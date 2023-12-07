Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have won three consecutive games after securing an impressive 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Packers will try to win their fourth straight when they travel to play Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants on Monday. According to the latest Week 14 NFL odds, Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite on the road, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Packers have won 16 straight games played in December, making this a game many bettors will target when locking in their Week 14 NFL bets.

Elsewhere in the NFL betting odds, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites at home against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 14 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Raiders (+3) cover at home against the Vikings. The Raiders have looked like a different team under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas has lost two straight, but the Raiders have shown improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders held the Miami Dolphins, a team that's averaging 428.4 yards per game, to just 20 in a 20-13 setback on the road on Nov. 19. Defensive end Maxx Crosby plays with a relentless motor, which has helped him rack up 11.5 sacks this season. The Vikings, meanwhile, are just 2-5 in their last seven games against the Raiders on the road. SportsLine's model is expecting the Raiders to shut down Minnesota's offense on Sunday, resulting in Las Vegas covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 14 NFL predictions: The Packers (-6.5) cover the spread versus the Giants on the road on Monday. No team outside of San Francisco is playing better ball than Green Bay over the last three weeks, which includes victories over division-leaders Detroit and Kansas City. The Packers were underdogs in their last three games, but they won outright each time. Meanwhile, the Giants have won two straight against the spread, but both were against teams in last place in their divisions.

Green Bay has a top-10 scoring defense and an emerging offense whose five biggest outputs in the 2023 season in terms of total yards have come in the last five games. The Packers are averaging 8.8 more points per game over their last five than the Giants over that same span, while Green Bay is also giving up 6.2 fewer points during this stretch. With both a more potent offense and a more stifling defense, the Packers (-6.5) are projected to cover over 50% of the time. The Under (37) also hits in 60% of simulations, per the model. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule and just revealed two teams that win outright over 75% of the time. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which two teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 14 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Dec. 7

Patriots at Steelers (-6, 30)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Buccaneers at Falcons (-1, 39.5)

Rams at Ravens (-7, 40)

Lions at Bears (+3, 43.5)

Colts at Bengals (+1, 43.5)

Jaguars at Browns (-3, 30.5)

Panthers at Saints (-5, 37.5)

Texans at Jets (+5.5, 33)

Vikings at Raiders (+3, 40.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-10.5, 46.5)

Bills at Chiefs (-1.5, 48.5)

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5, 44)

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5, 52)

Monday, Dec. 11



Titans at Dolphins (-13, 46.5)

Packers at Giants (+6.5, 36)