York. Which teams should you be backing with your Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? All of the Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Wild Card Weekend picks is that the AFC's No. 6 seed, the Baltimore Ravens (+6.5), cover the spread on the road against the No. 3 Bengals. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson's status for this weekend remains unclear due to a PCL injury that has sidelined him since early December. If he is unable to play, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has received plenty of reps over the past five games.

The Ravens also have the third-ranked defense, which is why they only lost one game by more than 10 points all season. They notched a 19-17 win against Cincinnati in Week 5 before coming up short in a 27-16 loss last week, but they covered the 11.5-point spread. SportsLine's model expects Cincinnati to have trouble reaching 25 points on Sunday, one reason why the Ravens are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers (-10, 43)

Chargers at Jaguars (+1, 47.5)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills (-10.5, 43.5)

Giants at Vikings (-3, 48.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-6.5, 43.5)

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers (+3, 45.5)